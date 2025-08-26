Experts Urge Government To Patronise Local Engineers

The Apapa Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has urged the Federal and State Governments to prioritise engaging local engineers for major projects as part of efforts to accelerate Nigeria’s economic growth.

Chairman of the branch, Mr. Emmanuel Okolo, made the appeal on Tuesday during a press briefing to mark the commencement of the 2025 Engineering Week and the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the branch.

Okolo noted that although multiple Executive Orders on Local Content already exist, greater emphasis must be placed on their enforcement to fully harness the capacity of Nigerian engineers.

He emphasised that local engineers possess the expertise to handle critical projects and have consistently worked towards driving economic development and industrialisation in the country.

Okolo highlighted the branch’s achievements over the past year, including nine industrial visits and the organisation of seminars aimed at fostering national growth.

“We have collaborated with companies to design and fabricate industrial equipment for their operations. Our structural engineers have resolved issues related to building designs, and we have deployed some of our brightest young engineers to firms within and outside Lagos,” he said.

He added that members of the branch, including students and NYSC engineers, are serving in various firms, contributing significantly to their growth.

Speaking on this year’s theme, “Community-Based Engineering Solutions for a Thriving Economy,” Okolo said it reflects the branch’s commitment to driving economic advancement through innovation and expertise.

The day’s activities also featured a technical workshop anchored by Mr. Loko Ajibola, a Senior Corrosion Engineer from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), titled “Corrosion Engineering in Port Environments: Lessons from Case Studies.”

Okolo announced that the branch would embark on a humanitarian outreach to the Red Cross and orphanages tomorrow, while a public lecture and indoor games would also take place at the branch secretariat.

The AGM, scheduled for Thursday, will feature elections for new officers except the chairman through electronic voting.

“The branch has 656 financial members drawn from academia, the private sector, and public institutions. Capacity-building initiatives and welfare programmes for members have been prioritised over the past year,” Okolo added, expressing gratitude to members for their cooperation and urging them to sustain their support.