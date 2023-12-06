Expiration Of LG Councils: A’Ibom Assembly Empowers Eno To SetsUp Interim Administration.

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution empowering the State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno to set up Interim Administration in the 31 Local Government Councils.

The Resolution followed a letter sent to the assembly by the Governor seeking the dissolution of Local Government Councils and empowering him to set up Interim Administration since the 2023 Budget had no provisions to fund elections with the assurance that the 2024 appropriations, provision has been earmarked to conduct elections by AKISIEC.

Leading the debate, the Deputy Leader, Rt. Hon. Otobong Bob noted that the tenure of Councils would be expiring this night and since there shouldn’t be a vacuum, a resolution should be passed authorising the governor to set up interim administration for councils pending when funds will be available for the conduct of elections.

Also speaking, the member representing Etim Ekpo/Ika, Rt. Hon Mfon Idung called on the House that the duration should not exceed six months.

The motion to pass the resolution was moved by the Deputy Leader, Rt. Hon. Otobong Bob siting Section 5 Sub 2 of the Local Government Administration Law and was seconded by the Chief Whip, Sir Effiong Johnson.

The Speaker in his submission noted that it was expedient that there shouldn’t be a vacuum in the administration of the Local Government System and therefore commended the governor was acting right. He called on the Clerk, Mrs. Nsikakabasi Orok to communicate the resolution of the Assembly to the executive.

The House has been adjourned to 14th December 2023.