Exploring Nigeria’s Security Challenges: Urgency Of State Policing For Counter-Terrorism (2)

The Nigerian security situation has become multifaceted and pervasive, profoundly impacting the socioeconomic development of the nation. In this second piece, YEMI OLAKITAN considers options before the heads of the nation’s security architecture for achieving positive results

Challenges with Nigeria’s centralised policing

The current centralised system of policing is overly bureaucratic and disconnected from local realities. State governors, despite being the much touted chief security officers of their respective states, lack operational control over police commands, which report directly to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the President.

This over-centralisation delays rapid response to security threats, as painfully evident in the June 2025 Benue massacre where federal police lacked local intelligence and swift deployment capacity. Nigeria armed forces are deployed across the 36 states and are believed to be overstretched by expanding armed conflicts and security infractions being faced in the country.

However, the military’s “super camp” strategy, while designed to stem losses, allowed Boko Haram and ISWAP to “exploit the military’s absence outside the super camps to abduct aid workers, attack humanitarian operations hubs, and degrade security along roads.”

This presents a situation where the federal security apparatus is spread thin, yet its operational tactics inadvertently create large, unsecured areas that non-state armed groups exploit. This suggests that simply increasing the number of officers or the security budget within the current centralised framework may not be sufficient.

The problem is not just a lack of capacity, but a strategic deployment and control issue. A more fundamental shift towards decentralised authority and localised presence is needed to effectively cover and secure the vast and diverse Nigerian landscape, preventing the creation of these exploitable vacuums.

Furthermore, coordination among various federal security agencies (NPF, Department of State Security (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Customs, Immigration, military) is limited, hindering effective counter-terrorism efforts.

In an Interview, Shesan Bababusola, a Communication Consultant based in Lagos, noted that Nigerian security architecture needs an urgent reorganisation. “It’s obvious that the security operatives are overwhelmed and need fresh strategies,” he said. Adding, “the questions are: How are advanced countries tackling their insecurities? What systems are they operating? What are their response strategies to terrorism? We ought to learn from others.

We also need to bring security closer to the people. “Security is far too important to leave in the hands of the federal government alone. We are talking about lives and property. Nothing could be more important. State and community police can work side by side with the federal police to bring security close to the people.

“Our population is large. We are 250 million people. The United States, with 50 times the size of Nigeria is about 300 million people. The US has five times more police officers than Nigeria. It also operates a decentralised police system. This is something the federal government must think about. There is need for a change in our security architecture. We cannot be doing the same thing in the same way and expect different results.”

Decentralised policing

Decentralised policing can significantly enhance intelligence gathering and localised responses to terrorism by fostering trust and cooperation at the grassroots level. Through community policing, the federal government can foster collaboration and trust between law enforcement and civilians, significantly improving intelligence gathering.

When community members trust the police, they are more likely to report crimes and provide crucial information, which is vital for effective intelligence. This increased cooperation also extends to participation in neighborhood watch and vigilante programmes.

Research indicates that 73% of Nigerians feel safer when police engage in community-based initiatives, highlighting the direct link between positive police-community relations and public cooperation. According to Bababusola, a decentralised approach empowers local communities to actively identify threats and take proactive measures, shifting from reactive policing to proactive security management through robust information gathering and community involvement.

This include enhancing information-sharing mechanisms among various security agencies, the public, and local governments. Another very important point is that multi-level policing brings security closer to the grassroots. By drawing personnel from indigenous populations, local policing structures can better understand local crime patterns, enabling more effective intelligence gathering, prompt, and tailored responses to specific security issues.

This localised presence is crucial for Nigeria’s diverse and often unique crime patterns across regions. By leveraging local knowledge and presence, decentralised policing can reduce criminal boldness at the grassroots level, as locals can conveniently identify and report criminals.

Local law enforcement agencies, through community policing, are in the best position to work closely with local residents, businesses, and community groups. These stakeholders become vital partners in detecting suspicious activities, preventing acts of terrorism, and building resilient communities.

Community policing approaches, successfully used for crime prevention, can be equally effective in addressing and preventing terrorism. The critical importance of local knowledge for effective policing is a recurring theme. A locally governed police force, familiar with the community, language, and terrain, would be better positioned to respond swiftly and effectively.

