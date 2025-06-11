Explain How You Spent $6.6m Foreign Loans You Acquired, APC Group To Gov Yusuf

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Patriotic Volunteers, led by former Secretary to the State Government under the Ganduje administration, Alhaji Usman Alhaji (Wazirin Gaya), has levelled serious accusations against the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP)-led government in Kano State, describing it as “a total failure” after two years in office.

At a press conference held in Kano, the group criticised Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration for what it termed “gross incompetence, financial mismanagement, and deliberate disregard for the rule of law.”

The group called for a comprehensive review of the administration’s activities, alleging widespread failure across key sectors despite substantial revenue from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and external grants.

“There is virtually little to show when compared with the billions of naira accruing to the state,” Alhaji Usman stated, adding that the governor’s own admission of failure to resolve the water supply crisis was emblematic of poor leadership and policy direction.

The APC Patriotic Volunteers raised red flags over the alleged mismanagement of external loans and ecological funds.

The group questioned the utilization of a $6.6 million loan reportedly secured between June and December 2023, as well as N5.1 billion in ecological grants, demanding accountability for how these funds were spent.

The group also criticised the administration for reportedly spending over N1.6 billion on fuel and utilities within three months, while failing to implement a N70,000 minimum wage for water board staff—a contradiction, they said, that further exposed the government’s misplaced priorities.

Alhaji Usman accused the NNPP government of deliberately sabotaging the Independent Power Project (IPP) initiated by the previous administration by relocating it to the Kwankwasiyya Housing Estate for political reasons.

He also cited alleged corruption in the handling of the Ramadan feeding programme and ghost worker scandals during the April 2025 salary disbursement.

The group expressed concern over the continued suppression of local government autonomy, alleging that LGAs were coerced into funding traditional institutions against constitutional provisions.

In a striking claim, the group questioned the legitimacy of the NNPP administration, alleging a political compromise that led to what they described as the “trading away” of the APC’s 2023 electoral victory in Kano.

Citing unnamed National Assembly members, the group said this compromise undermined the will of the electorate and set a dangerous precedent for democracy in the state.

“The NNPP government is one of retrogression—marked by arbitrary dismissals, abandoned road and flyover projects, and worsening public service delivery,” Usman Alhaji said.

The group strongly condemned the administration’s demolition exercise, which they said violated court orders and resulted in extensive economic losses, citing specific examples such as the K/Mata Eid Ground and Daula Hotel.

It further accused the government of defying court rulings on issues related to the Emirate Council and the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), painting a picture of lawlessness and executive impunity.

On media freedom, the group decried what it called the suppression of dissent, referencing the ban on live political radio programmes and the exclusion of some media houses from covering state functions. The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) was praised for opposing these policies and standing in defense of press freedom and constitutional rights.

Despite allocating 31 percent of the 2025 budget to education and declaring a state of emergency in the sector, the group said schools across Kano remain overcrowded, understaffed, and poorly equipped, especially in rural areas.

The APC Patriotic Volunteers also criticised the administration for failing to act on several important committee reports, including those on local government drug procurement, the Rimin Zakara land crisis, the Sallah Day killings, and the stalled Kano Megacity initiative.

In conclusion, Alhaji Usman Alhaji called on relevant anti-corruption agencies and civil society organizations to demand transparency and accountability from the Kano State Government.

He urged Governor Yusuf to address the allegations with concrete action rather than rhetoric.

“As patriotic citizens, we owe it to the people of Kano to speak up and demand better governance,” he said.

The Kano State Government has yet to respond to the allegations at the time of filing this report.

