The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 16, 2026
Experts Urge Students To Embrace Ethical Leadership, Reject Drug Abuse

A group of experts have called on students to prioritise ethical leadership and reject drug abuse. They emphasised the importance of developing strong moral values and leadership skills to resist the temptation of drug abuse and make positive contributions to society.

The experts, who spoke at a recent event, highlighted the benefits of ethical leadership and the dangers of drug abuse. They also encouraged students to make informed choices and prioritize their well-being and future.

The experts stated this at a public lecture organized by the Coalition of Northern Group (CNG), Students Wing Sokoto State chapter with the theme: “Building Responsible Student Leadership: Combating Drug Abuse, Thuggery, Hate Speech and Campus Disunity through Positive Values and Mentorship.”

In his presentation, the Sokoto State Coordinator of AGILE, Dr. Buhari Mansur, said student leadership must be anchored on conscience and accountability.

“Campuses are training grounds for national transformation. Leadership is not about titles. It is about responsibility, humility, selfless service and building trust.”

