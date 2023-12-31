Experts: Why Inflation, Debt Burden Can’t Stop Economic Growth

Rewane Forecasts 3.3%GDP Growth Rate

As Fitch Projects Inflation Moderating at 21.1%

2023, which comes to an end today was an eventful year and the most challenging in recent Nigerian history. It closes with the genocidal terrorist attacks on Plateau communities on Christmas Eve. As at press time, the death toll has risen to 195 and still counting. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that in 2024, Nigeria finds itself, where economic sluggishness meets political intricacies. A myriad of challenges and opportunities emerge, each with profound implications for businesses, investors, households, and sub-national entities

Gloomy 2023

In the outgoing year, insecurity blocked food production in the North East and North West and farming activities in the North Central state of Benue, the food basket of the nation. That development has caused year round scarcity of fresh foods like tomatoes, onions, etc. The economy, struggling to rise from the setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic induced recession of 2020, the Russian-Ukraine war further exacerbated the national food insecurity as Nigeria’s annual inflation rose in November for the 11th straight month to the highest level in 18 years, adding pressure on the Central Bank to tackle the rise, amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis in Africa’s largest economy. Consumer inflation rose to 28.20 per cent in November from 27.33 per cent in October, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

The last time Nigerians experienced this level of inflation was in August 2005, official data showed. On December 13, the World Bank warned Nigeria to control inflation, and tasked the Central Bank to tighten monetary policies, build market confidence around free foreign exchange pricing and phase out so-called “ways and means” advances to the government. Price rises for food and non-alcoholic beverages were the biggest driver of annual inflation in November, the statistics bureau said. Food inflation, which accounts for the bulk of Nigeria’s inflation basket, rose to 32.84 per cent in November from 31.52 per cent a month earlier. The naira redesign policy of the former President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration, which meant withdrawal of the ‘old’ naira notes in circulation, caused a lot of hardship to Nigerians with the accompanying cash crunch.

This was as the sudden removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange rates by President Bola Tinubu on his inauguration day on May 29, led to a rapid and unprecedented depreciation of the official value of the naira by over 800 per cent, and over 300 per cent increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol. The development caused an instant jump in cost of transportation, skyrocketing of the price of goods and services by over 200 per cent above the prices during the Buhari era. This completely eroded the purchasing power of Nigerians, leaving the manufacturers with so much unsold inventories; further worsening their capacity underutilisation. The unified exchange rate regime exposed Nigeria’s incapacity to meet its forex obligations (in what is now known as forex scarcity) to foreign suppliers and importers of raw materials and essential goods, including foreign airlines and multinational companies. Many manufacturers are either folding up and relocating to other countries or scaling down their operations in the country.

The economy recorded a GDP growth of 2.54 per cent, year-on-year in the third quarter of 2023, slightly higher than 2.51 percent recorded in Q2 2023 and 2.25 per cent in Q3 2022. But experts say this growth rate is insignificant and can’t take the country out of the woods as the recorded growth rate of the Nigerian population in 2021 is 2.4 per cent. The average year to date growth rate stands at 2.45 per cent, which will now require Q4 2023 growth of about 5.1 percent to meet 2023 targeted growth rate of 3.75 per cent assumed in the 2023 budget. Meanwhile, though Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election was highly contested, the transmission of power from the former administration to the new one was smooth and peaceful. Thus, with the leadership change, it was expected that there would be fresh ideas in the management of the economy.

But the Tinubu administration has already started implementing a wide range of economic policies of which their short term effect has been suffering and gnashing of teeth by the average Nigerian. This is as the president has been using every opportunity at any international fora he attended since he assumed office, to woo direct foreign investors to bring their investment to the country.

Fitch projects Nigeria’s inflation moderating to 21% in 2024

Against the backdrop of the Nigerian economy wobbling into 2024, Fitch Ratings has projected some respite. It said though Nigeria’s inflation rate will remain above 20 per cent, it will moderate to 21.1 per cent in the new year from the peak of 28.5 per cent in 2023. The global rating firm disclosed this in its recent report, which affirmed Nigeria’s long- term foreign-currency issuer default outlook at a ‘B’ stable outlook. According to the firm, Nigeria’s inflation, a significant economic indicator, would decrease by 5.62 from 26.72 per cent in the September rate. “Fitch projects inflation moderates to 21.1 per cent in 2024 from an average 24.8 per cent in 2023, helped by lower deficit monetisation, but well above the ‘B’ medians of 6.0 per cent and 4.9 per respectively,” the report said. Similarly, Fitch projected a 1.1 per cent Gross Domestic Product rise in government revenue between 2023 and 2025 to 8.5 per cent GDP.

