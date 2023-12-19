Exploring digital’ solution to emergencies, insecurity

For about a decade, Nigeria has been facing series of security challenges. These include the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, the increasing violence between herders and farming communities spreading from the North Central belt southwards, kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery, armed banditry and lots more.

In most cases, when these security breaches occur, citizens are caught up in life threatening situations, stranded and without help from anywhere. Even the security agencies that have a constitutional responsibility to respond to such incidents are usually not available.

In situations where the police or the military is contacted, excuses and delays in response time is as good as no response at the end of the day.

Prime Alert

This ugly situation prompted an Abuja based ICT company, Juggernaut, to develop a new phone application, known as ‘Prime Alert’ to aid prompt response by security agencies to emergency situations.

Chief Operating Officer, of Prime Alert Nigeria, Ibok Offiong, who unveiled the phone application at a news conference in Abuja, said that it would effectively bridge the gap between emergencies and response.

According to her, emergency situation has led to a lot of loses hence the need to salvage the situation by deploying technology to promote and enhance public safety and improve the nation’s security architecture.

Offiong said that part of the goal of developing the app was to also set up an emergency communication system for the country.

Modus Operandi

She explained that the app could be downloaded on mobile phones from the app store after which people would be asked to supply five numbers of their family members or friends in case of emergencies. “The victim will push the red button and the emergency response is immediately alerted.

“Once we receive any distress alert, Prime Alert immediately places a call to the victim’s family and friend and then places another call to relevant security agencies,” she said

Offiong also highlighted some of the emergencies to include accident and injury, physical or sexual assault, political and civil unrest, terrorist attacks.Others are health problems, fire outbreak, kidnapping, ritual killings, potential assault, burglary as well as flood disaster.

According to Offiong, Prime Alert will be working with all government agencies that are handling different emergency cases to ehance their preparedness, response, mitigation and recovery.

She listed some of the agencies they were collaborating with to include, the Nigerian Police to handle mainly crime related emergencies.

Others are fire services to handle fire related emergencies, hospitals to handle medical related emergencies and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to handle flood and other natural disasters.

Security Rxperts

A security expert, Tony Nwulu said that given the security situation in Nigeria, citizens do not need to wait for the government to do everything. “Citizen response has become very important at this point in time, I want to believe that over the years unless we want to pretend like we are not in this society, we know that the security agencies have their own peculiar challenges ranging from being called and they are not mobile to come to your rescue.

“As a matter of fact, our emergency response is nothing to write home about and you cannot blame them too because some of them for instance the Police, NEMA and every other sector that is involved in response has been agitating for more funding. You are not going to wait for the Fire Service that doesn’t have water and allow fire to raze down your house.

” Primarily, what Primealert addresses is that call for citizens response is most important. You find out that many lives that would have been hitherto saved get lost because people didn’t respond on time especially close relations.

“Take an instance where someone had an accident and is rushed to the hospital but he couldn’t be treated because he had no cash on him at that moment and nobody knew his where about and he couldn’t make the payment and he was left to bleed till he died.

” I have come to ask myself what keeps me safe assuming anything happens to me at home? Who are those people I want to know that I’m having this emergency? You find out that in most cases, you don’t even have anybody. Once it happens that’s all because you wouldn’t know who to call but if you have a system that will trigger and let your carers know that you are having an emergency, it will help a lot in keeping you alive,” he said.

Nwulu said that issues of insecurity should be taken seriously so as to save lives and property of those under any form of security threat. “Primealert relatively bridges that gap because it is able to make your carers, that is most immediate people that needs to know that you are in danger because if I know that a brother who might not have access to the police the way I do is in danger, I will come in because where your contacts ends is where another person’s own starts.

“What matters most is how you are able to reach out during emergencies because it could happen in the middle of nowhere. The police cannot do everything for us, most times, we also need to engage ourselves because we will respond faster than any security agent when our relations are in distress.

“We support with ambulance service and we will able to know where to refer you to in the case of emergency based on information you provided or probably take you to the closest hospital that we find around. The primary aim is for you to stay alive first,” he said.