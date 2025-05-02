Expired Visas: FG Gives Foreigners 3 Months Window

Share

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has given foreigners residing in the country with expired visas a 3-month grace period to return to their home countries.

The NIS gave the window (May 1 – August 1) as part of ongoing efforts to reform the nation’s visa policy, which includes the tracking of movements of foreigners in and out of the country.

A statement signed yesterday by the Service’s spokesperson, AS Akinlabi, read: “The Nigeria Immigration Service wishes to further inform the general public that a window period of three (3) months from 1st May to 1st August 2025 shall be granted to allow foreigners residing in Nigeria with expired visas to return to their home country voluntarily without penalty.

“All stakeholders are encouraged to ensure strict compliance with the new policies and timelines.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service remains committed to implementing a more efficient, transparent, and secure Immigration system that aligns with global best practices”.

It added: “As part of the ongoing efforts to reform Nigeria Visa Policy, internal control of the movement of foreigners in and out of Nigeria, in realization of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Administration, the Federal Ministry of Interior in conjunction with the Nigeria Immigration Service is rolling out two innovative solutions namely; e-Visa Application System and Automated Landing and Exit Card, effective from 1st May 2025 as follows;

“Following the 2024 review of Nigeria’s Visa policy, the updated 2025 policy introduces an e-Visa system with enhanced security protocols. The e-Visa application process is strictly online from end to end.

“Processing time for e-Visas will be 48 hours or less. Once approved, visas and the QR codes will be sent electronically via applicant’s email. Visa on Arrival will be officially discontinued as the new e-Visa takes off on 1st May 2025.”

