Experts: Why Fg’s N330bn Cash Transfer Failed To Ease Hardship

The Federal Government says it has disbursed N330 billion to 8.1 million vulnerable households under its renewed social-safety-net programme, but Nigerians across states insist the intervention has failed to ease the growing hardship caused by inflation, food scarcity and rising energy costs.

Instead of relief, frustration is mounting and experts say structural economic pressures have overwhelmed the impact of the cash. Across Lagos, Kano, Enugu and other communities, many supposed beneficiaries say they were yet to receive any money.

For those who did, the funds were too small and too quickly eroded by galloping prices. “I didn’t see a kobo,” a Lagos resident wrote on a community Facebook page, a comment echoed by hundreds of respondents on grassroots platforms. “People around me didn’t get.

Prices are increasing every week. Where exactly is this money going?” In Ibadan, a Yoruba sociocultural group accused the government of “peddling figures detached from reality,” insisting that most of its members had no knowledge of any cash inflow.

“Even if N25,000 reached a household, it cannot buy a bag of rice,” the group said. “How exactly does that lift a family out of hunger?” Civil society groups also questioned the programme’s reach.

Human rights organization, HURIWA, said it polled more than 50,000 Nigerians and “found no one who received payment or knew a direct beneficiary,” a claim that underscores widespread distrust, even though the government insists the transfers are digital, traceable and ongoing.

Beyond transparency issues, economists say the real weakness lies in the timing and context of the programme. With inflation running at levels not seen in decades, the value of the cash is diluted almost immediately. “Cash transfers in an inflationary environment lose potency very fast,” said capital-market analyst, Victor Chiazor.

“You’re giving households temporary oxygen, but the structural problems supply shortages, weak production, high transport and energy costs are left untouched.

When demand rises without a corresponding rise in supply, you can even worsen inflation.”