“We project a 1.1 per cent of GDP rise in government revenue in 2023-2025, to 8.5 per cent of GDP, helped by increased government efforts to mobilise non-oil tax revenue (including establishing a presidential fiscal and tax reform committee), but this remains one of the lowest ratios of any Fitch-rated sovereign,” it said. It added that Nigeria’s budget deficit/GDP will narrow to 5.0 per cent and 4.6 in 2024 and 2025. But President Tinubu put it at 3.6 per cent in the 2024 budget proposal submitted to the National Assembly.

Nigeria projected to have faster oil-led economic growth by 2024 – Report

Analysts at Focus-Economics have pro- jected faster economic growth for Nigeria in 2024, based on increased oil production in the highlighted year. This is according to their November 2023 Consensus Forecast report on sub-Saharan Africa. The analysts project that the Nigerian economy is expected to grow faster in 2024 compared to the projected expansion for this year. This growth will be primarily driven by increased oil production. However, there are factors that will limit this growth, including high inflation and interest rates. Additionally, the reversal of economic reforms and potential security issues in the oil-producing Niger Delta region may pose challenges. A part of the report stated: “The economy is forecast to grow at a faster pace in 2024 relative to this year’s projected expansion on the back of higher oil output.

That said, elevated inflation and interest rates will keep a lid on growth. The reversal of economic reforms, and potential insecurity in the oil- producing Niger Delta. Focus-Economics panellists see GDP expanding 3.2 per cent in 2024 and expanding 3.6 per cent in 2025.” Explaining their stance further, Focus-Economics analysts noted that the recent weakening of the Nigerian naira and the increase in petrol prices led to higher consumer prices in July and August 2023.

This rise in prices puts pressure on private consumption.

To address the rising cost of living and social unrest, the government announced a temporary minimum wage increase for the next six months in early October 2023. Additionally, in an effort to tackle the surging transportation costs, the government revealed plans to introduce buses powered by compressed natural gas (CNG). The report also emphasized that the combination of a weaker naira and the removal of fuel subsidies will likely result in continued inflation in the upcoming quarters. It pointed out that monetary policy and fuel prices will be critical factors to monitor. According to Focus-Economics panellists, consumer prices are expected to increase by an average of 22.0 per cent in 2024, which is an increase of 0.9 percentage points (pp) from the previous month.

In 2025, consumer prices are projected to rise by an average of 14.9 per cent. Furthermore, the report highlighted that the increased crude oil output, particularly with the Dangote Refinery scaling up production, will contribute to much-needed fuel supplies for Nigeria. However, it also noted that the persisting instability in the Niger Delta region poses a significant downside risk to the overall economic outlook. Focus-Economics panelists anticipate an average daily oil production of 1.35 million barrels in 2024.

The sub-Saharan African context

According to the Focus-Economics report, in 2024, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is anticipated to pick up from this year’s projections due to lower levels of inflation and interest rates. Nonetheless, the growth is likely to remain below its full potential due to various factors. These include ongoing security concerns and conflicts, elevated unemployment rates, the impact of extreme weather events caused by climate change, and persistent public deficits and issues related to corruption.

More tax revenue

In a similar vein, the Federal Government said though it is expected to earn more tax revenue in the New Year; it will not impose more taxes on Nigerians in the fiscal year 2024. Sunday Telegraph learnt that the Federal Government is targeting that corporate Nigeria will earn a combined gross operating profit of N9.3 trillion in 2024 and from there will be able to generate a company’s income tax revenue of N3 trillion in 2024 up from N1.9 trillion budgeted for 2023. This was contained in the Medium Term Expenditure framework released recently by the Federal Government. However, of note was the government’s N3 trillion plan for corporate taxes, which is also expected to grow to N3.3 trillion by 2025 and N3.7 trillion by 2026.

The government claims it derived the N3 trillion by estimating a gross operating profit of N9.3 trillion in 2024 out of which it will tax 30 per cent as company income tax. “The Companies Income Tax (CIT) projections are based on estimated nominal GDP, Companies’ Profitability Ratio, and a further improvement in collection efficiency.” “The Gross Operating Profits of firms for which CIT forecast was derived is assumed to average N9.3 trillion for 2024, 10.6 trillion for 2025 and 11.2 trillion for 2026, after adjusting for firms in the informal sector. “Estimates were derived taking into consideration significant growth of domestic economic activities as well as the effective implementation of the National Development Plan 2021-2025.”

