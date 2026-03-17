Exploring Path To Resolving Energy Challenge In Nigeria, Africa

The need to address energy poverty in Nigeria and Africa has become urgent given the global dynamics and developmental imperatives, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr Bismark Rewane, said discussion about finance in Africa as an energy continent was imperative as he noted that there’s an energy crisis, not just in Nigeria, but globally.

He, however, said that the continent went full circle and no fossil fuels. He opined that people were not funding fossil fuels because of this DNC, until the current President of the United States, Donald Trump, changed the world narrative on energy transition.

He recalled an editorial in some western media, especially the Financial Times, that artificial intelligence (AI) says power failure could undermine America’s AI ambitions and that the biggest problem is that America would not lead the world because of the energy crisis.

AfDB

He said it was important to also know that in 1960, there was an intention to set up the African Development Bank. According to him, a country that initiated the idea for the bank gave conditions that they will headquarter the bank in Cote d’Ivoire formerly Ivory Coast, and see that the bank takes off but undertake that under the circumstances they will not lead the bank.

He said it was also agreed for a five year rotation of the President of the Bank among member nations except the initiating country. The idea of the African Development Bank (AfDB) originated from African leaders who wanted a financial institution focused on the continent’s development.

The AfDB was established in 1964, with its headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. The idea gained traction after the decolonization of Africa in the 1960s, with leaders seeking to boost economic growth and integration. The AfDB aims to promote economic development and social progress across Africa.

AEB

Rewane, who was the Guest Speaker at the 23rd Aret Adams Memorial Lecture series 2026 with the theme: The African Energy Bank (AEB) : Financing Africa’s Energy Bank, described the bank as a solution to Africa’s energy challenges.

He said that Africa’s policy is to promote the value of natural resources and that the continent’s aim is to reduce energy poverty, promoting the use of gas as a transition point and not just indigenous transmission in the energy sector to support the land. He stated that there had been five different revolutions, the first being the agrarian revolution.

Rewane said: “So the agrarian revolution led to the industrial revolution. The Industrial revolution meant that you had to look for coal, you had to look for steel. Coal for power and steel, so you had the industrial revolution. “Then, of course, there were wars, big powers, leading eventually to the scramble for Africa and partition of Africa.

But those wars, Napoleonic wars and Franco-Prussian wars, French Louis XIV, was all about what? Looking for where there’s coal and where there’s steel. Then, of course, the first world war, second world war, you had the industrial revolution. You had the technology revolution. You had the digital revolution. And now we have the industrial revolution.

“But one thing has come up, that every time there was a revolution, global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and output increased substantially. So technically speaking, the world was a better place. People were richer, changed everything.

The catch is that every time there was a revolution, the difference between the rich and the poor, so when there was a quantum leap in output, there was a quantum leap in the difference between the rich and the poor. And when we call it the GDP, once that increases, it leads to insecurity, violence and crime.

You look at the countries of the world where they’ve had this quantum leap, and also the difference between the rich and the poor. “Anywhere that figure is higher than 30 or so, there’s also a level of violence in South Africa, Mexico, South America, and Russia.

So we will cut ourselves as we muster resources to grow and to make sure that this economic revolution won’t change. But we should be aware that each time we do this, we consider every time there’s been a revolution. And also, the United States is half and half on the level of insecurity.

So we have steam engines, electrical, internal combustion engines, computers, and so on. What next? This revolution, you cannot reverse it.You cannot stop the revolution.”

Energy

He added: “Now, energy reserves. We talk about energy reserves, and it’s good to look at it in the context of natural gas reserves in Africa. Africa is first.

Global position is eighth. Crude oil reserves, Africa is second, global position is tenth. Coal reserves. Wind reserves. Solar. Water, Hydro. “So the question is, is there an energy mix? So, I think in the energy balance, something just happened, and then Nigeria woke up with another dream.

So, we went back and committed $1 trillion to energy over the last decade, targeting 300 million people with electricity access in subSaharan Africa, a country with the lowest energy consumption in the world to date.

Nigeria wants to become a $1 trillion economy. Very ambitious! but fundamentally, we cannot do that. That’s why they woke up and said, the European investment bank invested 168 billion euros in renewable energy, energy efficiency.

Nigeria wants to become a $1 trillion economy. Very ambitious!

