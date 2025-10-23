Experts Worry Over Rising Suicide Rates

Mental health experts, policymakers, and advocates have called for urgent legislative and policy actions to address Nigeria’s deepening mental health crisis and rising suicide rates. They made the call on recently, at the 2025 Third Vanguard Mental Health Summit, held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

With the theme “Taming the Rising Tide of Suicide” and subtheme “Substance and Silence: Unmasking the Dual Crises of Addiction and Suicide,” the summit brought together professionals from psychiatry, law enforcement, public health, and the media to chart practical strategies for tackling suicide and mental illness.

In his welcome address, Mr. Eze Anaba, Editor of ‘Vanguard Newspapers,’ described the summit as a continuing platform for driving social change through journalism.

He said Vanguard initiated the annual conversation in 2021 to confront the stigma surrounding mental illness and push for policy reforms that make mental health a national priority.

“When we began four years ago, our goal was simple — to create a space where experts and everyday Nigerians could confront stigma and build solutions for a more compassionate society,” Anaba stated.

“But as economic realities worsen, more Nigerians are being pushed to the edge. It’s time to treat mental health not as a luxury, but as a necessity — the foundation of productivity, peace of mind, and national development.”

He urged the government to accelerate passage of the suicide decriminalization bill, currently before the National Assembly, stressing that “attempted suicide should be treated with compassion, not punishment.” Anaba also called on stakeholders to move beyond rhetoric and develop concrete interventions that integrate mental health care into primary healthcare and community structures.

“At Vanguard, journalism is not just about reporting events but about driving social change,” he said. “We must make mental health a priority that touches everything — education, productivity, and family life.”.

NDLEA’s new direction: From enforcement to healing

Delivering the keynote on behalf of the Chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), the agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, emphasised that addressing drug abuse and addiction is central to preventing suicides.

Marwa’s presentation titled “Community Policing and Public Health: NDLEA’s Role Beyond Enforcement” redefined the agency’s evolving approach — from purely punitive actions to communitybased prevention, rehabilitation, and public health partnerships.

He revealed that over 14.3 million Nigerians currently abuse drugs, noting that addiction often triggers depression, psychosis, and suicidal thoughts. “The purely punitive model has revealed its limits. Arrests without treatment, incarceration without rehabilitation, and enforcement without prevention only keep us running in circles,” Marwa said.

He disclosed that the NDLEA now works through local drug prevention committees and partnerships with schools, faith-based organisations, and public health institutions to identify and rehabilitate drug users early. The agency’s “War Against Drug Abuse (WADA)” campaign has reached over 12,000 schools, workplaces, and communities in four years.

Marwa announced new plans to deploy Community Liaison Officers in all Local Government Areas to strengthen community policing and drug prevention.

The NDLEA, he added, is also piloting an Alternative Development Project in Ondo State to provide livelihoods for cannabis farmers and tackle the roots of drug cultivation. “Our goal is to make NDLEA not a force of fear, but a partner in healing — where enforcement and empathy walk hand in hand,” he said.

Experts demand standalone suicide prevention law

In a powerful contribution, Prof. Sheikh Taiwo Lateef, a psychiatrist from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, cautioned against attempts to subsume the Suicide Prevention Bill into the National Mental Health Act.

He argued that the proposed merger would exclude Nigerians who are not formally diagnosed with mental illness from legal protection and care. “If you subsume the suicide bill into the Mental Health Act, only those with a diagnosis of mental illness will be protected.

That is wrong,” Lateef said. “We need a comprehensive, standalone suicide prevention law.” According to him, the new law should establish a National Suicide Prevention Fund, provide care for families of suicide victims, ensure post-prevention interventions, and guarantee access to social support for those at risk.

He also proposed a national suicide data collection system, stressing that “without data, there can be no plan.” Lateef revealed a shocking 85 percent mental health treatment gap in Nigeria, meaning that only 15 percent of people with severe mental health conditions receive treatment in a year. In some areas, the treatment gap is as high as 95 percent.

“This is why suicidality is rising, especially among young people. Many live with untreated mental health conditions because care is inaccessible or unaffordable,” he noted. He warned that the absence of a functional suicide prevention framework, combined with poverty, unemployment, and insecurity, continues to push vulnerable Nigerians into despair.

Key recommendations and takeaways

The summit ended with a shared consensus that tackling suicide requires a multi-sectoral and empathetic national response anchored on prevention, education, and social justice.

Experts recommended the urgent passage of a standalone Suicide Prevention Law with decriminalisation clauses and funding mechanisms; increased government investment in community-based mental health services; the integration of mental health into Nigeria’s primary healthcare system; and strengthening public awareness campaigns to reduce stigma and promote early help-seeking behaviour.

Others are the expansion of school-based counselling and substance-use prevention programmes; and enhanced partnerships between NDLEA, Ministries of Health, education institutions, and civil society for data-driven interventions.