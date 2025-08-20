Experts Weigh Nigeria’s Battle To Escape Economic Logjam

Under the sharp lights of a recent economic conference, the air was heavy— not just with ideas but also with frustration. “This is no seminar for clichés,” one delegate muttered as the microphone passed to Dr. Charles Udogu, a bespectacled academic whose voice carried both nostalgia and urgency.

“Nigeria’s quagmire,” he declared, “did not begin today. It began the moment oil blinded us.” Held last weekend in Lagos, the conference brought together policymakers, economists, students, and community leaders. On stage, two voices rose above the rest—Dr. Udogu, with his historian’s sweep and warnings of moral decay, and Chief Blakey Okwudili Ijezie, FCA, chartered accountant and economic realist, armed with a blueprint of hard numbers, fiscal discipline, and a call to rebuild the very bones of Nigeria’s economy.

Together, their presentations painted a raw portrait of a country shackled by its oil curse—yet brimming with possibility if leadership and vision could finally align.

Blessing turned curse

Dr. Udogu’s speech was almost elegiac. He recalled the 1960s and 70s when Nigeria stood tall on agriculture. “Cotton, cocoa, palm oil, rubber—each region was a powerhouse,” he said. “But oil came, and we abandoned the hoe for the barrel.”

He reeled off sobering figures: once, one naira fetched two American dollars; today, it scrapes the bottom at N1,600. Inflation, corruption, oil theft, and policy flip-flops—“a litany of sins,” he called them—had reduced the so-called giant of Africa to a “pauper nation.” From the back row, a retired civil servant whispered: “He is right. During Gowon’s time, dem say ‘money no be problem.’

But na the problem begin that time.” Udogu listed the culprits: lack of foresight, resource depletion, social irresponsibility, the absence of management principles, and above all, leaders without political will. He insisted only social re-engineering—“reordering values, repairing moral fabric, restructuring”—could pull Nigeria from the pit. “Without moral backbone,” he warned, “even the best economic model is useless.”

Blueprint

Where Dr. Udogu diagnosed, Chief Blakey Ijezie prescribed. With the gravitas of a man who has audited both balance sheets and governments, he laid out his Five Pillars for National Revival. 1. Fiscal discipline and cost reduction. “Cut the fat. We must stop running government like a bloated business-class lounge,” he said, drawing murmurs of agreement. 2. Stabilize the naira through export-led growth.

“We cannot consume our way to prosperity. Export cocoa, export cassava starch, export steel—let the world buy Nigerian again.” 3. Energy security and infrastructure revival. “How can factories hum when there is no light?” He pushed for public-private partnerships in roads, rails, and power. 4. Value-added industrialization.

“No more shipping raw tomatoes to Europe. Process it here. Employ our youths here. Sell the ketchup abroad.” 5. Human capital and social safety nets. “No economy grows on hungry stomachs. Train the youth, feed the poor, and equip the worker.” As he spoke, a young graduate near the media booth whispered: “If dem even do half of this, we go get job.”

Inside those echoes, a seed was planted. Whether it sprouts depends not on the brilliance of ideas, but on the grit of execution

Ijezie added a modern twist: AI-driven tax reforms to plug leaks and boost transparency. He urged leaders to embrace S.M.A.R.T. investing: Savings discipline, Measured risk-taking, Asset-first thinking, Resilience building, and Targeted opportunity capture. “Enough talk,” he said bluntly. “Nigeria needs doers, not speakers.”

Street speaks

Outside the air-conditioned hall, Lagos carried on with its chaotic survival rhythm. But ordinary Nigerians had their say. “I like that Chief Blakey man,” said Mr. Kolawole, a taxi driver around Lekki who claimed he often attends Blakey’s conferences. “Dem suppose do something about subsidy removal, abeg. I dey spend almost half of my money on fuel every day. To replace this car go hard. Our economy don finish.”

For Tunde, an economics student at UNILAG, the mixture of history and prescription resonated. “Dr. Udogu’s speech shows us where we fell. Chief Blakey shows us how to rise. But who will implement? That is the real quagmire.”

Lessons

Echoing Udogu, several panelists emphasized finance as the backbone of sustainable enterprise. Long-term planning, resource allocation, and risk management, they argued, were not abstract theories but lifelines. “When you check most Nigerian businesses,” one banker remarked, “they die with their founder. Why? Because no structure, no management principle. You cannot run billion-naira ventures on hunches.”

Here, Udogu’s invocation of Henri Fayol’s 14 principles of management—division of work, unity of command, initiative, esprit de corps—came alive. For him, sustainability required discipline not just at the national treasury but also in the corner shop.

From quagmire to opportunity

Both men converged on a simple truth: Nigeria is not poor in resources but poor in management. “Look around Africa,” Udogu said. “We hold over 60% of the continent’s natural resources, yet we import toothpicks.” Chief Ijezie added: “If we harness ports in the East alone, billions of dollars will flow, and jobs will follow. Infrastructure is destiny.”

Their voices, though distinct, wove into one thread: Nigeria’s revival requires both moral rebirth and structural reform. The day ended with a standing ovation, though the applause carried equal parts hope and skepticism. “We have heard these things before,” one guest sighed.

“The difference is whether they will act.” With despair, he concluded: “This country is irredeemable.” Chief Blakey, however, remained firm. “Nigeria is not gone,” he told the audience. “We can rise. But we must rise with discipline, with vision, and with courage.”

Dr. Udogu’s closing remark lingered in the hall: “No economic model will work until we repair the moral fabric. Restructure, reorder values, and reengineer society. Only then can numbers turn to reality.” Inside those echoes, a seed was planted. Whether it sprouts depends not on the brilliance of ideas, but on the grit of execution.

Last line

Nigeria has been here before—at the crossroads of potential and paralysis. The question remains: this time, will leaders and citizens alike summon the courage to escape the quagmire?