Local police, with a stronger connection to the community, would inherently understand the local terrain, encompassing language, culture, geography, and community leadership. Furthermore, community members themselves can easily identify those people perpetrating evils in their immediate milieu and will be easy for them in tracking them down, as they have adequate knowledge of geographical settings of their areas.

The current centralised system, by frequently transferring officers across diverse regions, actively undermines this critical local knowledge. This demonstrates that decentralisation is not just about administrative efficiency; it is about leveraging deeply embedded social and geographical intelligence that is inaccessible to a distant, centralised force, making it a powerful tool against localised criminal and terrorist activities.

Retired police officer, Professor Sylvester Egwu, said, “State Police is very necessary at this point in Nigeria when everything is so centralised. If you want to do anything you have to go to Abuja. Everything is being controlled by the Federal Government. “Take the Benue – Plateau security crisis as an example, if these states had state police, they could have defended the people and supported the federal police and the Nigeria Army in their response to terrorism.

The Nigeria Police Force does not have enough personnel to reach every nook and crannies of Nigeria. “When the terrorists or bandits get to a community, they find little resistance and they can do whatever they like and get away with it. State Police is necessary in this light because we have a big country that can hardly be reached by Abuja alone.

However, many people fear that the state governor might abuse the state police if they have it. “This fear is legitimate. However, if we learn from the United States where both the Federal and State Police work hand in hand, there are laws in place to checkmate them, so that there are limits and jurisdictions for each police. There are reserved areas for State Police and reserved areas for Federal Police and both still work together.”

Babangida’s prescription

First In 2017, and in 2022, Former President Ibrahim Babangida spoke out on the need for State Police to tackle the waves of terrorism, kidnappings and banditry in the country. He said, “If we have repeatedly done certain things and not getting the desired results, we need to change tactics and approach, and renew our commitment.

It is our collective responsibility to engender a reform that would be realistic and in sync with modern best practices.” To Babangida, Nigeria is ripe for State Police – in line with global best practices. He said: “there is the need to commence the process of having State Police across the states of the Federation. This idea was contained in my manifesto in 2010 when I attempted to contest the presidential elections.

“The initial fears that state governors will misuse the officers and men of the state police have become increasingly eliminated with renewed vigour in citizens’ participation in, and confidence to interrogate power. We cannot be detained by those fears and allow civilisation to leave us behind.

“We must as a people with one destiny and common agenda take decisions for the sake of posterity in our shared commitment to launch our country on the path of development and growth. Policing has become so sophisticated that we cannot continue to operate our old methods and expect different results,” he said.

Learning from others

The US operates a federal system with distinct federal agencies (e.g., FBI, DEA) and state/local police forces, where states retain primary police power under the Tenth Amendment. Post-9/11, local police agencies have assumed greater national security roles, leveraging their personnel and local familiarity to prevent, investigate, and respond to terrorism.

Community policing is a key frontline tool for countering violent extremism, building trust and preventing radicalisation by working closely with local residents and stakeholders to detect suspicious activities. Effective counter-terrorism intelligence relies on strong partnerships and information sharing among federal, state, local, tribal, private sector, and international partners, facilitated by fusion centres and Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTF).

The US also employs “Pattern-or-Practice Investigations” by state attorneys general to uncover systemic rights violations and improve police accountability, a model Nigeria could adapt for oversight. The US model demonstrates how a multi-layered policing system can effectively combat terrorism by integrating local intelligence and response capabilities with national counter-terrorism efforts. Nigeria can learn from the US emphasis on information sharing, community partnerships, and robust oversight mechanisms to address its trust deficit and intelligence gaps.

India model

India has a complex policing structure with state police forces and central security agencies specialising in counter-terrorism. The National Security Guard (NSG) provides counter-terrorism capacity building, including drone and anti-drone training, to State Police Forces. In Jammu and Kashmir, a multi-pronged approach emphasizes; “Intelligence-Driven AntiTerror Operations,” balancing human intelligence, technology, community engagement, and inter-agency collaboration, with “beat policing” at its core.

However, past incidents like the Mumbai attacks highlighted fragmentation among security agencies and intelligence failures due to uncoordinated information, revealing the challenges of inter-agency cooperation even in a decentralised system.

