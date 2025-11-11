Exploring New Frontiers In Economic Diplomacy

The Federal Government of Nigeriarecently adopted the Afroliganza Vision, a continental initiative aimed at uniting African nations through fashion, culture, and creative enterprise DEBORAH OCHENI reports.

Fashion plays a significant role in national economics, contributing to GDP, employment, and export revenue. In Nigeria, the fashion industry is a growing sector, with a large and diverse market. The industry provides employment opportunities for millions, from designers and artisans to models and marketers.

Fashion also promotes cultural exchange and soft power, showcasing a nation’s creativity and heritage. By investing in fashion, governments can stimulate economic growth, promote innovation, and create jobs.

Recently, in Abuja, the Federal Government of Nigeria announced its adoption of the Afroliganza Vision, a continental initiative aimed at uniting African nations through fashion, culture, and creative enterprise. Fashion and Culture have become tools of diplomacy for economic growth and unity.

African Fashion Renaissance

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, at a World Press Conference on the African Fashion Renaissance noted that the adoption of the Afroliganza Vision demonstrates Nigeria’s bold national commitment to positioning culture, fashion, heritage, and the creative economy at the center of its engagement with Africa and the global community.

She announced that the Confederation of African Fashion (CAFA), pioneered by the Lai Labode Heritage Foundation, aims to grow Africa’s fashion economy from $30 billion to $500 billion, creating jobs and generating foreign earnings. “Afroliganza seeks to build a structured, values-driven fashion economy rooted in African heritage, led by African institutions, and positioned for global impact.

Nigeria’s adoption of this vision signals a national commitment to place culture, fashion, heritage, and the creative economy at the heart of our engagement with Africa and the world,” Musawa said. According to Musawa, recent studies show that Africa exports textiles, cotton, apparel, and footwear valued at roughly $15.5 billion annually, while imports total about $23.1 billion.

With global demand for African culture and textiles rising by over 40 percent, the potential for growth is significant. “The African Fashion Renaissance, known as Afroliganza, is a continental vision pioneered by the Lai Labode Heritage Foundation under the leadership of Balogun Lai Labode, PhD. It unites African nations through fashion, culture, and creative enterprise,” she said.

Global Impact

The Minister explained that Afroliganza seeks to build a structured, values-driven fashion economy rooted in African heritage, led by African institutions, and positioned for global impact. “At its core, Afroliganza institutionalises African creativity through policy, diplomacy, trade, and public celebration, creating sustainable frameworks that uplift designers, artisans, producers, and storytellers across the continent.

Nigeria’s adoption of this vision signals a national commitment to place culture, fashion, heritage, and the creative economy at the heart of our engagement with Africa and the world. “It aligns with our Ministry’s strategic plan to expand Nigeria’s influence across the creative economy, not just within our borders, but across Africa and beyond.

Nigeria is not only adopting Afroliganza; we are leading it. As the first country to sign the Confederation of African Fashion (CAFA) Charter, we are transforming commitment into action through institutions, policies, and programmes that translate vision into measurable outcomes.

“CAFA is a continental body created to unite Africa’s diverse and fragmented fashion industries under one cooperative framework. It serves as the coordinating institution for fashion diplomacy, trade integration, and creative policy alignment across the continent,” she said.

Regional Collaboration

CAFA’s key objectives include integrating Africa’s fashion industries by linking national federations, promoting intraAfrican trade, and strengthening regional collaboration.

“It aims to grow Africa’s fashion economy from approximately 30 billion dollars to 500 billion dollars through structured investment, industrial development, and creative enterprise. It will serve as the principal body for fashion diplomacy, positioning African fashion as a tool for cultural exchange, soft power, and economic cooperation. “It will establish continental

It unites African nations through fashion, culture, and creative enterprise

standards and policies that protect intellectual property and safeguard traditional designs. It will coordinate the African Global Fashion Games and other flagship events that showcase Africa’s creativity and unity. It will also support the creation and sustainability of national fashion federations in all African countries, ensuring alignment with CAFA’s continental strategy,” she said.

Musawa noted that thes African fashion economy stands at a defining moment. Recent studies show that the African Fashion Market is projected to reach hundreds of millions of users in the coming years (Statista, 2025). “Africa exports textiles, cotton, apparel, and footwear valued at roughly 15.5 billion dollars annually, while imports total about 23.1 billion dollars (UNESCO, 2023).

Global demand for African couture and textiles is rising by over 40 percent, proving that the world is not only inspired by Africa, but also ready to buy from Africa (UNESCO, 2023).

Routine measure

“The African Global Fashion Games will be the first continental fashion competition and celebration of its kind, a convergence of innovation, heritage, and economic power.

Participating nations, designers, and youth innovators will compete not merely for prestige, but for the right to shape Africa’s creative identity and global image,” Musawa said. The minister explained that through the recently launched frameworks under Afroliganza and CAFA, it is projected that this sector will exceed 500 billion dollars in value, with Nigeria positioned at the forefront of this transformation.

She described fashion as a universal language, stressing that Africa’s contribution to the world in fabric, colour, silhouette, and symbolism is already undeniable. “But today we move from inspiration to ownership, from fragmented expression to formal diplomacy.

Fashion will now serve as a strategic instrument for building cultural ties, influencing global narratives, and asserting Africa’s creative sovereignty. CAFA will anchor this transformation, coordinating fashion and creative diplomacy across the continent, linking national ecosystems, protecting indigenous textiles, and strengthening Africa’s voice on the global stage,” she said.

The minister pledged the Ministry’s full institutional support for CAFA. She said that with the formal establishment of the Nigerian Fashion Federation, a national coordinating platform that will collaborate with state governments, industry stakeholders, youth collectives, and traditional institutions, Nigerian fashion will be promoted in alignment with CAFA’s continental framework.

“Culture, for us, is not only a vessel for identity, but also a pathway to economic development. We are building cultural infrastructure, strengthening policy alignment, supporting intellectual property frameworks, and facilitating trade in creative goods and services. “To our African brothers and sisters, we extend an invitation. Join us. Adopt this vision. Institutionalise it as Nigeria has done.

Let the Afroliganza Vision guide your cultural strategies and economic aspirations. Its strength lies not in its documents, but in its adoption by sovereign African states. To development partners, investors, and the private sector, Afroliganza opens up unprecedented opportunities in investment, exports, and talent partnerships. The creative economy is not a fringe sector; it is a pillar of continental economic growth,” she said.

African Fashion Games

In his address, the Chairman of the Lai Labode Heritage Foundation and President of CAFA, Dr Balogun Lai Labode expressed gratitude to the Federal Government of Nigeria for its decisive leadership and partnership, noting that Nigeria will become the first nation to sign the African Fashion Industry Growth Charter.

He said the adoption marks a significant milestone in the country’s commitment to lead Africa’s fashion renaissance. He explained that CAFA will play a crucial role in mobilizing policy, investment, and expertise to transform Africa’s fashion industry.

According to Labode, Africa’s current fashion and textile industry is measured in the tens of billions of dollars, with estimates ranging from $30–$65 billion. He however observed that much of that value is lost to imports and limited local processing.