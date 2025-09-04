Exploring Nigeria’s Security Challenges: Urgency Of Multilevel Policing For Counter-Terrorism (1)

Nigeria’s security challenge has become multifaceted and pervasive, profoundly impacting the socioeconomic development of the country. In this piece, YEMI OLAKITAN, considers options before the heads of the nation’s security architecture to achieve positive results

Background

Nigeria has continued to grapple with a multifaceted and pervasive security crisis that profoundly impacts its socioeconomic development and democratic stability. The different news channels in the country are daily awash with news and sometimes gory tales of one killing or the other, kidnaping, arson and sacking of communities and farmlands in different parts of the country.

To the extent that the nations’ centralised policing system, under the control of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), is demonstrably overwhelmed by the scale and complexity of threats; ranging from terrorism, banditry to farmer-herder conflicts and separatist agitations. Therefore, it cannot effectively complement the efforts of the other arms of Nigeria security agencies.

Four major forms of conflicts stand out for their high fatalities and destruction: Militancy, terrorism (Boko Haram ISWAP and other fringe organisations), banditry and kidnapping.

Niger Delta

In the past, the Niger-Delta militancy, which emerged in the early 1990s, stemmed from deepseated discontent over resource distribution and perceived exploitation by the Nigerian State and foreign oil corporations.

This conflict led to the militarisation of the region and persistent issues of piracy and kidnappings, with various interventions by the Federal Government, past and present, particularly, that of former President Musa Yar’dua, who succeeded in resolving the crisis through the introduction of amnesty programme and other incentives.

Terrorism, primarily driven by Boko Haram and its affiliates like the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), began around 2002 and escalated significantly, recording over 41,000 fatalities between 2012 and 2022. While initially concentrated in the North-Eastern region, attacks in states like Ondo in South-Western Nigeria demonstrate its evolution into a national menace with the potential to strike anywhere.

Banditry, characterised by violent crime and kidnap-for-ransom, has metastasised from the Northwest to other regions, impacting remote villages, towns, and cities.

Underlying causes

This form of insecurity became increasingly prominent after the military handover to civilians in the 1990s. Farmer-herder conflicts, rooted in pre-colonial times but significantly worsening since 1999, involve disputes over arable land between predominantly Muslim Fulani herders and predominantly Christian non-Fulani farmers, particularly in the Middle Belt.

These conflicts have resulted in over 19,000 deaths, with thousands of people sacked and displaced from their ancestral homes and farmland. Furthermore, separatist agitations, particularly in the South-East, also contributed to the complex security landscape.

Additionally, Nigeria faces numerous security threats across its diverse regions, including violent crime, enduring kidnap-for-ransom issues. The armed forces are currently deployed in two-thirds of the country’s states and are overstretched, struggling to contain the expanding areas of operation of Boko Haram, ISWAP, and bandit groups.

The country is grappling with a complex humanitarian crisis due to insurgent attacks, banditry, farmer/pastoralist conflict, and a growing refugee population. The initial confinement of terrorism to the North-Eastern region has evolved, with recent attacks in other parts of the country.

Similarly, banditry, once primarily a Northwestern issue, has become increasingly pervasive, affecting remote villages, towns, and cities, and spreading to other regions.

Comprehensive approach

In an Interview with Pa Ajibola Theophilus, a retired cleric at African Methodist Church, he noted; ‘’the fact that Nigeria’s armed forces are now deployed in nearly every part of the country is an indication that they are overstretched by the expanding operations.

“We also must understand that the military are doing their best and they are a reputable institution with many International peace keeping operations to its name. They are doing great but they need the support from every security agencies in Nigeria, hence the need for state police.”

According to him, the problem can no longer be viewed as a regional issue to be contained, but rather a widespread national challenge requiring a comprehensive, adaptable, and locally informed security architecture capable of responding to diverse threats across the entire federation.

Speaking further, the cleric said; “President Tinubu’s Forest Guards initiative is a very laudable one, but it’s not enough. I don’t know why the administrations of President Tinubu and that of former President Muhammadu Buhari dragged the issue of State Police.

“There is need for every Governor to truly become the Chief Security Officer of his state. Policing must be decentralised so that the works of the Nigerian military and that of the Nigeria Police Force can show. They are overstretched. The best approach is that all hands should be on deck to protect lives and property. Federal security agencies alone can cannot do it,” he noted.

