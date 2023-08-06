Experts: Why Naira’ll Continue Falling, Can’t Stabilise

•Urge Fg To ‘Float’ Industries To Get Naira To Fight Globally

While the floating of the exchange rate of the Naira is considered a step in the right direction by some Economists, as predicted, the deregulation of the exchange rate seems not to be producing immediate relief to Nigeria’s forex scarcity. Rather, the value of naira is weakening in the forex market. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports on views of experts on the need to go beyond mere pronouncements

For years, Nigeria maintained a tightly controlled official exchange rate as the country’s forex reserves hit new lows. While the CBN maintained an artificial rate of $1/N462, most people couldn’t get the greenback at those rates. To control demand, the CBN created a list of 43 items for which importers could not access forex at official rates.

At some point, it also limited forex ac- cess for students traveling abroad. Yet, these workarounds didn’t solve the demand problem, forcing individuals and companies to head to the parallel market where prices rose to as much as $1/N755 this year.

It created a massive arbitrage opportunity, with the World Bank advising the Central Bank to merge its exchange rate windows on several occasions. In a move away from a fixed foreign exchange policy, Nigeria’s Central Bank on June 14, 2023, loosened control of rates in what appears to be a managed float.

And in response to the policy change, the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window quoted a range of between N750 and N755/$, according to customers, who cited emails received from their banks. That immediate response implied a 21 per cent decline in the naira compared to the previous rate of N463/$ which the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) then quoted as the I&E rate on its website, last updated on June 9, before the floating of the forex rate.

Meanwhile, as at Thursday, $1 exchanged for N775.70 at the I&E window while at the parallel market, it was $1 exchanged from N870 to N880 with an average of N875.00 according to three sell rates coming from the users. For the last seven days, between 26/07/2023 and 02/08/2023, Dollar to naira black market sell rate took values between N850 and N880 with an aver- age of N869.96.

When the Thursday’s values is compared with the last seven days, average Dollar to naira rate had a 5.04 points increase from N869.96 to N875.00 which corresponds to a 0.58 per cent rise. This floating of the national currency came barely two weeks after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ‘promise’ in his inaugural address that he was going to unify the nation’s multiple exchange rates.

According to Investopedia, a floating exchange rate is a regime where the currency price of a nation’s currency is set by the forex market based on supply and demand, relative to other currencies. This is in contrast to a fixed exchange rate, in which the government (that is CBN, in Nigeria) entirely or predominantly determines the rate. The ‘online dictionary’ goes on to say that floating exchange rate systems mean long-term currency price changes reflect relative “economic strength and interest rate differentials between countries.”

Furthermore, “short-term moves in floating exchange rate currency reflect speculation, rumours, disasters, and every day supply and demand for the currency.” In the final analysis, “if supply outstrips demand, that currency will fall, and if demand outstrips supply that currency will rise.”

Forex scarcity persists

Although, the Central Bank of Nigeria has resumed supply of the foreign currency last week, even at a very low volume, dealers across all the segments of the forex market have been facing acute scarcity of the US dollars.

Findings by Sunday Telegraph from currency dealers showed that the depreciation driven by acute dollar scarcity in both I&E and the parallel market is responsible for the rapid depreciation of the naira.

The result of the scarcity of forex, according to the Acting National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Dr. Kayode Farinto Collins is 35 per cent drop on imports to Nigeria.

Deregulation of forex market weakening the naira

Experts have said that the government should not have floated the exchange rate of the naira as Nigeria’s economy is not robust enough to bring any gain at all in a deregulated foreign exchange market. According to them, the strength of a currency vis-à-vis others is a function of the export earnings of the country (in dollars).

“Therefore, if Nigeria had been (a diversified) exporting country, its weakening naira (owing to the floatation) would have made its exports earn much forex. But, as a largely import- dependent economy with very limited forex earnings, the (looming) excess demand for forex (over supply) would likely take the naira down a bottomless abyss.”