India’s experience shows how State Police can be equipped and trained for counter-terrorism, and the importance of integrating human intelligence with technology at the local level. It also serves as a cautionary tale regarding the critical need for seamless inter-agency coordination to prevent intelligence failures.

Japan model

Japan utilises regional police prefectures with a degree of autonomy, operating from small police posts (koban) that foster unparalleled closeness to communities. A strong central National Police Agency promotes common standards and secret intelligence gathering.

The Koban system stresses trust and cooperation with local residents, focusing on crime prevention and building community trust through daily interactions. Japan provides capacity-building assistance for counter-terrorism in Africa, including Nigeria, focusing on border control, investigation techniques, and inter-agency cooperation, while also addressing root causes of terrorism.

The Koban system offers a strong example of how personalised, community-embedded policing can build trust and gather intelligence effectively. This localized approach to security, combined with central oversight for standards and intelligence, could be highly beneficial for Nigeria in addressing its trust deficit and improving grassroots intelligence.

Canada model

Canada’s Counter-terrorism strategy focuses on “prevent, detect, deny, and respond,” with a core principle of building community resilience against violent extremist ideologies. The Canada Centre for Community Engagement and Prevention of Violence leads efforts to prevent radicalization, using a public health-informed approach and fostering partnerships with police and community organisations.

Canada supports projects in Nigeria focused on strengthening women’s participation in conflict prevention and using community policing approaches to prevent violence. Canada’s focus on preventing radicalisation through community engagement and building resilience offers valuable lessons for Nigeria, particularly in addressing the ideological drivers of terrorism and fostering a whole-of-society approach beyond mere law enforcement.

Brazil model

Brazil operates a federal system with both federal police and state police forces (Civil Police, Military Police) under the authority of state secretariats for public security. The Brazilian Federal Police (PF) is the lead counter-terrorism agency, collaborating closely with international partners like the US and INTERPOL to combat transnational organised crime (drug trafficking, human smuggling, cybercrimes) and terrorism through information exchange and joint operations.

The country’s experience highlights the importance of strong federal-state coordination within a decentralised system, particularly in combating transnational criminal organisations that often have ties to terrorism. Nigeria can learn from Brazil’s emphasis on international cooperation and intelligence sharing to disrupt the crimeterror nexus.

Addressing concerns

The most significant concern remains the potential for state governors to misuse State Police for political ends, such as suppressing dissent, manipulating elections, or consolidating power. This risk is amplified by Nigeria’s history of political interference in policing. The financial capacity of all 36 states to adequately fund and equip their police forces is a critical challenge, potentially leading to disparities in policing quality and effectiveness.

Introducing multiple police force risks exacerbating existing challenges of inter-agency rivalry, lack of trust, bureaucratic red tape and poor communication infrastructure among current federal security agencies. This could lead to fragmented intelligence and ineffective crossborder operations, potentially displacing crime rather than solving it.

Despite the theoretical benefits, a deep-seated lack of trust between existing security forces and local communities due to past mistreatment remains a significant barrier to effective intelligence gathering and cooperation. To navigate these challenges, robust legal and constitutional frameworks are paramount.

Urgent constitutional amendments are required to move policing from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List, providing states with the legal backing to establish their police forces. Clear legislation must delineate the responsibilities of both state and federal police to prevent overlaps, jurisdictional conflicts, and ensure seamless cooperation.

The legal framework should also include mechanisms for federal oversight, such as Inspector General of Police (IGP) representation in state police recruitment, to limit political influence and ensure national standards. Strong independent oversight bodies are crucial.

The establishment of independent oversight bodies, such as a State Police Security Commission, composed of civil society representatives legal experts, and security professionals, is necessary to monitor operations, ensure neutrality, and provide checks and balances against potential abuses. Lessons can be drawn from models like Canada’s provincial ombudspersons or US state-level “patternor-practice investigations.”

Comprehensive capacity building and professionalisation are essential. This includes extensive training programmes that emphasise ethical conduct, human rights, de-escalation techniques, and cultural sensitivity, moving away from the colonial legacy of force-centric policing. Investment in modern equipment and technology is also critical to enhance operational effectiveness and intelligence capabilities.