Theophilus further noted that an examination of the threat landscape reveals that distinct forms of insecurity, such as terrorism, banditry, and petty crime, coexist within a shared social ecology. This interconnectedness is exemplified by the emergence of jihadist symbols and tactics within the banditry ecosystem, leading to discussions about a “crime-terror nexus.”

Evidence indicates that armed groups like Boko Haram have strengthened their positions by allying with armed bandits, and prominent bandit leaders have formed criminal ties with Boko Haram. This suggests that these threats are not isolated phenomena but are deeply intertwined, with criminal activities potentially funding terrorist operations, and shared underlying structural issues such as unemployment, literacy, and corruption acting as common drivers.

Therefore, any effective solution must recognise and address these complex interconnectedness, moving beyond single responses to a holistic strategy that targets the entire ecosystem of violence.

Insecurity

Barrister Muniru Shittu of Rosewood Attorneys, in Victoria Island, said; “Insecurity has a significant detrimental effect on Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), per capita income, and overall business activities. This pervasive instability deters both local and foreign investment, forcing businesses to close and eroding the overall quality of life for citizens.

“Resources that could otherwise be allocated to modernising the agricultural sector, building industries, providing infrastructure, and creating employment are instead consumed by security budgets and the rehabilitation of displaced and injured populations.” He noted that the prevailing conditions reveal a self-reinforcing cycle where escalating insecurity profoundly cripples Nigeria’s economy, leading to widespread poverty and unemployment.

“This economic degradation, in turn, creates a fertile environment for the recruitment of individuals into criminal gangs and militant groups, as many seek economic survival. This perpetuates further instability, demonstrating that security challenges and socio-economic underdevelopment are inextricably linked.

“Effective interventions, therefore, necessitate a holistic approach that integrates security measures with comprehensive economic development and social welfare initiatives, addressing both the manifestations of insecurity and its underlying drivers simultaneously.”

Dreadful statistics

Findings by New Telegraph reveal that the crisis has resulted in widespread destruction of property, social and economic dislocation, and a significant increase in poverty and unemployment. Nigeria’s poverty rate reached an estimated 38.9% in 2023, with approximately 87 million people living below the poverty line, making it the world’s second-largest poor population after India.

Insecurity has triggered a severe humanitarian emergency, with over 8.3 million people, predominantly women and children, requiring urgent assistance. This includes massive internal displacement, with over 670,000 people displaced in states like Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara by June 2024 due to banditry.

The disruption of agricultural activities by armed groups has led to acute food shortages, affecting 13.5 million people, with 460,000 experiencing emergency levels of food insecurity, according to figures from the World Bank. Access to essential services like healthcare and education has been severely hampered, with numerous health centres closed and 168 schools taken over by bandits in Zamfara alone.

Sanusi’s lamentation

According to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, poverty and illiteracy in Northern Nigeria is dragging down the development of the country and has contributed to widespread violence and terrorism. The Emir further said that Northern Nigeria would destroy itself if it does not address the challenges of poverty, millions of out-of-school children, malnutrition, drug problem and the Boko Haram insurgency.

Stating that no leader in the North could afford to be happy in the face of the multifarious challenges confronting the region, he lamented that 87 per cent of poverty in Nigeria is in the North, as 13.5 million of the 14 million children out of school in Nigeria are from the same region. He added that nine states in the North contribute almost 50 per cent of the entire malnutrition burden in Nigeria.

Sanusi further lamented; “there is drug problem, Almajiri problem and Boko Haram problem in the North.” The traditional leader of Nigeria’s most populous city of Kano urged leaders of the region to move away from doing things the old way, which had produced the same negative results but should invest in education, nutrition and primary healthcare.

“You can’t be happy with nine states in the North contributing almost 50 per cent of the entire malnutrition burden in the country. You can’t be happy with the drug problem, you can’t be happy with the Boko Haram problem. You can’t be happy with political thuggery. You can’t be happy with all the issues; the Almajiri problem that we have.”

Abimbola

Mrs Shola Abimbola, an educationist based in Ogun State, disclosed; “the emergence of insecurity can be attributed to a complex interplay of factors, including deep-seated inequality, a large youth bulge, poverty, and political manipulation. High rate of unemployment and under education, particularly among northern youth drive many to join criminal gangs and militant groups for economic survival.