“You can see what’s happening. The Chinese brought down the price of solar panels, batteries. And you see clearly what is happening. Take Pakistan again. In Pakistan, the bad management of the grid, bad management of the energy sector made people lose confidence completely in solar.

So today, even though the grid and others are trying to fix themselves, nobody’s invested. Once you move to solar, renewable energy doesn’t come back. And that is a big risk.

You’re doing the right thing at the wrong time. There’s no point in waiting after the exam. So, the African energy bank is looking for energy transition. That’s what increasing energy is all about.”

Funding

Chairman, Board of Trustees, Aret Adams, Memorial Lecture Series, Charles Osezua, noted the imperativeness of funding the energy sector in the continent. He said the African Energy Bank was conceived to bridge the funding gap in the sector, adding that hydrocarbons are key to our industrialization.

Osezua said: “This year, all of us here decided instead of focusing on our traditional habits, we look at one area, which has new funding, as well as the other areas. But very often we talk about the policies to make it happen. So this year, we are in a transitional period, so I think it will remain more energetic.

And we have a peculiar challenge with the traditional fund providers, the other gas industry, now are willing to invest in hydrocarbons. “To look more critically at the energy sector, the African Energy Bank, we understand that hydrocarbons are key to our industrialization.

And if we have no funds to develop it and improve it, that will impact our land more significantly and the way we do certain things. And we thought this time we should look at what motivates us to upgrade it. And the African petroleum resource organization to set up the African energy fund, which is intended to fill the gap and provide the necessary resources for the continual development of oil and gas and energy infrastructure.”

Capital mobilisation

A former Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Dr. Olufemi Lalude, stated that emphasis should not be about capital in general, adding that dwelling more on capital makes no sense. He opined that focus should be on how to mobilize it.

According to him, a lot of people are investing quietly and it’s not in the records. He harped on the development in the energy sector noting that the solar system is being adopted more to address the energy gap in the country.

Lalude said: “I’ve noticed that as in the last 20 years, I’ve been speaking to a lot of professionals, some traders, and some of the worst enemies of this country are the so-called elites. It’s just basic. When they want to privatize the funds of the elites, all they know is that these are practically foreign.

These are national wealth. No, you can’t sell it to one or two people. They don’t think about the beneficial effect of doing that. And then they all prefer, when in fact, if you mobilize the private sector, everybody will be much better off.

“Thirdly, I believe strongly from what I’ve seen in the last five years, and particularly in the last two years, that if elites in this room and other places start doing the collective thing I mentioned earlier, work together, not individually, work together to do their main work we can do in this country, far more than government can ever do.”

He called on the youth to be more innovative and enterprising to advance themselves, the nation and the continent. According to him, people should concentrate more in developing their capacities for wealth creation than having more expectations on the government.

Lalude said: “Some very smart young people today are being very innovative and enterprising. Two men got out of the university. They later had no jobs but they decided to start their own company. They went into the agricultural sector, just did a survey of what was needed outside this country.

In one entity that I was involved in, they came and borrowed N50 million. Young graduates have never worked before. And they got the N50 million in a private loan. They paid it back in six months. I’m not joking. I’m telling you really. The next year, they said they wanted N100 million. They got N100m and paid it back in nine months.

Now they’ve reached a point where they’re talking about N500 million. “Two young men, not experienced people or anything, but they have this thing, which I was referring to, the biggest and most important thing which we all have.

If you have your brain and you have the vision, you have the drive, you have the commitment, there is plenty of room to grow this country. “I’ve been looking at data on solar energy. Do you know that Nigeria is one of the fastest growing in solar energy in the world? Just in one year, between 21 and 25 solar energy implementation in Nigeria grew 45 per cent.

That’s even unofficial data. The suppliers of solar systems are handling coal. They are talking bigger and bigger figures. In the past, only rich people could afford it. Now we have solar systems for one million tons per hour. Refrigerators will work, TV will work, and many other things, for N1million only.

In the past, we needed N25 million. “We need to be aligned to what is around us and help the government. We should stop relying all on the government. But what keeps those countries going, usually, are the citizenry.

They build big things. Elon Musk didn’t wait for the government. He built a major empire. He is now the richest man in the world. If he waited on the government, he would not have achieved the height he has reached in the world.

Last Line

“We need to change our own attitude. Let’s work together. Let’s work in different sectors of the economy and build bridges.