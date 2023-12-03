Experts To Tinubu: Your Buhari-style Borrowing, Dangerous

Against the backdrop of the nation’s rising debt profile, analysts on economy and finance have tasked the Federal Government to explore other viable alternative sources of funding her obligations rather than frequent resort to borrowings. They advised the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to toe the excessive borrowing path of Buhari’s government. The fresh counsel came against the backdrop of a fresh borrowing request proposal to the Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

President Bola Tinubu, in November asked the Senate to approve the processing of a loan facility of $7,864,508,559 and €100 million requested during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari under the 2022 – 2024 external borrowing plan. His request was contained in a letter he addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, which the latter read on the floor of the Chamber at the plenary session. out that the Federal Executive Council(FEC) during the Buhari administration approved the loan facility on May 15, 2023, to finance infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, insecurity and other sectors.

However, the President did not state where the loan facility would be obtained but said that the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the World Bank Group (WBG) had indicated interest in assisting the country in mitigating the economic shores and recent reforms with a sum of $1 billion and $2 billion respectively. “The Senate is invited to note that following the removal of fuel subsidy and its impact on the economy in the country, the African Development Bank (AFDB) and the World Bank Group (WBG) have indicated interest in assisting the country in mitigating the economic shores and recent reforms with a sum of $1 billion and $2 billion respectively in addition to the Federal Executive Council’s approved 2022-2024 external borrowing plan.

“Consequently, the required approval is in the sum of $7,864,508,559 and in terms of euro, €1000 million euros,” the letter stated. The anticipated fresh loan request will add over N7 trillion to the national debt, which stood at N87.38 trillion as of June 2023, according to the Debt Management Office (DMO). Decrying excessive bor- rowings by the Nigeria government, Finance and Wealth Management Expert, Mr Gabriel Idakolo, said the penchant for excessive borrowings was not healthy for a struggling economy like Nigeria. “The continuous penchant for borrowing by the present administration will land us where the past administration left us if not checked.

The Bola Tinubu government must look at other ingenious measures to salvage the economy instead of constant borrowing. I believe that attention should be drawn seriously to how to increase revenue to meet government obligations. “The 2024 budget also shows that Nigeria will be borrowing about 40 per cent of the budget. Although the budget deficit of 2024 budget is lower than previous years, the assumptions of the budget like US dollar $75, crude oil production of 1.78million barrels per day are not realistic”, he said. Collaborating Idakolo’s view, Chairman, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria ( CITN) Abuja Chapter, Dr Kennedy Iwundu, advised the government to look inward for revenue generation as against resorting frequently to loans.

He said tax remains a huge revenue source for the government. “A huge avenue lies in taxation for the government to tap from and minimize its borrowing. The funds the Federal Government is sourcing through borrowing can be earned here via taxa- tion. Capital Gains, Stamp duty are potential sources of revenue. All that is required is political will”, he said.