“These are mainly the results of the failure of northern leaders especially the state government to tackle unemployment and poverty in the north. While it is good for the government to invest in physical Infrastructure, it is equally important to invest in human capital development.”

Speaking further, Abimbola said; ‘‘human capital development is not limited to education, although education is very important. I believe that Nigerians need easy access to credit facilities, it should be easy to access to capital which young Nigerians can use for businesses.

Nigerians should also have easy access to skills development. “People in the arts, sciences and agriculture for example should be able to access grants. Credit facilities should not have killer interest rates. Sports tournaments should be funded in all their various types so that young people will be fully engaged throughout the year. Unemployment is too high. An Idle hand is a devil’s workshop.’’

Factors

A critical perspective from local communities highlights chronic levels of distrust and a perception that political and economic elites benefit from continued instability. This suggests that insecurity is not merely a failure of governance but potentially a tool of governance for some actors. The mention of “political manipulation” as a factor in the emergence of terrorism and the observation that the federal government has been ineffective in addressing insecurity in the SouthEast despite controlling state security forces further support this.

The concept of “neo-patrimonial governance” encouraging “systemic corruption, impunity and the normalisation of coercion and criminality as tools of political competition,” suggests that certain elite may exploit or perpetuate instability for political or economic gains. This means that addressing insecurity requires not just technical solutions but also a fundamental shift in political culture and a commitment to genuine accountability. Ethno-religious differences and political incitement often escalate into violence.

Environmental factors, such as climate change and increasing desertification in the north, exacerbate competition over scarce resources like land and water, driving migration and intensifying conflicts between herders and farmers. While climate change is a significant factor, it functions more as a conflict multiplier rather than the sole cause. It intensifies existing socio-political and economic grievances, such as resource scarcity, population pressures, and discriminatory policies.

The prevalent “farmer-herder conflict” narrative, while widely used, often obscures deeper issues such as the systemic marginalisation of pastoralist communities (e.g., Fulbe) and discriminatory policies that fail to address worsening climate and resource governance issues.

Therefore, effective solutions must go beyond climate adaptation alone; they must integrate climate resilience strategies with inclusive governance, equitable resource management, and policies that address historical marginalization and stereotypes.

Historical exploitation and dispossession, dating back to the British imperial era (e.g., in the Niger Delta), coupled with artificial political borders and unfulfilled government promises, have created a legacy of grievances that continue to fuel unrest.

State policing

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is constitutionally designated as the principal law enforcement and lead security agency in charge of internal security, holding exclusive jurisdiction throughout the country. As of 2021, the NPF had a staff strength of approximately 371,800, with plans to increase it to 650,000. It is a large organisation comprising 36 State Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), grouped into 17 zones and eight administrative departments.

The NPF include specialised units such as the Police Mobile Force (antiriot); Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID); and a Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU). Oversight of the NPF is shared among three major governmental agencies: The Nigeria Police Council (NPC); the Police Service Commission (PSC); and the Ministry of Interior. The Inspector General of Police (IGP), appointed by the President, holds general operational and administrative control.

According to several reports, Nigeria has a very low police-to-population ratio, with the United Nations recommending one police officer for every 400 citizens, but Nigeria falls far short of this benchmark. The police force is not evenly distributed across the country, with some regions, particularly those experiencing high levels of insecurity, like northern Nigeria, facing severe shortages.

This under-policing and uneven distribution leaves many areas vulnerable to crime and insecurity, contributing to a perception of lawlessness and a lack of public safety. The centralised policing system in Nigeria is trapped in a cycle of dysfunction. The NPF is severely understaffed, with fewer than 400,000 officers for a population of over 200 million across 36 states and 774 local government areas, rendering the system “overwhelmed and unsustainable.”

This is compounded by inadequate funding, which was N403 billion ($980 million) in 2020, representing only a quarter of the total security budget. This underfunding directly leads to inadequate equipment, as the force is significantly handicapped by a lack of sufficient and modern tools, including ICT, armoury, communication devices, patrol vehicles, and surveillance cameras.

