Explosion: Aiyedatiwa, Mimiko Condole With Oyo Govt

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and former Governor Olusegun Mimiko have condoled with victims of the explosion in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and the State Government.

Aiyedatiwa in a message of condolence to the Oyo State government, directed the Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun to offer support to its Oyo State counterparts.

Aiyedatiwa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, sympathized with the people and government of Oyo State over the unfortunate explosion that has claimed three lives and left scores injured in Ibadan, the State capital.

While sympathizing with the relatives of those who lost their lives as well as those who have lost their properties, the governor urges support for the government and security agencies to unravel the perpetrators of this heinous crime against humanity, saying such criminal acts must go unpunished.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who pledged the support of the government of Ondo State to the people of Oyo State as they deal with the aftermath of the unfortunate incident, urged the officers of the Amotekun security agency in the State to extend support to their Oyo State counterparts at this critical period.

Mimiko, in his message to the government and people of Oyo state over the unfortunate incident that happened in Ibadan, saluted the response by the government of Oyo State to the tragedy and the effort to rescue those who were trapped in the rubble.

Mimiko said “I am heartbroken by the tragic news of a blast in the ancient city of Ibadan and the unfortunate loss of lives and property arising from it.”

According to him, “I very much appreciate that the governor of Oyo state, Engineer Seyi Makinde, swung into action and provided the needed support, both medical and shelter, to the injured and other people affected by this terrible incident.

“I am particularly impressed by the courage and dedication of first responders and rescue workers of the Oyo State government. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones, the injured, and those who have been displaced as a result of this occurrence.”