They further said that the immediate impact of the naira floating will include a fast depletion of the stock of foreign exchange reserves of Nigeria. This will in turn expose the ‘lack of economic strength’ and un-business worthiness (even un-credit worthiness) of the country to the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, in his O’ Level textbook on economics, AO Lawal, explained demand and supply and the movement of price on the demand-supply curve. According to Dr. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Chairman of FASMICRO Group and the Lead Faculty in Tekedia Mini-MBA; if you apply what he explained in that book, floating naira with no capacity to earn dollars will kill naira because there is an asymmetric imbalance on demand and supply of USD in the Willing Buyer, Willing Seller nexus.

“In other words, two people may each have $100 to sell while 20 people want to buy each $100. If you do not close that number to near parity, the equilibrium point will keep shifting and I do not see how naira will stabilize because demand outweighs supply here.”

Ekekwe called on Federal Government to focus on policies, which will create more US dollars by deepening Nigeria’s industrialisation policy. “But to think that we can float naira and it can stabilize over time by pure financial engineering is an illusion. AO Lawal would have graded any suggestion “P8”. Fac- tories, warehouses, etc for physical, digital and services will strengthen naira, and nothing more, and Nigeria needs to get into that,” he said.

Ekekwe further said that Nigeria must ‘float’ industries (companies) to get Naira to fight globally! “And here floating companies mean starting enterprises across industrial sectors and growing them to the point they become public companies because they have become super successful.”

Similarly, an Abuja based financial expert, Dr Emmanuel Ozigi, has called for urgent review of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) exchange rate floating policy. According to him, allowing the exchange rate unregulated would worsen Nigeria’s economic crisis.

He also appealed to the Federal Government and other relevant authorities to take urgent steps to reduce the dominance of dollar in Nigeria’s economy and halt the free fall of the Naira in the foreign exchange market, saying it was frustrating Nigerians. Ozigi made the appeal during the official launch of business operation of Kabimya Finance Company Limited (KFCL) in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the dominance of the dollar had impacted negatively on the nation’s economic activities. He said: “You cannot have a free for all policy where there are no regulations. Because there is no economy that thrives on a free market policy where everybody determines, or the forces of the market determines.

Some of the policies as in the case of Nigeria are not realistic. The effect will be heavy on the common man. That is why the implications of the free for all policy we have now is more on the common people, who do not have access. “That is why we are saying it should be regulated. At the same time, government should be looking at how to reduce the dollarization of our economy because we cannot continue to dollarize every of our activity.

When you dollarize everything, it makes it difficult for you to improve your economy locally. And that is why we cannot compete internationally. So, as much as possible, we should reduce dollarization of our commodities, activities and services. “When you have an economy that is not regulated, it means that there is no control.

You can see the micro-economic effect of happening in Nigeria in less than last 60 days in terms of inflation, standard of living and livelihood. You can see the implications, and this is as a result of when you have policy that did not actually give a direction on how an economy should go. “An economy should be driven.

And should have drivers of the economy which will point the direction of how it should go. Now that it is the force of demand and supply that determines the exchange rate, I can decide to hoard and release when I know there is heavy demand. These are the implications of not having a regulated economy.”

Return to regulation imminent

The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted in its latest report that the Nigerian government will go back to a system, where they have more control over the exchange rate. This is to try and stop the naira from losing its value much further.

The EIU pointed out that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which manages the country’s money, doesn’t have much experience handling a flexible exchange rate system. The EIU said: “The CBN lacks experience in conducting monetary policy under a float, and the need to control rapidly increasing inflation will become more acute over time.

“Our forecast is finely balanced but we expect a return to heavier exchange- rate management from the second half of 2023 as the naira slides beyond N800:US$1 from N770:US$1 in July.” The research and analytical firm argued that there is currently a shortage of foreign currency in the country, especially when it comes to fulfilling demands for foreign exchange through Form A and M.

This, combined with speculators taking advantage of the situation, might push the CBN to step in more and “intervene” in the market, especially since about 98 per cent of their foreign reserves are in cash. However, the EIU noted that Nigeria’s foreign reserves are still relatively liquid, which means they can pay for imports for at least another six to eight months.

Some analysts believe this gives the government enough time to increase revenue, stop financial leaks, and pay off some debts. The report also projected that because of the unstable exchange rate and how it affects people’s lives; the naira will lose its value more slowly than expected in the medium to long term.

They estimated that the average rate will be “N815 to US$1 in 2024” and will further decline to “N1, 018 to US$1 by the end of 2027”.