“Other important assumptions include significant improvement in the Nigerian business and investment environment and successful broadening of the tax net. More importantly, the historical growth in the volume of online transactions is expected to be sustained,” according to the MTEF document. This assumes that the government expects corporate profits to keep growing despite harsh economic conditions that have threatened to impact profits from the real sector. However, data from the first seven months of the 2023 budget performance indicate the government earned aggregate revenue of N1.1 trillion from corporate income tax compared to the N544.41 billion target. When annualized, this translates to about N2.2 trillion. It appears the government will be considering the increase in the tax net in addition to the expectation of higher profits.

VAT

The government is also projecting VAT revenue of N3.6 trillion, an increase from N2.7 trillion budgeted for 2023. This is based on an increase in consumption expenditure. Consumption expenditure on which VAT is charged is assumed to increase from an average of N35 trillion in 2024, to N40 trillion in 2025 and N45 trillion in 2026, after adjusting for exemptions, zero rated items and companies whose turnover fall below the N25 million threshold. Like the CIT, more VAT payers are expected to be brought into the tax net with the effective implementation of the provisions of the various Finance Acts.

The VAT projections over the medium-term are based on holding the rate at 7.5 per cent. Raising the VAT rate however remains a policy option for the government to keep in view over the medium expectations. Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has revealed that the administration of President Bola Tinubu would not impose higher tax rates on Nigerians. Mr.Oyedele said that the objective of the committee is to reduce the number of taxes and levies imposed on Nigerians. He said there is no plan to increase taxes, rather the committee would “harmonise revenue collection” to reduce the tax burden. “We do not intend to introduce new taxes or impose higher tax rates.

Rather, our mandate is to reduce the number of taxes and levies while harmonising revenue collection to reduce the burden on the people and businesses. The objective is to avoid taxing investment, capital, production or poverty. We plan to review and re-enact the major tax laws in a holistic manner, thereby limiting the necessity for frequent changes through annual finance acts.” President Tinubu, during the inauguration of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms which Mr. Taiwo Oyedele heads, had tasked the committee to enhance Nigeria’s revenue generation and business environment, as the Federal Government aims to achieve an 18 per cent Tax-to-GDP ratio within 3 years.

Economic hardship would persist in 2024-Economist

Meanwhile, a development economist, Prof. Chiwuike Uba, has predicted the likelihood of further economic hardship in 2024, and urged Nigerians to spend every kobo they earn wisely. Uba, the Executive Director, Amaka Chiwuike Uba Foundation (ACUF) Initiative for Policy and Governance, an NGO, gave the advice while speaking with newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday. The economist said that considering the prevailing cost-of-living crisis and the mounting pressure on incomes, it was crucial for Nigerians to redirect their spending towards essential and affordable indulgences. According to him, it is imperative to prioritise prudent use of resources, as Nigeria may encounter even more profound economic challenges in 2024.

He noted that a prudent management of personal finances was not only profitable, but also ensures stability and sustainability in the face of economic adversity. “To provide a deeper understanding of the prevailing conditions, recent data from the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics paints a vivid picture of the current state of affairs. “According to the data, a staggering 62.9 per cent of the population, which equates to nearly 133 million people, is multidimensionally poor, constantly experiencing various forms of deprivations that extend beyond the purely financial realm. “This means that a significant portion of the population endures hardships spanning multiple dimensions, with over 40 per cent of the people facing monetary deprivation alone. “Moreover, the alarming inflation rate of 28.20 per cent as of November 2023 further underscores the exorbitant costs associated with basic goods and services,” he said.

Low budget provision for CNG/LPG vehicles

It is in view of the above that the Joint National Assembly Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream, Downstream, Gas) has expressed disappointment over the 2024 budget of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, stating that it falls short in meeting Nigerians’ expectations. Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, Chairman of the committee, made these remarks during a budget defence session in Abuja. He said that the budget did not sufficiently address President Tinubu’s commitments to alleviating the impact of fuel subsidy removal by introducing palliatives. Jarigbe noted that President Bola Tinubu pledged to initiate projects such as building training workshops and providing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Conversion Kits to support Nigeria’s Natural Gas Revolution Policy.

