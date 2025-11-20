Experts Urge Telcos To Build New Service Ecosystems

In a decisive call to action, telecommunications experts across Nigeria are urging the nation’s leading service providers to pivot towards a future built on complementary digital services, arguing that the era of revenue generation solely from voice and data is rapidly coming to a close.

This collective push underscores a critical juncture for the industry, where leveraging existing infrastructure to deliver value-added services in finance, healthcare, and entertainment is no longer a luxury but a fundamental requirement for sustained growth and survival in a competitive and economically challenging market.

The clarion call was made during a recent industry forum in Lagos, where thought leaders dissected the evolving telecommunications landscape.

They posited that with voice revenue stagnating and data prices becoming increasingly competitive, telcos must innovate beyond their traditional roles to unlock new revenue streams and deepen their integration into the daily lives of Nigerian consumers.

The experts emphasised that the vast customer data and ubiquitous network access possessed by telcos place them in a unique position to lead the charge in digitizing key sectors of the economy. Professor Eme Ufot, a telecommunications economist at the University of Lagos, stated that the traditional model is no longer sufficient.

He explained: “The graph for voice is flatlining, and data, while still growing, is becoming a lowmargin commodity due to intense competition. The next frontier of profitability lies in services that complement the core offerings. Telcos must see themselves not just as connectivity providers but as platforms for digital life.

The future is in bundling services where a customer’s data subscription can be seamlessly linked to mobile health consultations, micro-insurance products, or educational content.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Adewale Ojo, the Chief Technology Officer of a leading digital solutions firm, highlighted the immense success of mobile money services as a blueprint.

He pointed out that the transformative impact of services like MTN’s MoMo and Airtel’s Money demonstrates the latent potential within the telco ecosystem. “Look at the revolution in financial inclusion driven by telco-led payment platforms.

This is the most potent example of a complementary service that has reshaped the economy. The lesson here is that telcos have the trust, the network, and the customer base to replicate this success in other sectors.

The imperative is to now apply this model to areas like agriculture, where real-time data can aid farmers, or to healthcare, enabling telemedicine for millions in underserved areas,” Ojo said.

The experts also addressed the challenges facing this necessary evolution, citing regulatory hurdles, the need for significant investment in new technologies, and the importance of strategic partnerships.

They argued that no single telco can build these ecosystems alone and must collaborate with fintechs, health-tech startups, and content creators to deliver a compelling suite of services. Dr. Chidi Nwafor, a policy analyst specialising in ICT, stressed the role of a conducive regulatory environment in facilitating this transition.

He stated: “The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and other regulatory bodies must create a flexible framework that encourages innovation while protecting consumers.

Over-regulation in nascent areas like digital financial services or internet-of-things applications could stifle the very growth we are advocating for. The regulators need to be enablers, working with the telcos to navigate this new digital frontier.”

Furthermore, the forum highlighted the consumer benefit angle, suggesting that a shift towards bundled, value-added services would ultimately lead to greater customer loyalty and reduced churn.

In a market where subscribers often switch networks for minimal price differences, offering a unique and integrated suite of digital services could become a significant competitive moat.

The consensus among industry specialists is unequivocal: the survival and continued relevance of Nigeria’s telecommunications giants hinge on their ability to transcend their traditional identity.