Experts Welcome New IMF Ranking, Seek More Inclusive Policies

Some experts have said Nigeria’s ranking among the top 10 contributors to global economic growth in 2026 by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) signals positive macroeconomic momentum.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja yesterday, they, however, noted that it had not reflected improvements in citizens’ living standards.

The experts said Nigeria’s ranking among the top 10 contributors to global economic growth in 2026 by the IMF signals positive macroeconomic momentum although it does not reflect improvements in citizens’ living standards.

According to the IMF’s 2026 projections, Nigeria is expected to contribute approximately 1.5 per cent to worldwide real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. It said this placed it roughly eighth, globally, making it the only African country listed among the top-tier contributors.

The report showed that China would remain the largest contributor to global growth at 26.6 per cent, followed by India at 17.0 per cent and the United States at 9.9 per cent.

Other countries in the top 10 include Indonesia(3.8 per cent), Türkiye (2.2 per cent), Saudi Arabia (1.7 per cent), Vietnam (1.6 per cent), Brazil (1.5 per cent), and Germany (0.9 per cent).

The IMF data further highlighted the dominance of the Asia-Pacific region, projected to account for nearly 50 per cent of global economic expansion in 2026.

But reacting to the development, Mr Ephraim Audu, an economist, described the ranking as reflective of Nigeria’s contribution to incremental global growth rather than the overall size of its economy. “The IMF projection shows Nigeria among the top 10 countries driving global economic growth in 2026, contributing about 1.5 per cent of total GDP expansion.

“This places Nigeria roughly 8th globally, ahead of major economies such as Brazil and Germany. “This is more about the share of global growth driven by Nigeria, not necessarily an indication of its overall GDP size, ” he said.

Audu attributed the rating partly to Nigeria’s compliance with key IMF reform templates, including the removal of fuel subsidies, foreign exchange liberalisation, tax reforms, and the repayment of the $3.4 billion COVID-19 loan.