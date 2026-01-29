Experts Urge Digital Banks To Adopt Hybrid Models For Deeper Inclusion

In a concerted call to action, financial technology analysts and banking sector veterans have charged digital banking operators in Nigeria to fundamentally re-strategise their approaches to achieving meaningful financial inclusion.

They argued that current models, while successful in urban centers, are failing to penetrate the nation’s most excluded demographics, risking a new digital divide. The experts acknowledged the transformative impact digital banks have had on urban banking through seamless accounts and instant transfers.

However, Professor Adeola Adenuga, a development economist at the University of Ibadan, cautions that this success is largely a phenomenon of convenience. “Financial inclusion is not merely about having a mobile wallet; it is about integrating individuals into the formal economic ecosystem to enhance their resilience.

We are not seeing robust strategies tailored to the farmer in Benue or the market woman in Sokoto. The strategy must shift from customer acquisition to holistic economic integration,” Adenuga explained.

The Managing Director, PalmPay, Chika Nwosu, called on the financial industry to adopt more community-focused innovations to bridge the nation’s financial inclusion gap. Nwosu made the appeal during a key panel at the recent Committee of E-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH) Annual Conference in Lagos.

A primary criticism is the over-reliance on smartphones and stable data networks, which are still barriers for many, as Chika Okafor, a fintech consultant, emphasised the need for hybrid models. “The pure app-only model has inherent limitations.

Operators need to invest in agency banking networks, creating physical touchpoints in rural areas where agents can onboard and educate customers. This is a less glamorous but far more impactful path to inclusion than just chasing app downloads,” Okafor noted.

Furthermore, experts highlighted that most digital products are simply digitised versions of conventional offerings, which may not address the fundamental needs of the excluded.

Dr. Felicia Nwosu of the Nigerian Microfinance Platform called for more innovation as he said: “The rural farmer needs a product that allows for irregular savings and credit aligned with harvest cycles. Operators must move beyond one-size-fits-all and collaborate with grassroots organisations to co-create solutions.”

The issue of identity also remains a hurdle, with millions lacking formal ID. Experts urged digital banks to partner with identity agencies and explore inclusive KYC frameworks for tiered account openings.

Ultimately, the charge is for operators to view inclusion not as a sidebar but as a sustainable business model. Tunde Lemo, a former Deputy Governor of the CBN, argued that the current chase for valuation is shortsighted. “The true, untapped market is the excluded millions.

Building trust requires patience, but the business case is undeniable. By serving them, you create a loyal customer base for life and unlock massive savings pools,” Lemo asserted. He noted that the initial wave of digital banking has run its course in terms of easy gains.

“Achieving the national inclusion targets demands a new playbook that is less Lagos-centric, more physically embedded in communities, and more innovative in designing products that address poverty, not just payments. “This re-strategising is presented as both a moral imperative and a strategic necessity for the next phase of Nigeria’s fintech evolution.”