Experts to Nigerians: Savings, access to credit necessary for financial stability

In the face of rising inflation, financial experts and stakeholders have emphasised the role of savings and access to credit in ensuring financial stability for Nigerians.

This was disclosed at the recent Piggyvest Finance Roundtable in Lagos, which brought together stakeholders in the tech and finance sectors to discuss 2024 PiggyVest Savings Report findings, share their unique perspectives, and provide context for the financial lives of real Nigerians.

Co-founder, Piggyvest, Odunayo Eweniyi, emphasised the necessity of saving despite the economic challenges. She explained that while inflation and rising costs make saving difficult, it remains essential for Nigerians who rely on upfront cash payments for major expenses.

“If you don’t save, what is the alternative? Our payments in Nigeria are done in bulk and upfront. So, regardless of inflation or increasing expenses, putting money aside remains a necessity for everyone,” she said.

Eweniyi acknowledged that for those struggling to meet basic needs, saving is often unrealistic, while stressing the importance of government intervention in providing access to credit, particularly for low-income earners.

“When people cannot put food on their table, they cannot save. This is where government-backed credit initiatives become crucial,” she noted.

She pointed out that while fintech companies offer financial solutions; their interest rates are often too high for the majority of Nigerians. Instead, government-backed credit facilities with affordable rates are needed to help individuals and small businesses become financially stable enough to consider savings and investments.

Eweniyi stressed on the importance of financial education in ensuring savings are not only preserved but also effectively utilised, while encouraging Nigerians to take advantage of financial apps and investment platforms that offer tailored savings plans, ensuring their money works for them in the long term.

Chief Executive Officer, Piggyvest, Somto Ifezue, noted that while prices remain high, they have started stabilising, crediting recent government policies, including subsidy removals and exchange rate adjustments, as contributing factors to this stabilisation

Sunday Telegraph reports that in 2024, Piggyvest surveyed more than 10,000 Nigerians from diverse age groups, genders, and income levels to explore the impact of inflation on their income, saving and spending behaviours, business and future plans, and debt management. The results were gathered into a detailed report published on October 31, 2024, to mark World Savings Day.

Presenting the 2024 PiggyVest Savings Report, Boluwatife Akindele, Senior Content Strategy Associate at PiggyVest, said, “By all metrics, we were even more successful with the second instalment. We’ve reached millions of people with this report, but the data it reveals is not cute.”

A notable data point from the Savings Report was that men have a 1.4 times greater likelihood than women to earn a monthly income of N1,000,000.

According to the report, “26 per cent of Nigerians report owning a business, with women having a higher likelihood of ownership than men.”