Recruitment processes should be reformed to ensure the selection of qualified candidates, potentially involving traditional rulers to foster local legitimacy. To address funding concerns, a sustainable and equitable funding model must be developed, possibly involving federal support or revenue-sharing mechanisms, alongside state-level budgetary commitments. This would ensure that all states, regardless of their economic capacity, can adequately fund their police forces.

Finally, fostering inter-agency cooperation is vital. A comprehensive coordination framework is needed to ensure effective information sharing and joint operations between state and federal police forces, as well as other security agencies, to prevent fragmentation and enhance collective security efforts. This framework should promote mutual trust, clear communication channels, and shared objectives to overcome existing rivalries and bureaucratic inefficiencies.

Recommendations

Nigeria’s enduring security crisis is a complex challenge rooted in historical grievances, socioeconomic disparities, and the systemic limitations of its centralised policing structure. The evidence strongly suggests that the current model of the Nigeria Police Force is overwhelmed, under-resourced, and suffers from a profound trust deficit, rendering it ill-equipped to address the nation’s diverse and evolving security threats, including terrorism.

The interconnectedness of these threats, coupled with their nationalisation across all regions, demands a fundamental paradigm shift in Nigeria’s security architecture. Decentralised policing, through the establishment of state and robust community police forces, offers a strategic and necessary pathway to enhance national security.

This approach aligns with federalist principles, fosters localised responses tailored to unique state-specific challenges, and critically, improves intelligence gathering by leveraging intimate local knowledge and rebuilding public trust.

International examples from federal systems like the US, India, Japan, Canada, and Brazil demonstrate the viability and benefits of multi-layered policing in combating complex security threats and terrorism, particularly through enhanced information sharing, community engagement, and localized adaptive responses.

However, the transition to a decentralised policing system is not without significant challenges, primarily concerning the potential for political misuse by state governors, the financial sustainability of state forces, and the complexities of inter-agency coordination. These concerns, while valid, are not insurmountable and must be addressed through deliberate and comprehensive safeguards.

Recommendations

Constitutional and Legislative Reform: Urgently amend the Nigerian Constitution to move policing from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List, granting states the legal authority to establish their police forces. Simultaneously, enact clear legislation that precisely delineates the responsibilities and jurisdictional boundaries of federal, state, and community police forces to prevent overlaps and conflicts.

Establish Robust Oversight Mechanisms: Create independent oversight bodies, such as State Police Security Commissions, composed of diverse stakeholders including civil society, legal experts, and security professionals. These bodies must be empowered to monitor operations, ensure neutrality, investigate misconduct, and enforce accountability, drawing lessons from international models like “pattern-or-practice investigations” and ombudspersons.

Prioritise Capacity Building and Professionalisation: Implement comprehensive and continuous training programs for all police personnel, focusing on ethical conduct, human rights, de-escalation techniques, and community-oriented policing principles.

Invest significantly in modern equipment, technology, and communication infrastructure to enhance operational effectiveness and intelligence capabilities at all levels. Develop Sustainable Funding Models: Design and implement a transparent and equitable funding mechanism that ensures adequate financial resources for state police forces, potentially involving a combination of federal grants, state budgetary allocations, and local revenue generation, with strict accountability measures to prevent corruption.

Foster Seamless Inter-Agency Collaboration: Establish a national coordination framework that mandates and facilitates real-time information sharing, joint operations, and mutual trust among federal, state, and community security agencies. This framework should overcome existing rivalries and bureaucratic inefficiencies to ensure a unified and effective response to all forms of insecurity, particularly terrorism.

Integrate Security with Socio-Economic Development: Recognize that policing reforms alone are insufficient. Implement broad-based socio-economic programs addressing poverty, unemployment, and inequality, particularly among youth. These initiatives will reduce the underlying drivers of insecurity and create an environment less conducive to radicalization and recruitment by armed groups.

Strengthen Community Engagement and Trust: Actively promote and invest in genuine community policing initiatives that foster mutual trust and cooperation between law enforcement and citizens. This includes empowering local communities to participate in security planning, leveraging local knowledge for intelligence gathering, and ensuring police accountability for past abuses to rebuild public confidence.

By embracing a decentralized policing system with robust safeguards and complementary socioeconomic interventions, Nigeria can move towards a more effective, responsive, and accountable security architecture, ultimately paving the way for sustainable peace, stability, and development.