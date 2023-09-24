Experts: Why FG Must Halt Infrastructure Loans, Budget Deficit

Debt-To-GDP Crosses 40% Limit, Debt Service Hits 75%

PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that if the recent Debt Management Office’s(DMO’s) revelation is something to go by, then, Nigeria has already reached debt crisis point as the total national debt hit N87.75trn in June with total debt-to-GDP ratio of 45 per cent. That is above the self imposed 40 per cent. This is even as the country was unable to service its loans obligations to China in the second quarter of 2023

Nigeria’s total debt-to-GDP ratio exceeds 40% limit — DMO

The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics(NBS) published that the country’s total public debt increased by 75.27 percent from N49.85 trillion in the first quarter of 2023 to N87.38 trillion at the end of the second quarter of 2023. In monetary terms, this is an increase of N37.53 trillion in three months.

To this end, the Debt Management Office (DMO) has projected that Nigeria’s total public debt could rise to 37.1 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, nearing the 40 per cent limit which the Buhari government set for itself two years ago, to accommodate new borrowings. Before then, Nigeria had a 25 per cent limit of debt-to-GDP ratio.

DMO made the projection in the 2022 Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) Report it recently released, linking the projected rise in the debt-to-GDP ratio from 23.4 percent in September to new borrowing and a Central Bank of Nigeria’s loan-to-bond swap.

The Federal Government aims to borrow N8.8 trillion in 2023 to cover its budget deficit, and has swapped temporary overdrafts worth N23 trillion into long-term bonds this year. Moreover, the debt office estimates Nigeria’s debt service-to-GDP ratio will reach 73.5 percent in 2023, exceeding a government limit of 50 percent due to low revenue collection, adding however that the debt stock remains stable though the borrowing space has been reduced.

The DMO report stated: “The analysis of the results of 2022 Market Access Country- Debt Sustainability Analysis (MAC-DSA) shows that the Total Public Debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to increase to 37.1 per cent in 2023 relative to 23.4 percent as at September 2022, due to the inclusion of the N8.80 trillion (new borrowings) for the year 2023, the FGN Ways and Means at CBN of over N23 trillion and estimated Promissory Notes issuance of N2.87 trillion in the debt stock under the Baseline Scenario.

“The country’s debt stock remains sustainable under these criteria but the borrowing space has been reduced when compared to Nigeria’s self-imposed debt limit of 40 per cent set in the Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDS), 2020-2023.

“On the other hand, FGN Debt Service- to-Revenue ratio at 73.5 per cent in 2023 exceeds the recommended threshold of 50 per cent due to low revenue, which means that there is a need to significantly increase government revenue. “Under the Alternative Scenario, the Total Public Debt-to-GDP ratio at 45.4 per cent in 2023 exceeds Nigeria’s self-imposed debt limit of 40 per cent, while the FGN Debt Service-to-Revenue also exceeds the recommended threshold of 50 per cent.”

Based on the analysis of the results, DMO, among others, recommended that, “Al-though the Baseline analysis projects Total Public Debt-to-GDP ratio at 37.1 per cent for 2023, indicating a borrowing space of 2.9 per cent (equivalent of about N14.66 trillion) when compared to the self-imposed limit of 40 per cent, it is recommended that this should not be used as a basis for higher level of borrowing as was the case in the 2023 budget. This is because the outcome of the Shock Scenario, which is more realistic in the circumstances, exceeded the self- imposed limit.

Each Nigerian now owes N396, 376 as public debt

An analysis of Nigeria’s public debt stock, released by the National Bureau of Statistics, has shown that each Nigerian currently owes N396, 376.19 in terms of debt per capita. The ICIR calculated the debt stock per capita by dividing the total public debts of the country by the country’s population.

According to the World Poverty Clock, Nigeria’s population is estimated at 220.4 million. Breaking it down by category, the total external debts by the Federal Government stood at N29.9 trillion, while the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory external debts were N3.35 trillion.

For domestic debts, the Federal Government’s debt is N48.31 trillion, while for states and FCT is N5.82 trillion.

A report stated that the debts also contain the N22.71 trillion Ways and Means Advances of the Central Bank of Nigeria to the Federal Government, adding that other additions to the debt stock were new borrowings by the Federal Government and sub-nationals from local and external sources.

