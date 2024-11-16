Exploring Bamigbaiye’s Imperfectly Awesome: Embracing and Becoming a Wholesome You

Share

The serene Rovingheights Bookstore, Landmark Event Centre, Oniru, Lagos, venue of book reading session on Dr. Omotola Bamigbaiye’s inspiring and thought-provoking memoir, ‘Imperfectly Awesome: Embracing And Becoming A Wholesome You’, echoed with excitement.

This was not just any book reading; it’s an intimate encounter with a memoir that has captivated readers and continues to do so, as inspire conversations. The author, seated comfortably at the front, has a presence that commands the space, a testament to the powerful narrative woven within the pages of the book.

The memoir, a gripping tale of travails and triumphs, and moments of introspection, takes centre stage. The audience, a mix of devoted fans, literary enthusiats, critics and others.

Excitement was palpable as the author begins to read, with characteristic finesse of a rancouteur. As she reads some pages various chapters of the book, every sentence is soaked with emotion, drawing listeners into her world. It’s as if the room becomes a shared space of memory, where the line between the writer’s experiences and the audience’s empathy blurs.

In ‘Imperfectly Awesome: Embracing And Becoming A Wholesome You’, the author invites readers to a journey of discovery, to immerse themselves into this journey.

In this 201-page book, divided into eight chapters, a forword, introduction and conclusion, written in an honest, relatable tone, the author shares her life’s journey in a way that is both honest and inspiring. Through stories of resilience, self-acceptance, and growth, she shares her stories of becoming to help people love, reinvent themselves, and bloom—just the way they were designed to do.

Adulting can be chaotic. But it can also be a hilarious and thrilling ride. From career expectations to motherhood, relationships, and the nagging whispers of imposter syndrome, there’s always something to grapple with. As she notes, “the world may only play off-tune beats, but you can create your rhythm and dance to it gracefully . . . or however else you please.”

Through stories of resilience, perseverance, self-acceptance and growth, Dr. Bamigbaiye, a seasoned marketing professional, shares her experiences of facing life’s challenges head-on and finding strength through self-love.

At the book reading, she spoke openly about her life, from her childhood experience, festive seasons in her grandmother’s house to balancing motherhood and a corporate career. Through each chapter, she shows how she turned life’s challenges — what she calls “lemons and more lemons” — into opportunities for personal growth.

One of the highlights of the reading was from page 104, where the author describes a short-lived romance with a man named Kabir.

Also, in chapter 6, titled “ Good Enough,” Dr. Bamigbaiye reflects on how society’s standards made her doubt herself. She reveals the pressures of trying to meet those expectations, especially as a Black woman, and shares how she learned to start each day by reminding herself of her worth. With her head raised high and a glance in the mirror she reminded herself of who she is: “When I began to know to recognise my worth, I woke up each morning with a sense of purpose knowing that I was the captain of my life.. ‘I can’t’ only fuels my desire to subdue limitations and surpas expectations.”

Through this journey, she found a renewed sense of purpose and the courage to overcome limitations.

Bamigbaiye in the self-help book emphasised the need to always ask for help when the needs raises, “is okay to break down sometimes, love yourself, reinvent and bloom just the way you were designed to.

The memoir also includes stories of balancing motherhood and work life. In one chapter, she compares her daily juggling act to a music conductor, using one hand to rock her baby and the other to manage her office tasks. Dr. Bamigbaiye shares how her mother’s support during these times was essential, helping her navigate young motherhood without feeling alone. “I dealt with challenges as a young mum without help, but thank God for mother’s love that gave me wings to fly and cheered me on every step of the way. My mother was always available and willing to run to my aid.”

Dr. Bamigbaiye’s career journey has been anything but smooth. At her first job, she was the youngest employee, a role that earned her a reputation for being overzealous. When the company restructured, she was one of the first to be laid off. She describes the experience as if “the warmth of hope” was replaced by “a weight of desolation.” Yet, instead of giving up, she found a new career as a university lecturer. This role came with another challenge: overcoming a speech impediment that had affected her since childhood. Drawing inspiration from the ancient Greek orator Demosthenes, she took the challenge “one word at a time,” slowly building her confidence as a speaker and lecturer.

Throughout the 201 pages of the book, Dr. Bamigbaiye also shares her belief with a quote in each chapter that embracing life’s imperfections can lead to true growth. She suggests that imperfection can be a launchpad, a force that pushes people toward becoming their best selves. Her memoir is filled with moments of humor, wisdom, and hope, making it relatable for anyone navigating life’s ups and downs.

