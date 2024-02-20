Exploring Interac as the leading online casino payment method

Interac has a long financial history going back to its establishment in 1984. It currently ranks among Canada’s top 10 trusted brands thanks to its quality features. These include fast and convenient debit card payments, e-transfers, and smooth online transactions.

The payment platform has also set itself apart in addressing customer needs. This is shown in its incredible usage statistics as one of the best payment methods in Canada. In 2018, Canadians performed over 371 million transactions using the Interac network.

If you want to learn more about this payment channel, you’re at the right place. Keep reading this article to learn about Canadian casinos that use Interac and how it improves Canadian online gambling.

Reasons For Interac’s Rise In the 2000s

Canadians have always found it difficult to get their real money into a casino for playing. This is because the Canadian industry has faced legal issues that have affected smooth casino banking. Before the early 2000s, Canadians could play at online casinos and poker sites with their credit cards. However, Visa, Mastercard, and major banks put an end to this. This drove Canadian players to find new banking methods.

During this phase, companies began marketing e-wallets like iDebit, ecoPayz, and Instadebit. Canadian players also used prepaid cards to avoid payment processors and deposit real money. However, cards like Paysafe, Flexepin, and Neosurf are only used to deposit money. For payouts, players still had to rely on archaic withdrawal methods such as bank wire or mail cheques.

Interac provides an innovative solution to this issue. It’s one of the best payment methods for transferring funds directly to the casino using Gigadat as the third-party processor linking two parts electronically.

Canadian Online Casinos That Accept Interac

For Canadian gamblers, quick and smooth transactions have been an urgent bettor demand. It’s an issue that has constantly kept players from making bigger stakes and wagers. To resolve this, top Canadian online casinos with Interac have integrated with the quality payment platform to provide customers with smooth deposits and withdrawals. This also gives gamblers the reassurance of making quality wagers and winning big. If you’re looking for the best platforms, here are some online Canadian Interac casinos:

Zodiac

Zodiac Casino offers online casino players a perfect opportunity to win big money. Players get a promotion once they complete their registration. It offers free spins in its welcome package. Deals like the 80 free spins for $1 also allow you to try games without spending too much. This will enable you to play games and determine what works best for you. You can also access over 550 casino slots and table games, including blackjack, video poker, and roulette.

Concerning security, the site offers a platform for safe and secure transactions. This is possible because all personal details are stored on a secure server. The site also provides multiple deposit options, including ecoPayz, EntroPay, GiroPay, iDebit, and Skrill. For withdrawals, access PayPal, Neteller, instaDebit, and Visa Electron.

Casino Classic

Classic casinos come with games that players can access with deposits or reward money. This includes games with high RTP, such as the exclusive Mega Vault Millionaire game. You can also explore blockbusters like “Hitman,” “Jurassic Park,” and “Bridesmaids.”

The casino also offers a live dealer feature for interactive betting. This lets you interact with professional dealers and boost your playing experience.

Leo Vegas

Thanks to its bonuses, Leo Vegas is an ideal betting platform for Canadian players. These include the Leo Vegas mobile casino bonus, which is $400 spread over four deposits. It also provides a welcome bonus, a first deposit bonus, and a no-deposit bonus.

The Leo Vegas casino also has premium deposit methods, including MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill, PaySafeCard, and Passport. However, you need to be verified before accessing your funds. For withdrawals, use Swish, Electron, and POLi. You must also send a cash-out notice to the platform before withdrawals work.

Advantages Of Interac For Canadian Gamblers

Interac has saved Canadian gamblers from stressful transactions. Here are some Interac advantages for gamblers in Canada:

Widely Used and Trusted in Canada

Interac is the most trusted financial services brand in Canada. It also ranked 4th on the University of Victoria’s Gustavson Brand Trust Index. This means every Canadian with a bank account is familiar with Interac e-transfer. Some major banks and credit unions also offer Interac Online.

Interac also plays a major role in the gambling industry. Since LeoVegas became one of the first casinos to use it, it is currently a necessity for every serious casino.

Different Services Available

Interac Online and e-Transfer offer two distinct ways for users to manage their transactions with online casinos. Interac Online provides a direct payment method from your bank account to the casino without sharing financial details. It’s a quick and secure option for those who prefer not to use credit cards online. On the other hand, Interac e-Transfer allows users to send money from their bank account to anyone with an email address or mobile phone number, which includes casinos that accept e-Transfer as a payment method. This method is favored for its ease of use and the fact that it allows for the transfer of funds without needing the recipient’s bank account information. Both options are widely recognized for their security measures, making them reliable choices for online casino payments.

Partnership with MiFinity

Gigadat Solutions Inc. is the company that created the partnership between Interac and Canadian casinos. It operates as a third-party payment processor and connects Canadian banks with merchants.

The company currently partners with MiFinity to provide their payment method in Canada. This lets you make instant deposits on the casino site, boosting transaction success rates.

Secure, Stable, Reliable Payment Processor

Interac provides strong security, safeguarding users’ financial details during online transactions. Its system is stable and offers uninterrupted fund transfers. As a payment processor, Interac is highly reliable, with a proven track record of successful transactions. Users value Interac’s dependability for depositing and withdrawing funds at online casinos. This makes Interac a top choice for those seeking a secure, stable, and reliable payment method.

Conclusion

Interac has solved Canada’s age-long problem of poor financial transactions. It has completely changed how customers use their funds in banks and online gambling. This means you can easily sign up at major Canadian casinos and complete major payments. It also guarantees access to your winnings with no delay. Overall, Interac has improved the online banking business and will keep making the Canadian gambling sector stress-free.