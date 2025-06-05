Explosion: Bodija Residents Appreciate Oyo Govt For Relief Fund Disbursement

Share

Seventeen months after the devastating explosion that rocked Bodija Estate in Ibadan, financial relief has finally begun reaching affected residents, courtesy of the Oyo State Government.

At a press conference held in Ibadan, the Bodija Estate Residents Association (BERA) expressed profound gratitude to Governor Seyi Makinde for fulfilling his promise of support.

President of BERA, Pastor Muyiwa Bamgbose, described the disbursement as a “long-awaited but critical step towards healing and rebuilding,” acknowledging the emotional, physical, and economic toll the tragedy inflicted on the community.

“This disbursement brings hope to those still bearing the scars of that fateful day,” Bamgbose said, commending Governor Makinde’s “compassionate leadership and unwavering commitment to justice.”

He noted that the relief package was a clear testament to responsive governance.

According to BERA, the Oyo State Government, through the Relief Fund Management and Disbursement Committee chaired by the Deputy Governor, approved a ₦4.08 billion support package. Following detailed technical assessments, 318 buildings within a 500-meter blast radius were identified as impacted.

Financial compensation was allocated to: Families who suffered fatalities (5), Registered tenants (102 beneficiaries).

BERA also praised the coordinated efforts of several agencies involved in the emergency response, including NEMA, OYSEMA, UCH, Nigerian Red Cross, DSS, and NSCDC.

The association highlighted its own contributions, which included: Emergency mobilization efforts, Advanced GIS-based impact mapping, Transparent beneficiary registration, Coordinated community support initiatives.

The explosion response, BERA noted, benefited significantly from technical input by professional bodies such as the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), and the Geoinformation Society of Nigeria (GEOSON).

Medical teams from the University College Hospital (UCH) and several private hospitals were also commended for their swift and life-saving interventions in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Share