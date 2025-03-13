Experts Urge FG To Prioritise Digital Sovereignty

Share

In a compelling call to action, technology and policy experts have urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to accelerate efforts toward achieving digital sovereignty, emphasising the need for the country to take control of its digital infrastructure, data, and technological future.

The appeal was made during a symposium on “Digital Transformation and National Security” held recently, where stakeholders highlighted the risks of over-reliance on foreign technology and the urgent need for homegrown solutions.

The push for digital sovereignty comes at a time when global tensions over data control and technological dominance are escalating.

For Nigeria, the stakes are high, as the country seeks to position itself as a leader in Africa’s digital economy while protecting its interests in an increasingly interconnected world.

Digital sovereignty refers to a nation’s ability to independently manage its digital assets, including data, networks, and technologies, without undue external influence.

For Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation, achieving this goal is seen as critical to safeguarding national security, promoting economic growth, and ensuring the privacy of citizens’ data.

Experts pointed to the dominance of foreign tech giants in Nigeria’s digital space, from cloud computing and social media platforms to payment systems and e-commerce.

While these technologies have driven innovation and convenience, they have also raised concerns about data exploitation, revenue leakage, and limited local value creation.

A cybersecurity expert, Dr. Oluseyi Akindeinde, noted that Nigeria’s rapid digital transformation over the past decade had been driven by increased internet penetration, a booming tech ecosystem, and the adoption of digital services across sectors.

“However, this growth has also exposed vulnerabilities, including dependence on foreign-owned platforms, limited local data storage capacity, and inadequate cybersecurity measures.

“Digital sovereignty is not just a buzzword; it is a necessity for Nigeria’s survival in the 21st Century. If we do not take control of our digital infrastructure and data, we risk being held hostage by external forces, compromising our national security and economic independence,” he said.

To achieve digital sovereignty, stakeholders outlined several actionable steps for the federal government such as investing in local data infrastructure.

They called for increased investment in data centers and cloud infrastructure within Nigeria to ensure that citizens’ data is stored locally and managed in compliance with national laws.

With cyberattacks on the rise, they said there was a need for robust cybersecurity policies, capacity building, and publicprivate partnerships to protect critical digital assets.

The government was urged to support local tech startups and innovators through funding, policy incentives, and infrastructure development to reduce reliance on foreign technologies.

The stakeholders emphasised the importance of implementing and enforcing data localisation regulations, which require companies to store and process Nigerian data within the country.

“To fully harness the benefits of digital sovereignty, Nigeria must prioritise digital education and skills development for its growing youth population,” they said.

Meanwhile, the federal government has taken some steps toward digital sovereignty, including the launch of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (2020-2030) and the establishment of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB).

However, experts argue that more needs to be done to translate these policies into tangible outcomes.

