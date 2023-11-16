Experts Urge Business Owners To Leverage Disruptive Techs

Entrepreneurs in Nigeria have been charged to leverage disruptive technologies to align with their contemporaries across the world in exploring to enhance their productivity and sustainability. According to experts, the business environment is changing at a faster rate than ever before, and one of the drivers of the change is technology, which is disrupting business at multiple levels. “Within the organisation, technology is disrupting business processes and the roles people play.

Outside the organization, technology is enabling new business models, leading to new forms of competition. “Today’s customers have much more access to technology and devices, and they expect to use those to interact with businesses. They also expect businesses to offer more sophisticated, smarter products and services tailored to their needs and preferences.

“To complicate matters, we face a plethora of disrupting technologies such as virtual reality (VR), cloud computing, mobile computing, blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI — including machine learning, deep learning, and cognitive systems), and more. However, disruptive technology can offer a business tremendous value if it is integrated well into the organization. Disruptive technologies may enhance old processes or enable new ways to do things,” they said.

In the earlier days of the Internet, integrating one technology was hard enough. However, entrepreneurs are finding it easier to integrate multiple technologies into today’s businesses. What parts of the business a company chooses to build in- house and what parts it choose to outsource is a strategic decision. Speaking, the CEO of Ark- Tech Innovation, Toba Charles, said understanding the desired customer experiences would help companies decide how to strategically leverage vendors that specialise in specific solutions, while at the same time integrating with their internal business processes.

He said: “We need a structured approach to effectively deal with multiple dimensions of these challenges. Business needs to understand the technology needed before integrating new technologies into business processes. Some of the disruptive technologies now are artificial intelligence and virtual reality.” Another tech expert, Emmanuel Angya, said a business operates within an ecosystem that includes the entities to which it connects to serve its customers.

“This ecosystem may include its suppliers, service providers, competitors, governing bodies, other stakeholders, and even intangibles such as the interest rate, customer preferences and desires, and so forth. “To adapt to changes in the business ecosystem, many organisations are embarking upon an exercise called “digital transformation,” in which technology plays a significant role.

The intent is for businesses to be more relevant to their customers, who are demanding much more than they have in the past. “Digital transformation is a complex and difficult exercise. This is because businesses are doing many things simultaneously: they are modernizing existing systems, reconnect- ing those systems to the existing network, modernizing some parts of the network, introducing new and often disruptive technologies into the organization, and connecting these new technologies to existing or upgraded business processes.

Essentially, there are too many parts and more avenues for failure,” he said. An official of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said as the world grapples with the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) driven by the Internet, advancements in many facets of ICTs are fundamentally changing all aspects of people’s lives and reshaping economic, social, and cultural paradigms across the world.

He listed such disruptive technologies to include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain Technology, Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Fifth Generation (5G) and other emerging technologies which have demonstrated the potential of transforming industries and business models.