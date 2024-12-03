Exploring The Intangibles In Nigerian Airports’ Recertification

Share

For four years, virtually all the country’s international airports operated without certification. Not that the airports were unsafe but they lacked many of the ingredients that make operating in the aerodromes very satisfactory.

While these happened, many risks were taken or overlooked, particularly by operating airlines. They risked getting aircraft from lessors at favourable terms. The observed non-compliances resulted in applicable restrictions and exemptions to reflect the true status of the aerodromes.

Respite

Certification of Nigeria’s aerodromes, especially those of Lagos and Abuja by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has elicited joy amongst stakeholders in the industry comprising airline operators, aviation ground handling firms, oil marketers and others.

It has equally brought to the fore the tireless effort of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and its Managing Director, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku. Airports are certified to ensure the safety of aircraft operations and to demonstrate compliance with relevant safety standards.

Airport operating certificates serve to ensure safety in air transportation. To obtain a certificate, an airport must agree to certain operational and safety standards and provide for such things as firefighting and rescue equipment among others.

The recertification of the aerodromes is a vital step in enhancing the country’s aviation infrastructure, which has long been overdue.

Framework

The ICAO Annexes, particularly Annex 14, which pertains to aerodromes, provide the framework for ensuring that our airports are safe, efficient, and capable of meeting the demands of modern aviation.

This process involves rigorous assessments of facilities, including runway conditions and airfield lighting systems, to ensure compliance with these global standards. ICAO Annex 14 requires States to certify aerodromes used for international operations through an appropriate regulatory framework (Annex 14, Vol. I, 1.4.1).

The regulatory framework shall include the establishment of criteria and procedures for the certification of aerodromes (Guidance in Doc. 9774). Kuku, since she was appointed FAAN MD, has shown great focus and commitment to improving the age-long infrastructure decay; an action that has earned Nigeria a great reputation globally.

The FAAN boss highlighted the ongoing assessments and improvements regarding the two primary runways in Lagos 18R, stressing that the runways are crucial for our operations, and their conditions directly influence the efficiency and safety of air traffic.

Infrastructure upgrade

She said: “We are also focusing our attention on the taxiways A, B, and C, which are vital connectors that facilitate the smooth movement of aircraft on the ground. In Abuja, the primary runway also requires our continued commitment to ensure it continues to meet ICAO standards.

Our goal is to enhance these facilities further to provide a seamless travel experience for all passengers.” The recertification of the two most important international airports in Nigeria would help to reduce insurance premiums for airline operators.

Insurance premium for operators in Nigeria ranks amongst the highest in the world. Aside from insurance premiums that are most likely to be reduced, it would give the international aviation community the confidence to operate to the airports.

The certification of the two airports is based on safety and it is required by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to give the required confidence to international airline operators coming in, that given standards have been met.

FAAN got the recertification for the Lagos and Abuja airports after closing 136 items or gaps for MMIA and 29 items for NAIA. It is no mean feat by all standards.

Closed gaps

The Acting Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, disclosed that the gaps were made known, and the NCAA and FAAN since 2000 got down to the hard work of ensuring the closure of the critical certification findings as required by the regulations.

In March 2001, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council adopted a new standard that required certification of aerodromes used for international operations.

This standard became applicable on November 27 2003 with Nigeria initially complying with this provision by certifying two international airports in 2017.

The 3-year duration of those certificates, lapsed in November 2020 in line with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations in force then.

Task ahead

“At the expiration of Abuja and Lagos aerodrome certificates, a six-month extension was granted to FAAN to operate the aerodromes due to the COVID-19 Pandemic which we all remember had devastating effects on the aviation sector,” Najomo said.

However, the extension was granted on the condition that FAAN resolve all outstanding certification CAP items and complete the re-certification process within the extension period.

Najomo while presenting the certificates to Kuku said it is not an indication that the airports are 100 per cent compliant with safety standards but it is a testament to their compliance with the minimum certification and operating requirements based on risk assessment and presentation of an acceptable Corrective Action Plan (CAP) for continuous implementation by the aerodrome operator.

He further stated that the implementation of these CAPs would be monitored by their safety inspectors through postcertification surveillance activities, adding, “therefore, we are not to rest on our oars, but rather, leave our sleeves up and keep working.”

He congratulated FAAN on this remarkable achievement, stressing that in doing so, “I appeal for continuous maintenance of high safety standards that prioritise the safety and comfort of passengers, airport users, staff and the public.”

Experts’ views

The Secretary-General of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engieers (NAAPE), Olayinka Abioye, said airport operating certificates or aerodrome certificates were usually issued to airports that comply with safety and emergency response requirements specified in Part 139 following the provisions of ICAO Annex 14.

Such requirements, he said, covered a wide range of issues, including signs, lights and markings, runway safety, aircraft rescue and firefighting, aviation fueling safety, and wildlife hazard management.

“This latest one comes after four years when the same two airports were certified by our CAA as having met Standard Recommended Practices and Procedures, with risk management element, which also meets the demands/requirements and or expectations of Airline Operators in whose benefits these requirements are considered and put in place.

“By all means, it is a win-win situation for both FAAN as an airport operator and all airlines both local and international.

“As there is no gainsaying the significance of this laudable accomplishments, it is a great way of showcasing FAAN as an organisation ready to do serious business and ready to comply with Recommended Practices and Procedures of the ICAO and the local regulatory authority.,” he added.

She lauded Kuku for achieving this for the country with her commitment to galvanise FAAN to move ahead for the certification of other major airports more so with the renewed Federal Government planned Concession and or commercialisation of the airports.

A former General Manager of Public Affairs for FAAN, Mr Yakubu Dati, showered praises on Kuku, saying she came to the industry with a clear focus on what she came to do in a male-dominated terrain.

Dati said: “First and foremost, it means that there is a rebound in the aviation sector in the area of growth of the airport industry.

The new helmsman is a lady who we are having for the first time. Within such a short time, barely 11 months she has been able to get recertification of two airports which was not done more than four years ago and put on the global aviation map.

“For instance, FAAN received two awards at the Airports Council International in South Africa. She was also made board chairman of the African Airport Council.

All these achievements within a short time are for somebody who is coming to a male-dominated field but her training in finance and being not a novice in the aviation industry because she came with a focus and direction.

She is talking with action and the action speaks louder than words.” The General Secretary of Aviation Safety Round Table (ASRT), Olumide Ohunayo, said having recertified the Lagos and Abuja airports, efforts should be geared towards sustaining it with continuous monitoring.

“When you get all the airports satisfied, you are reducing the cost of insurance for those airports and the airlines. I attribute this to the hard work and diligence of the FAAN MD and her team. 136 gaps were closed.

I am sure they have been closing it before her. They should ensure that those gaps are closed forever. I want it sustained and they should move to other international airports.” he said.

Last line

Certification is making sure that everything is current and checked regularly. It is not only getting the certificate but sustenance of the certificate is important. It must be sustained.

