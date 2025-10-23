Experts Urge Artists To Embrace AI To Enhance Creativity, Not Threat

African artists, filmmakers, and innovators have been encouraged to view Artificial Intelligence as a powerful instrument for augmenting their creativity rather than as a threat to human originality. This central message emerged from a panel discussion at a forum, held in Lagos recently.

The session, titled “African Minds, Global Machines: What Does AI Really Mean for Creatives on the Continent?” featured digital artists and tech pioneers who explored the profound ethical, cultural, and artistic implications of AI. Senegalese digital artist, Hussein Dembel, framed the technology as both a monumental opportunity and a pressing moral test.

He predicted a fundamental shift in the creative process, stating: “There will be a shift in the way we think as creatives. If you can think it, you can make it. AI allows us to bring imagination to life faster than ever before.” Dembel highlighted AI’s practical benefits in fields like filmmaking, where it revolutionises post-production tasks such as visual effects, thereby enhancing artist productivity.

However, he also voiced apprehension about the ethical frontier, noting the existence of technology that could eventually generate films entirely by algorithm. “It’s frightening because some of that technology already exists.

But will audiences pay to watch content without the human touch? We’re so in tune with human emotion that resistance will definitely come,” he questioned. He further pointed to the increasingly slippery nature of copyright protection as the line between human and machine-generated work continues to blur.

Echoing these concerns while advocating for empowerment, Founder of Swift XR, Hammed Arowosegbe, emphasised the critical role of education and responsible use. “Africa must use it to tell its own stories in its own way,” Arowosegbe asserted, calling for a move from being consumers of technology to becoming its creators.

He cautioned creatives against intellectual dependence, urging them not to outsource their minds to AI. He advised: “Don’t delegate your autonomy. Always crossvalidate what AI gives you. It’s not the ultimate answer, it’s a middleman.”

He predicted that society would eventually rediscover the irreplaceable value of human ingenuity after a period of over-reliance. On solutions, Arowosegbe issued a direct appeal for local innovation and policy. He urged governments to invest in building homegrown AI models that reflect African languages, values, and cultural contexts.

Furthermore, he stressed the urgent need for frameworks to safeguard digital identity and copyright, protecting artists from deepfakes and identity theft.

The panelists’ views were reinforced by audience members, who noted that mainstream AI systems often fail to understand African cultures, underscoring the necessity for the continent to take control of the technology to ensure it enhances, rather than diminishes, its unique creative voice.