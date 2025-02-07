Experts Urge Urgent Action To Avert Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis

Share

Dr. Columba Teri Vakuru, a Nigerian Chief Veterinary Officer, has raised the alarm over the global threat of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), warning that it significantly hinders agricultural productivity and poses a serious risk to food security.

During a two-day awareness and sensitisation workshop held in Awka, Anambra State, Dr. Vakuru emphasised that the misuse and overuse of antibiotics have contributed to the growing challenge of AMR.

The workshop, which was attended by stakeholders from various sectors of poultry and aquaculture value chains, was organised by the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development in partnership with Management Sciences for Health (MSH).

Dr. Vakuru, represented by Dr. Akinola Ibukunoluwa, Assistant Director in the Department of Veterinary and Pest Control Services at the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, explained that AMR arises when microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites, develop resistance to the very antimicrobial medicines that are designed to treat them.

As a result, infections become more difficult to manage and the effectiveness of medicines is compromised. The Chief Veterinary Officer outlined several devastating consequences of AMR, including the prolonged duration of diseases, even with treatment, escalating treatment costs, and in some cases, failure of treatment altogether, leading to death.

He also pointed to the severe economic consequences, including loss of livelihoods and income, as a result of reduced productivity in agriculture and aquaculture.

The purpose of the workshop, Dr. Vakuru explained, was to educate participants on the appropriate use of antimicrobials, stressing the importance of responsible practices in combating AMR.

This would involve understanding the significance of using antibiotics only when absolutely necessary and ensuring they are used in proper doses for the prescribed durations.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Forster Ihejiofor, the Commissioner for Agriculture in Anambra State, shared the state government’s commitment to fighting AMR through the adoption of regenerative agriculture.

According to Dr. Ihejiofor, regenerative agriculture, which emphasises working in harmony with nature, is a key strategy in mitigating the rise of antimicrobial resistance.

This farming approach does not involve the use of antimicrobial agents, allowing both livestock and crops to build natural resistance to diseases.

“It is a natural farming method that enhances the resilience of both livestock and crops by reducing reliance on harmful chemicals.

“We need to adopt food production systems that emphasise cooperation with nature, rather than battling against microbes, to help reduce the threat of AMR. When we fight microbes, they adapt and fight back,” Dr. Ihejiofor said.

