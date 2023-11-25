Explain How You Squandered N46b In 5 Months, Pdp Tells Alia

Alleges, Personal Travels Alone Gulp Over N5bn; Feeding Of Guests Takes N60m

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Governor Hyacinth Alia to come clean on allegations that he had squandered over N46bn in the last five months to prove his accountability and transparency to the people. The allegation came barely a week after Governor Alia had bruised it and described it as “fictitious” and “malicious.” The governor via his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kula Tersoo, had briefed journalists in Makurdi say- ing the governor has been prudent in the management of state funds stressing that the report “is a figment of the imagination of the author” and described it as a deliberate plot to malign and blackmail the governor.

But addressing a news conference in Makurdi, the PDP’s Publicity Secretary Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, said it was deeply concerned over mounting allegations of duplication of contractual payments and other huge expenditures made against Governor Hyacinth Alia from various public sources. Mr. Iortyom noted with concern widely circulated reports that the Governor allegedly squandered over N46bn within the short period in office “in what appears to be duplication of contracts, refurbished “palliative” vehicles, travel expenses, hotel accommodations, purchase of vehicles, cost of running government house, Makurdi and catering for guests and other sundry purposes.

Mr. Iortyom said: “A summary of the allegations of questionable expenditure of public funds by Governor Alia as reported by different media outlets include that; “Between May 29 and September 30th, 2023, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has spent more than N46bn of state resources on various purposes, prominent among which are expenses for duplicated contracts, his travels, vehicles, hotel bills, cost of running Government House etc.

“Between 14th August and 4th September, the Governor said he spent N60m on provision of food for his guests at Government House, Makurdi. “Within the four months under review, Governor Alia spent over N5bn on his travels and other expenses, most of which are personal to his office as the governor. It is the right of Benue people to know how their commonwealth is being expended, and this is a right the government of the day must not deny them.”