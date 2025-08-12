Explosion: 4 Hospitalised After 2 Fuel Tankers Collided In Zaria

Four persons have been hospitalised after an LP-laden tanker collided with an empty tanker in Dan Magaji area along the Zaria-Kaduna Expressway.

Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Zaria, Nasir Falgore, who confirmed the incident, said the accident occurred about 8.30a.m yesterday. Falgore said upon the prompt response from the Service, it was found that one of the trucks was loaded with LPG while the other trailer tanker was empty.

He added that preliminary findings revealed that the LPG truck allegedly rammed into the empty fuel tanker, resulting in an explosion.

According to Falgore, three persons in the empty tanker and one from the LPG truck sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. Falgore, however, debunked involvement of a gulf or any other car in the accident. “When we arrived at the scene, it was only the two tankers that were involved in the accident. There was no small car involved,” he said.