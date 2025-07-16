Exploring Onigbanjo’s Vivid, Vibrant Strokes In Art

From experimental curiosity with pencil sketches, waterco – lours, and transiting to mixedmedia, Adetunji Onigbanjo’s passion has journeyed into latent creativity.

Onigbanjo’s identity gets enriched with a signature known as ‘Lawyartist’, for his impressionist, abstraction, drawing and portraiture, with creative display that blossoms on the canvas. Even in its fragile strokes, the art of ‘Lawyartist’ comes with something to celeberate or criticize, particularly in the satirical portraits.

Among such works are what he calls Neon Series and portraits of ‘Okunrin’, ‘Obinrin’, in which the artist brings so much into abstractiion and facial narratives.

For examples in Okunrin, a satirical portraiture simply depicting man in his element, the artist’s efforts to details, confirms his mastery.

Similarly, in Obinrin, the female version of Okunrin, Lawyartist captures the seesence of being a woman, with so much bold applications of colours.

For the two gender-focused paintings, the Lawyartist may have to contend with the thoughts of critics who might find the pieces two identical in styles.

However, the message of the artist comes with diverse interpretation of how to situate each gender within the social and economic fabrics of cultural belief.

On the Neon Series, Onigbanjo brings abstraction into the realm of subjective response, inviting viewers as partners in the creative process.

From the polished, luminous colours that suggest a buoyant sensibility aligning with the artist’s characteristic playfulness, the work blossoms with natural contents of abstraction.

The Neon Series though comes with some identical textures, but critically generates different tones, thematically.

For example, Neon III comes with linear elements that are markedly more precise than in the earlier works of the series, lending the composition a heightened sense of structure.

In fact, the precision enhances the transitions between areas of light and shadow, contributing to the artwork’s illusionistic depth. With close view, the sheer meticulousness of the process becomes apparent.

The surface reveals a labour intensive practice that borders on the meditative, suggesting both patience and purpose. There is no doubt that Onigbanjo’s art and career are collapsing boundaries.

However, the sustainability appears like the real challenge ahead, given the elitist nature of art patronage and appreciation.

Any artist worth their skills need move out of their studio confinement and connect with the mainstream art appreciation circle.

For Onigbanjo, he seemed to have taken a measured leap, so suggests showings at March edition of The Other Art Fair, held within the vibrant environs of the Truman Brewery, London; in December 2024, he showed at the CasildArt Black and Global Majority Art Fair at Marble Arch, London, an event that celebrated diversity and provided a prominent platform for artists from marginalized communities to share their unique perspectives.

Still on the sustainability factor, Onigbanjo appears to be proving something to any critic who is suspicious of the artist’s future.

Quite a number of self-taught artists have dropped off, not making much impact after their initial success. For Onigbanjo, it goes beyond exhibitions as he has maintained a strong connection with the art appreciation community through recurring workshops and interactive events.

For example, one such initiatives is his series of colouring sessions hosted in collaboration with GOA Specialty Coffee in Loughborough. These sessions aim to democratise art, making it accessible and enjoyable for everyone, from novice doodlers to seasoned creatives.

The workshops have been described as more than a casual meet-up; they represent a commitment to nurturing creativity in everyday life.

Participants are encouraged to explore their artistic instincts in a relaxed setting, where the vibrant aroma of freshly brewed coffee complements the creative process.

The sessions have become a popular community event, fostering an environment where dialogue, experimentation, and shared passion for art converge.

As an artist, Onigbano is a member and Mentee of Visual Artists Association, Modern Painters New Decorators – Resident Artist, and Izwi Art – Associate Artist.