He criticized the allocation of N5.8 billion as the capital budget for a ministry crucial to achieving the Natural Gas Revolution Policy and easing the hardships faced by the masses, describing it as inadequate and unserious. He said: “The joint-committee observes with utter dismay, the non-provision of those projects and palliatives in the 2024 Appropriation Bill, which has been made available to the joint-committee. “The budget of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources is neither here nor there. It does not reflect the policy direction of Mr. President on the Decade of Gas and the use of Compressed Natural Gas, as an alternative source of fuel. “A capital budget of N5.8 billion for a ministry that is critical to achieving the Natural Gas Revolution Policy of the Federal Government and ameliorating the hardship imposed on the Masses, smacks of unseriousness.”

Jarigbe further raised concerns about the lack of transparency in the activities of the Steering Committee on the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative. He highlighted tha the committee had failed to brief the National Assembly on its programmes, operating with secrecy, and leaving the Ministers of State for Petroleum Resources uninformed about its activities. He stressed the importance of aligning government programs with the provisions of the law and emphasized that neglecting vital projects in the budget might lead to fraudulent activities that would adversely affect citizens. Additionally, the committee expressed doubts about the accountability of funds allocated for CNG advancement in the country, citing the inability of the steering committee to justify the funds received from the approved N500 billion for palliatives.

“Their activities are shrouded in secrecy and the Ministers of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil & Gas) are totally in the dark, as to the activities as well. “As a parliament, we do not align ourselves with running government programmes in disregard of the provisions of the Law. “We cannot achieve what Mr. President wants, without providing for the CNG- Project and other very important projects in the 2024 Appropriations Act. “Doing so will only open a window for fraud, which will impact negatively on the citizenry. Let it be on record also that the steering committee cannot account for the funds already provided from the N500 billion approved for palliatives for the purpose of CNG advancement in the country,” he said.

Nigeria to face higher debt burden in 2024, says IMF

Nigeria will face a higher percentage of debt to gross domestic product (GDP) burden in the coming year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This was contained in the IMF October 2023 report on ‘Africa: Special Issue: In Pursuit of Stronger Growth and Resilience.’ It indicated that Nigeria’s government debt would rise by 4.3 per cent of its GDP in 2024 from 38.8 per cent in 2023. Nigeria’s government debt to GDP has risen consistently from 21.9 per cent in 2019 to 34.5 per cent in the COVID year, to 36.5 per cent in 2021 and 39.6 per cent in 2022. Still emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, a sluggish global economy, world-wide inflation, high borrowing costs, and a cost-of-living crisis have hit Nigeria and other countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Inflation is still too high, borrowing costs are still elevated, and exchange-rate pressures persist, even as political instability remains an ongoing concern. The IMF report also projected that Nigeria’s real GDP would slightly grow from 2.9 per cent this year to 3.1 per cent in 2024. Nigeria’s real GDP, an inflation-adjusted measure that reflects the value of all goods and services produced by an economy in a given year, is expected to reach $489.80 bil- lion by the end of 2023 today and to peak around $504.99 billion in 2024. In the latest ‘Nigeria’s Total Public Debt Portfolio’ report, the Debt Management Office (DMO) stated that Nigeria’s debt stock increased to N87.91 trillion at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

According to DMO, the figure represents a marginal increase of 0.61 per cent compared to N87.38 trillion recorded at the end of June 2023. The debt office said domestic debt increased by N1.8 trillion while external debt reduced from $43.16 billion as of June 30, 2023, to $41.59 billion at the end of the third quarter.

Economy to rebound despite debt, inflation challenges

There is hope the economy will rebound despite the growing debt and inflationary spike, according to the IMF. The institution had projected growth in Nigeria’s real GDP to 3.1 per cent in 2024 and four per cent in sub-Saharan Africa; however, urging the region to take some precautionary measures. “To ensure that the coming rebound is more than just a transitory glimpse of sun- shine, it is important for authorities to guard against a premature relaxation of stabilisation policies while also focusing on reforms to both claw back lost ground from the four- year crisis and also to create new space to address the region’s pressing development needs,” IMF said.

Bismarck Rewane, chief executive officer at Financial Derivatives Company, is also hopeful that Nigeria’s economy will grow by 3.3 per cent in 2024 from 2.61 per cent expected for 2023. He made this known at the recent Wealth and Economic Review Webinar hosted by Alpha Morgan Capital. “Between expectations and forecasts last year and what has happened so far, we see a better picture though not great but a soft landing,” Rewane said during a presentation. He said there will be mild epic growth next year but that this time last year, everyone was talking about soft landing and inflation has projections “But one week is a long time in politics, hence one year is a long term in Economics.”

The renowned economist also projected the country’s inflation to drop to 20.1 per cent in 2024 from 28.7 per cent in 2023. “The slowdown in inflationary pressures will re- duce Nigeria’s imported inflation.”