Experts: Why 2023 Challenges’ll Hamper 2024 Growth

The administration of President Bola Tinubu initiated bold economic reforms in 2023 to rekindle growth and achieve his targeted $1 trillion economy. PAUL OGBUOKIRI, however, reports that persisting challenges of 2023 will slow the economy this year

Low growth despite reforms

Recently, the International Monetary Fund(IMF) stated that inflation will slow Nigeria’s economic growth in 2024. It said, “Growth in Nigeria is projected to decline from 3.3 per cent in 2022 to 2.9 per cent in 2023 and 3.1 per cent in 2024, with negative effects of high inflation on consumption taking hold.” Similarly, rising public debt, persistent inflation, high cost of living, and a weak business environment, will continue to pose a downward risk to Nigeria’s growth prospects, the United Nations has disclosed.

In its ‘World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024’ report, the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the UN revealed that recent reforms by the government will boost GDP in 2024 to 3.1 per cent. It stated that policy reforms by the government in 2023, especially in the hydrocarbon sector, have contributed moderately to the country’s growth prospects for 2024. The Head, Department of Economics, Babcock University, Dr Sarah Doe, said with the expected local refining of petroleum products in 2024, the Federal Government should then tackle the core challenges in the economy in 2023, which hampered growth.

He said that the fact that cash crunch and forex scarcity are still ravaging the economy are early signs that the economy would struggle in 2024. He also listed high energy cost, over-taxation, and high rate of unemployment as the challenges of 2023 that must be addressed urgently for the economy to record rapid growth.

Forex scarcity

With the coming of the $2.5 billion from the AF- RIEXM Bank loan, the Central Bank of Nigerian was able pay about $2 billion in outstanding foreign ex- change forwards in the last three months in a bid to clear a backlog of dollars, a spokesperson has said, but forex shortages continue to hobble the country’s naira currency. According to Bloomberg, Africa’s biggest economy has nearly $7 billion in forex forwards that have matured, saying it is a major concern for investors but the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has promised to pay up to boost confidence in the foreign exchange market. “In the past three months, the CBN has also redeemed outstanding forward liabilities amounting to almost USD 2 billion,” acting spokesperson, Hakama Sadi Ali, said in a statement late on Sunday.

“This underscores the bank’s commitment to the resolution of pending obligations and a functional foreign exchange market.” Nigeria’s foreign currency shortages have been worsened by declining oil production, which is the country’s largest export, accounting for more than 90 per cent of dollar inflows. Ali said the CBN had recently paid $61.64 million to foreign airlines, who sold tickets in the local Naira currency but have not been able to get their money out of the country. Foreign airlines were owed more than $700 million at the end of November. “These payments signify the CBN’s ongoing efforts to settle all remaining valid forward transactions, with the aim of alleviating the current pressure on the country’s exchange rate,” Ali said.

For local manufacturers, forex scarcity is not particularly a novel experience. Due to the country’s heavy reliance on imported inputs for manufacturing purposes, manufacturers have perennially battled to secure forex for their importation needs. After the Central Bank decided to stop fixing the value of the Naira and allow it to fluctuate based on market forces, the local currency’s value plummeted from N471 per dollar to N1089 per dollar on Tuesday at the Investors’ and Exporters’ Forex window. This sudden drop in value significantly increased the operating costs of manufacturers.

In September, following the appointment of Yemi Cardoso as the Governor of the CBN, the Director General of Manufacturers Association of Nigerian (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said that the new apex bank boss needed to speedily address the issue of forex illiquidity, which had negatively affected the manufacturing sector. He said the association was expecting that the change would create an atmosphere that would be conducive to the promised reform in the financial sector of the economy. He said: “Better attempts should be made to ensure a strategic balance between tackling inflation and engendering economic growth through effective funding.

So, promoting long-term macroeconomic management under this scenario is a task that has the CBN governor located right in the middle.” President Bola Tinubu had promised to boost foreign currency inflows into Nigeria by attracting new investment, ramping up oil production and reforming the foreign exchange market.

Naira falls to N1089/$ on official I&E window

Meanwhile, the naira continued its decline despite the apex bank’s effort to clear backlogs of matured foreign exchange obligations to the Deposit Money Banks. Recently, the CBN stated that it has paid $2 billion as part of its backlog obligations. The CBN Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Ali, had said: “These payments signify the CBN’s ongoing efforts to settle all remaining valid forward transactions, to alleviate the current pressure on the country’s exchange rate. “It is anticipated that this initiative by the CBN should provide a considerable boost to the Naira hug against other major world currencies and further increase investor confidence in the Nigeria economy.” Also, this current depreciation of the Naira against the Dollar is in the face of the government’s renewed effort to boost liquidity in the foreign exchange market.

