Experts Urge Nigerians To Embrace Alternative Medicine

Nigerians have been urged to embrace alternative medicine as the nation and the world continue the search for cures for terminal diseases, including HIV/AIDS, diabetes, cancer, high blood pressure and asthma, among others. The call was made at the launch of Thorntina-74 Herbal Mixture in Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday.

Speaking at the event, the Country Manager of the product in Nigeria, Mr Henry Seymour, said that the launch marked the formal introduction of a product that reflects the strength of African herbal innovation.

According to him, Thorntina-74 was developed by Diagnostic Herbal Industry (DHI), Ghana, and has received approval from the National Agency for Food and Drugs Ad‑ ministration and Control (NAFDAC) for sale in Nigeria.

Seymour, who was rep‑ resented at the event by Mr Yinka Adeoti, a former travel officer with the United States Consulate General in Lagos, said that the product has recorded wide acceptance in countries such as Ghana, South Africa, Sierra Leone and the United States, where thousands of users rely on it for general wellbeing, immune support and daily vitality.

“This strong international track record gives us confidence as we begin our journey in the Nigerian market,” he said. He added that the product’s NAFDAC approval underscores the company’s commitment to safety, quality and consumer protection.

“We are particularly proud that Thorntina-74 has met all regulatory requirements and received full NAFDAC approval. “Nigerians can be assured that this is a product they can trust,” Seymour said.

On distribution, he explained that Thorntina-74 would not be sold openly in the market, but would be available only through accredited agents and selected pharmacy outlets.

“This structured approach is deliberate. It protects consumers, ensures product authenticity and maintains proper pricing across the market,” he noted.

Seymour further stated that while orthodox medicine remains relevant, alternative medicine has provided relief in cases where some ailments have continued to defy conventional treatment.

Also speaking at the event, the Director of DHI, Ghana, Dr Kwame Osei-Konadu, said that the organisation’s mission is to bring succour to people in need of healthcare.

He stressed that al‑ though there are numerous herbal products in the market, Thorntina-74 stands out, adding that the product would continue to improve lives by boosting immunity and supporting overall health.