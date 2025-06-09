Explosion Claims 6 Lives In Sokoto

Share

A tragic explosion caused by a locally made improvised explosive device (IED) has claimed six lives and left three others seriously injured in Gwabro village, Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The incident occurred on Sunday during Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims were walking from Gwabro to the neighboring Zurmuku community when they inadvertently triggered the explosive device.

The blast, which happened near a security outpost under a large tree close to Zurmuku village, is believed to have been orchestrated by the notorious Lakurawa bandit group, which has been active in parts of Sokoto and Kebbi states.

Among the casualties were three women who sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Tangaza General Hospital for treatment. The Tangaza Local Government Council has since stepped in to support the medical care of the survivors.

Confirming the incident, Alhaji Garzali Raka, Special Adviser on Security to the Tangaza Local Government Council, stated that all six deceased individuals have been buried according to Islamic rites. “This is a deeply saddening incident. We are doing all we can to support the injured and maintain security in the area,” he said.

The attack has heightened concerns over the continued threat posed by armed bandit groups in the region. Residents have repeatedly reported the activities of Lakurawa bandits, whose violent operations have disrupted lives and displaced communities across northern Sokoto.

Local authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, while security agencies are being called upon to intensify surveillance and counter-insurgency operations in the region.

As families mourn their loved ones, the incident casts a somber shadow over what should have been a festive and peaceful religious holiday.

Share