At the end of 2023, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun, disclosed that the Federal Government had received a $2.25 billion foreign exchange support facility from the African Import-Export Bank. According to the minister, the first tranche of its $3.3 billion facility from the bank is aimed at resolving FX shortages in the economy. Commenting on the issue, Prof Greg Ekpung Edame of the department of Economics, University of Calabar, noted that the volatility of the naira is because of inadequate foreign exchange supply. He said: “Reserves are low and declining. The CBN is known to be in arrears on some of its obligations. It has started clearing its arrears and has pledged to clear all of it in due course.”

He stated that the government has been making efforts to boost Forex supply through investments but these are yet to materialise. He declared: “I am optimistic that if the government can walk their talk about opening to investors, we would get the forex to boost reserves and meet the demand in the FX market, and the Naira would stabilise. I want to see the N1000/$ as a reflection of FX shortages. I want to hope that Nigeria will in the next few weeks take the right steps. “We were to take the NNPC to the market last year but it didn’t happen. These are things we can fast-track. Nigeria has options.” Edame highlighted that the recent inflow of $2.3 billion as crude forwards won’t solve the country’s supply issues.

He added: “We need to put down enough access to attract foreign exchange inflows. The Naira will stabilise, inflation will come down, growth will pick up, and the living standard will improve. If we do not act, the volatility will continue, and this will be a bottomless pit. We need to build a wall of reserves, so that the Forex market will improve.” It would be noted that the Naira fell to N1089.51/$ on the official Investor and Exporter window on Tuesday. The currency fell by 27.19 per cent from the N856.57/$ it closed on Monday, ac- cording to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange. Tuesday, the naira opened trading at N922.22/$, rose to a high of N1251/$ and low of N720/$ before closing at N1089.51/$.

Total forex turnover on the day was $97.45 million. This is the fourth time the Naira will close below N1, 000 on the official window. On December 8, 2023, the Naira fell to an all-time low of N1, 099.05/$; on December 28, 2023, it closed trading at N1043.09/$; on January 3, 2024, the national currency closed at N1035.12/$. Tuesday’s N1089.51/$ is the second lowest the Naira has closed on the official FX window since the Central Bank of Nigeria removed the rate cap of the currency.

Naira scarcity

The current Naira scarcity ravaging the Nigerian economy was the immediate aftermath of the Naira redesign policy implemented by the sacked Central Bank governor, Godwin Emefiele. Its first victim was the $220 billion informal economy. So, the hardest-hit were individuals, small businesses, transport firms and Cocoa farmers, who depend on Nigeria’s informal economy, which the International Monetary Fund estimates accounts for more than half of the nation’s gross domestic product. That’s about $220 billion — more than Ukraine’s GDP. Across Africa’s most-populous nation, residents are thronging bank branches, ATMs and CBN offices in vain attempts to get hold of the new notes.

Violent protests have prompted bank employees to flee branches in many states, further worsening the shortage. Similar scenes played out in India six years ago after the Asian nation banned high-value notes without ensuring banks had enough supplies of new currency. That should have provided a cautionary tale for Nigeria. The naira scarcity, “will impact the economy negatively, especially the huge informal sector,” said Mosope Arubayi, an economist at IC Group. “Having the dollar crisis and naira shortage is like a double jeopardy.” According to him, Nigeria, which has suffered two recessions in the past seven years, is still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the lingering cash crunch may stymie Nigeria’s growth further.

“That’s because only 60 per cent of Nigerian households have access to bank ac- counts, relying mainly on cash for every economic activity. And it’s not just individuals.” “Take the Cocoa industry for example. From paying farmers for harvesting the beans, sun-drying the crop, selling to ex- porters, finally transporting the commodity — including buying diesel for trucks — everything is paid for in cash. Even the government collects its levy in currency,” Arubayi said.

