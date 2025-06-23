Experts Urge Govt To Align Aviation Policy To Sustain Tourism

Share

Experts in aviation value chain at the weekend took a holistic view at the aviation and tourism sectors and were unanimous that they are critical sectors that would help to unlock the economic potential of the country if government and policy makers take them seriously.

They urged to realign its strategies of aligning aviation development with sustainable tourism potential. They spoke at a webinar put together by the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) with theme, “Governance Strategies for Aligning Aviation Development with Sustainable Tourism Goals.”

President of the Aircraft and Owners Pilots Association of Nigeria (AOPA), Dr. Alex Nwuba, admitted that the aviation sector plays a crucial role for tourism in Nigeria, facilitating travel and boosting the economy through increased visitor arrivals.

He, however, noted that safety remained a top concern in Nigeria’s aviation sector, affecting passenger confidence and airline operations, occasioned by outdated aviation infrastructure in Nigeria which he affects the efficiency and reliability of air travel.

Nwuba, who is also the second Vice President of Aviation Safety Round Table (ASRT), said that cohesive growth ensured that tourism and aviation sectors grow together, maximizing benefits and minimizing negative impacts on society and the economy.

Tourism expert, Mr Ikechi Uko, noted that for tourism to grow, aviation must be the driver of the growth, stressing that one cannot be in isolation of the other.

He further gave an empirical analysis of how nations in Africa deliberately set up airlines to promote tourism, hinting that what it may lose in lack of enough profit is gained by massive gain in tourism by using their national airline to leverage tourism.

He stated that it was not a coincidence that many of the countries with national carriers in the continent are the ones that have seen their tourist numbers increase exponentially compared to countries that do not have functional airlines.

Uko listed Ethiopian Airlines as the biggest and most successful airline in Africa as using airlines to develop their tourism sector, Royal Air Maroc which country Morocco has toppled Egypt in terms of ranking in the tourism index, Egypt, Kenya with Kenya Airways, South Africa with South African Airways, Rwanda with Rwandair, Tanzania with Air Tanzania and many other countries in Africa.

Aviation Editor of New Telegraph Newspapers, Wole Shadare, who spoke on the growth of aviation in Nigeria and the impact of aviation on the sustainability of the tourism sector, stated that Nigeria’s aviation sector was experiencing growth, particularly in passenger traffic and the number of flights.

However, this growth, he said, is occurring alongside significant challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, high operational costs, and regulatory hurdles.

He said: “Despite these obstacles, there’s optimism for the sector’s future, driven by increased demand for air travel and potential policy changes. Nigeria’s aviation sector is at a crucial juncture, experiencing both positive growth trends and persistent challenges.

Addressing the infrastructure gaps and operational hurdles while leveraging potential policy changes could unlock further growth and solidify Nigeria’s position in the global aviation industry”.

Shadare noted that both aviation and tourism were reliant on each other, adding that the absence of functional national airline had limited the gains that should have accrued to the nation.

Global energy expert and founder of Flyboku.com, Mr. Abiola Lawal, in his presentation on energy importance to aviation and tourism development, said jet fuel powers 100,000+ daily flights globally, with aviation accounting for ~8 per cent of global oil demand.

Lawal reiterated that fuel costs represented +/30–40 per cent of airline operational expenses, while energy efficiency directly impacts ticket pricing, route planning, and airline viability.

In their goodwill messages, President/ Chairman of Council, ICSAN, Mrs. Funmi Ekundayo and ICSAN Chairman, Aviation Sectoral Group, Mrs. Nkechi Onyenso, said: “Aviation has connected our world— linking people, cultures, and economies in ways once unimaginable.

It powers over half of all international tourist arrivals and is central to global development. Yet, it may appear that we are at a crossroads.

“While reaping the benefits of aviation, we should also be concerned about the environmental impacts of aviation, especially carbon emissions, which places increasing pressure on our planet and our most cherished destinations.”

