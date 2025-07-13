Exploring Onigbanjo’s Vivid, Vibrant Strokes In Art, Legal Duality

Lawyer and artist Adetunji Onigbanjo has embarked on a journey of latent creativity, one that began as an experimental curiosity with pencil sketches and watercolours, and has since matured into a bold exploration of mixed media.

Blending his background in legal practice with a passion for visual expression, Onigbanjo has carved out a distinct identity under the moniker Lawyartist. His dual career underscores a compelling narrative: that structured thinking and artistic freedom can not only coexist but also thrive in unison.

From impressionism to abstraction, drawing to portraiture, Onigbanjo’s artistic range flourishes across canvases. Even in delicate strokes, his works present themes to be celebrated or critiqued particularly evident in his satirical portraits. Notable among these are his Neon Series and gender-themed pieces such as Okunrin and Obinrin. In Okunrin (depicting manhood) and Obinrin (womanhood), Onigbanjo employs abstraction and expressive facial narratives, combining bold color application with fine detail perhaps echoing the precision of a legal argument in court.

While some critics may find similarities in style across the gender-focused works, the deeper interpretations reflect the artist’s effort to situate both masculine and feminine identities within broader social and cultural fabrics. His message is layered, inviting dialogue about how gender is perceived and valued in society.

In the Neon Series, Onigbanjo further explores abstraction through subjective interpretation, drawing viewers into an interactive experience. The polished, luminous colours exude a playful yet contemplative sensibility characteristic of the artist’s evolving voice. Neon III, for instance, demonstrates a heightened sense of structure through more precise linear elements and enhanced light-shadow transitions, creating a compelling illusion of depth. A close inspection reveals a meticulous, meditative technique that suggests patience, purpose, and an emotional investment in every stroke.

Based in Loughborough, United Kingdom, Onigbanjo draws from his legal training as much as his artistic instinct. His work challenges the notion that creativity and structure are mutually exclusive. Rather than viewing art as a departure from law, Onigbanjo treats it as an extension, a new forum for argument, expression, and societal engagement.

Despite the challenges faced by non-traditional artists especially those navigating careers outside the fine arts Onigbanjo appears determined to break the mould. The elitist nature of art patronage and appreciation often alienates those without conventional art world credentials, but Lawyartist has made deliberate efforts to connect with wider audiences.

His participation in notable exhibitions, such as The Other Art Fair at Truman Brewery, London (March edition), and CasildArt Black and Global Majority Art Fair at Marble Arch in December 2024, speaks volumes. These platforms not only celebrate diversity but also amplify underrepresented voices, offering Onigbanjo a visible and respected space within the contemporary art landscape.

Beyond exhibitions, sustainability seems central to Onigbanjo’s artistic mission. While many self-taught artists with parallel careers fade after initial success, he continues to engage meaningfully with the art community. A prime example is his collaboration with GOA Specialty Coffee in Loughborough, where he hosts recurring colouring sessions aimed at democratizing art and making it more inclusive.

These sessions go beyond casual workshops—they foster creativity in everyday life, blending the sensory comfort of freshly brewed coffee with artistic exploration. From novice doodlers to seasoned creatives, participants are encouraged to discover and express themselves in a relaxed and inspiring environment.

These workshops have evolved into a popular community hub, where dialogue, experimentation, and shared passion for art come together in a truly accessible setting.

Onigbanjo, a self-taught artist, holds an LLB from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana (2006–2010); a BL from the Nigerian Law School, Abuja (2010–2011); and an LLM from the University of Nottingham, UK (2014–2015).

He is a member and mentee of the Visual Artists Association, a resident artist at Modern Painters New Decorators, and an associate artist with Izwi Art.

Through his dynamic practice, Adetunji Onigbanjo continues to blur the lines between disciplines, reminding us that creativity knows no boundaries and that sometimes, the most vibrant strokes emerge from the most unexpected hands.