Manufactures unsold inventories

Manufacturers were also hard hit in 2023 by the acute scarcity of naira notes in the early part of the year. During an interaction with journalists, the President of MAN, Francis Meshioye, lamented the toll the naira notes scarcity took on the productive sector of the economy. He said the scarcity of naira notes nega- tively impacted business activities by dis- rupting the proper flow of goods. According to Meshioye, the naira scarcity and the challenge with e-payment platforms negatively affected the free flow of goods and caused a 25 per cent drop in sales.

He said: “There is no way any scarcity of something essential to the consumer will not affect the producer. We feel it because it hinders the proper flow of our goods to the end user. What effect is that going to have? “It means we will pile stock, and when we pile stock, it means cash is trapped. We pay high interest rates and they won’t yield good returns and investments go to where returns come regularly.” In its Purchasing Managers’ Index for April, Stanbic IBTC noted that manufacturing activities contracted and that the drop in production consequently led to reduced sales as manufacturers navigated through headwinds occasioned by a shortage of cash.

According to the PMI, which measures manufacturing activity in the country, Nigeria’s purchasing manager index for March reduced from 44.7 in February to 42.3 in March. The drop signalled the second-deepest plunge since the survey started 10 years ago. Any reading above 50 indicates a healthy industry. The 42.3 points recorded in March pointed towards contraction. Meanwhile, the country’s business environment recorded an improvement in December as the PMI rose to 52.7 from 48.0 in November, according to Stanbic IBTC.

High energy cost

High cost of energy was another major challenge manufacturers grappled with last year. Meshioye said manufacturers were spending between 35 per cent and 40 per cent of total costs on energy needs. He said: “We rejected the hike in elec- tricity tariff because, in the first instance, energy cost is very high for manufacturers, particularly those who consume much like steel manufacturers. “It takes an average of 35 to 40 per cent of their total costs. Any increase in electricity tariff makes it harder on us. The harder it is, the harder it will be for consumers. When this is so, it means that the demand for products will drop. Like I said in my previous interview, the profit margin will be low.”

By August, when manufacturers had rejected the proposal by the Federal Government to increase electricity tariff, diesel prices jumped to N1, 000 per litre, a development which put a strain on the activities of manufacturers, who are naturally heavy users of energy. A report by MAN said manufacturers spent at least N60.4 billion on alternative energy sources in the first half of 2023. Recall also that on May 29, 2023, President Bola Tinubu, in his inauguration speech, announced that the fuel subsidy regime was gone. It was an announcement which came with swift consequences for the economy, including the manufacturing sector. Since the manufacturing sector relies on fuel for various processes, such as powering machinery and transportation, the removal of fuel subsidies consequently increased manufacturing costs.

This led to higher prices for locally produced goods. Though there are indications that it was reduced, not removed, the negative effect of that policy is lingering.

Expectations in 2024

Its “Manufacturing Sector Outlook for 2024” MAN noted that 2024 may not be a good year for manufacturers and that it foresaw a challenging first six months of the year for players in the industry. According to MAN, in 2024, sectoral real growth is expected to hit about 3.2 per cent; contribution to the economy will most likely exceed 10 per cent and the Manufacturers’ CEOs Confidence Index is predicted to rise above 55 points thresholds by the end of Q4 2023. Average capacity utilisation is expected to hover around the 50 per cent threshold as the forex-related challenges and high inflation rate limiting manufacturing performance may linger until mid-year.

The report read in part: “Judging from the observed trend, it is obvious that the outlook for the manufacturing sector in 2024 may not be a positive one, at least, in the first half of the year. The period will be challenging, with a subtle possibility of recovery from the third quarter. “The envisaged recovery is highly dependent on the deployment of policy stimulus supported by a synthesis of domestic growth-driven, export-focused and offensive trade strategies. This will promote resilience and steady growth and ensure that the sector gains meaningful traction in the later part of the year.”

On its part, the Lagos Chamber of Com- merce and Industry, in a New Year statement, urged the government to accelerate the implementation of the plans it intends to adopt as measures to cushion the hardship that has trailed the removal of fuel subsidy. The chamber urged the government to provide more detailed plans and strate- gies to tackle these challenges, such as inflation, under-employment, security, and social inequality. The statement read in part, “A transparent and inclusive approach to governance will contribute to building public confidence and achieving sustainable economic growth.” Also, the Chief Executive Officer of Coleman Wires and Cables, George Onafowokan, urged the Federal Government to prioritise the manufacturing sector this year. He appealed to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment to take the plight of manufacturers to the Presidency.

According to the Coleman MD, having a minister who does not advocate for the industry within the government indicates a problem.