Expired Visas: FG Inaugurates Visa Amnesty For Foreigners

The Federal Government has introduced an Expired Visa Initiative (Amnesty) to boost compliance with the new visa regime and support a secure migration system.

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) confirmed this in a statement at the weekend. It said the initiative offers foreigners with expired immigration status in Nigeria a chance to regularise their stay without incurring penalties.

The initiative, which began on May 1, will end on September 30. It targets those who overstayed visas or violated visa conditions.

It applies to foreigners with expired Visa on Arrival (VoA), as well as holders of expired Single or Multiple-Entry Visas. Also covered are individuals whose Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) expired over 30 days ago.