Experts Unite To Fight Antimicrobial Resistance, Say It’s Silent Pandemic

A transdisciplinary research team from the UK, Spain and Nigeria is working with ruminant and aquaculture stakeholders to develop and validate an alternative to antimicrobials for ruminants and aquaculture.

Experts are raising an alarm that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a growing “silent pandemic” and there is an urgent need for alternatives to antibiotics in livestock and aquaculture production in Nigeria and other developing countries.

Over the last two days, Dr Ismail Odetokun (University of Ilorin, Nigeria) and Dr Mahmoud Eltholth (Royal Holloway University of London, UK) have led stakeholders’ participatory workshops with farmers and veterinarians discussing the challenges and opportunities for using alternatives to antibiotics in ruminants and aquaculture.

These activities are part of an ongoing research project “Bacteriocin-rich Extract from Engineered Lactic Acid Bacteria as an Antibiotic Alternative for Therapeutic and Prophylactic Use in Ruminants and Aquaculture (BAC4RumA).”