This deficiency is so severe that officers sometimes claim criminals are better armed. Officers receive poor remuneration and lack adequate welfare packages (salaries, housing, healthcare), leading to low morale and a decline in commitment. This environment, coupled with insufficient training and political interference, creates fertile ground for systemic corruption. Police officers were identified as the top public officials engaging in bribery, with 33% of those encountering police paying a bribe in 2019.

This corruption manifests in uninvestigated crimes, extrajudicial killings, illegal detentions, and officers demanding bribes, making the police a “symbol of unfettered corruption, mismanagement, and abuse.” Actual and perceived impunity, corruption and human rights abuses have severely eroded public confidence and trust in the police over the decades.

This situation, characterised as an “injustice pressure cooker” by the UN Special Rapporteur in 2019, leads to public frustration, protests, and an unwillingness to report crimes, making them difficult to curtail. Inadequate recruitment standards, political interference, and insufficient training (e.g. six months for cadets) contribute to pervasive police misconduct, excessive force, and biased behaviour.

The colonial legacy of policing, focused on state compliance rather than human rights, continues to influence the force’s structure and behaviour. The emphasis on “use of force and brutality” and the perception of police as “traditional policing warriors” rather than guardians, can be traced back to this colonial origin, where the police served to reinforce state authority, not protect citizens’ rights.

These deep-seated issues suggest that the NPF’s problems are rooted in a foundational design that prioritised state control over community service and accountability.

More police officers

Chief Raymond Nkemdirim, a former Director of Operations, Department of State Services (DSS), reiterated the same facts, he said that Nigeria is grossly under-policed, given the United Nation’s benchmark.

Nkemdirim described the nation’s police personnel of some 371,000 to 200 million Nigerians as “a far cry” from the UN standard benchmark of one policeman to 400 people. According to him, “If we are to go by the UN benchmark, it means we need at least half a million police operatives to effectively police the country. “I was discussing with a former InspectorGeneral of Police and he said that of the 371,000 police, no fewer than 250,000 were attached to private individuals and Very Important Persons (VIPs) to guard them.

“If these statistics are correct, this leaves us with barely 121,000 operatives to do the real police work. “Under such a circumstance, what do you expect? It becomes difficult for the police to effectively police a country of 200 million people.” He further regretted that beyond the low size of the police personnel vis-a-vis the country’s population, the available police were grossly illequipped to efficiently combat crimes.

According to him, the Nigerian police lack modern equipment to fight crime, which has become more sophisticated. Nkemdirim also expressed worry that the police lacked training in modern day policing, saying that they should be adequately equipped and given the necessary training to excel.

Forest guards

In May 2025, President Tinubu approved the setting up of a new Forest Guard Force aimed at reclaiming Nigeria’s 1,129 forest reserves; many of which have become safe havens for terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers.

This force is intended to be a paramilitary-style, well-trained and armed outfit, operating under the coordination of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Ministry of Environment, with both federal and state government involvement.

The objective is to flush out criminal elements hiding in dense forests such as Sambisa, Kainji Lake, and games reserves across the North-West, North-Central, and South-West—regions where traditional security agencies have struggled to maintain control. Each state is responsible for recruiting between 2,000 and 5,000 forest guards, totaling potentially 130,000 nationwide, a formula that decentralises workforce sourcing and adapts to local contexts.

While the Federal Government holds the reins in policy and deployment oversight, states contribute personnel and local insights; creating a hybrid model bridging national strategy with subnational execution. The forest guards, if drawn from local communities, may bring valuable knowledge of the terrain, languages, and community networks; attributes central to effective localised policing. A dedicated force deeply familiar with forest terrains could fill security gaps in inaccessible areas. State-managed recruitment can tailor guard deployment based on regional threats and nuances.

Forest guards can augment National Park Rangers and collaborate with military/police in joint operations. However, challenges remain, state governments generally hold authority over forest land (via the Land Use Act and the Constitution’s Fourth Schedule), unless forests are federally designated as national parks. A federally managed force entering state forest domains could trigger jurisdictional conflicts.

The Forest Guards Initiative is promising, especially in bridging security gaps in remote forested territories. But constitutional clarity and community alignment must anchor it. Without this, well-intentioned efforts risk fueling further instability. If properly trained, equipped, and tied into broader security architecture, and if state and local nuances are respected, it could contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.