Way and Means Advances is when the Federal Government obtains a loan from CBN to meet short-term needs of emergencies. According to Section 38 of the CBN Act, the loan should not exceed five per cent of the country’s previous year’s actual revenue.

A financial inclusion/wealth management expert, Mr. Idakolo Gbolade, reported how CBN violated the Act by over-lending the sum of $49.2 billion to the previous government. According to NBS, the domestic debt as of the end of June 2023 was N54.13 trillion ($70,264.58 million), while external debt stood at N33.25 trillion ($43,159.19 million).

FG should stop the rising debt

Economic experts have charged the President Bola Tinubu administration to embrace strategies aimed at tackling Nigeria’s debt overhang for economic growth and development. They spoke at the recent American Business Council (ABC) Economic Update with the theme: “Nigeria’s Debt Overhang and Strategies to Create Economic Growth,” in Lagos.

They warned that continuous deficit spending by the government would leave the government unable to undertake key social and infrastructural projects in the long run. They further said that the country’s budget deficit on recurrent expenditure would only plunge her unborn generation into a debt trap.

Speaking, an Accounting and Financial Development teacher at Lead City University, Ibadan, Prof Godwin Oyedokun, said Nigeria is having budget deficits owing to inefficiency and incompetence. He said that it was not good for a country to use a larger part of its income (revenue) on debt servicing, as Nigeria did. He said the budget deficit becomes laudable if it is meant to finance capital expenditures.

“Yes, the budget deficit is not bad at all. My stand has always remained that the country shouldn’t use a larger part of its income to pay a debt; that is where the problem comes in. Another problem is how sincere are the government deficits in terms of budget? We have a deficit where recurrent expenditure is not lower than capital expenditures.

It means we are going into debt to make a certain class of Nigerians wealthy. It won’t be an issue if most people in the economy are productive. You pay a salary for a job for 20 people instead of two people. “We have deficits in inefficiency and incompetence. Such will not develop the economy. If the budget deficit is on capital expenditures, this will bring about future cash flow into the economy.”

The Director-General of the DMO, Patience Oniha, said that decades of operating budget deficits by successive governments were responsible for Nigeria’s high debt profile. She advised President Bola Tinubu to take cognisance of the situation and prioritise increased revenue generation.

She stated that the government must pay attention to revenue generation by implementing far-reaching revenue mobilisation initiatives and reforms, including the Strategic Revenue Growth Initiatives and all its pillars with a view to raising the country’s tax revenue to GDP ratio from about 7 per cent to that of its peer. The Federal Government would be unable to borrow a lot as it nears its self-imposed debt limit of 40 per cent, Oniha said.

To reduce borrowing and budget deficit, Oniha stated that the government should encourage the private sector to fund some of the capital projects that were being financed from borrowing through the public-private partnership schemes. She added that the Federal Government can reduce borrowing through the privatisation and/or sale of Government assets.

Naira devaluation

The Deputy-President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gabriel Idahosa, said that the devaluation of the naira is a major factor that increased the public debt, in naira terms. He further stated that the new administration might have also inherited undisclosed debts which have accumulated to raise the figure to N87 trillion by the second quarter of the year.

He said: “The foreign exchange conversion will easily move the debt from N37 trillion to about N64 trillion. So, before the convergence, the rate was about N460. Now, the CBN rate is about N800. So, that is almost double. So, it is not really mysterious.

“The only thing is that there is still a gap. It shouldn’t be up to N87 trillion unless additional debt was taken. It could be that some debts were not captured until now that the new government is opening all the books.” Similarly, a professor of Economics at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Sheriffdeen Tella, cited the floating of the naira as the major factor that has caused the significant increase in Nigeria’s total debt.

Tella said: “You see, the naira depreciated seriously in the second quarter. So, that depreciation would have been used to calculate the debt. The domestic borrowing also increased because of the borrowing from the Central Bank to pay up debts on subsidy.

“The government was borrowing to pay for subsidies and that subsidy was steadily increasing. If you convert it to dollars, it won’t be so much but because naira has depreciated, by the time you do the multiplication, it will increase significantly in naira terms”.