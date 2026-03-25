Experts To Examine NGX Opportunities, Risks At Investdata 2026 Q2 Masterclass

As Nigeria’s stock market continues its recordbreaking run, market analysts and economic experts are set to dissect the opportunities and emerging risks in the equities space at the upcoming Investdata Consulting Limited Q2 2026 Masterclass.

With the Nigerian Exchange’s All-Share Index consistently hitting new highs, investors are increasingly seeking clarity on where value still exists and how to navigate potential headwinds stemming from global uncertainties and domestic policy shifts.

The virtual session, scheduled for Saturday, March 29, 2026, will begin at 9:00 a.m. and forms part of Investdata’s long-standing quarterly series aimed at simplifying trading and investment strategies for market participants.

The initiative, which has run for over 15 years, provides participants with practical insights, technical tools, and fundamental analysis frameworks to enhance decision-making.

Themed “The NGX Shift: Emerging Opportunities & Risks in Q2,” the Masterclass will explore key areas including market repricing and elevated valuations, earnings expectations for 2026, market structure and cycles, as well as the influence of macroeconomic policies on investment outcomes.

Analysts note that while the NGX is currently buoyed by strong investor sentiment and reform-driven optimism, the rally also comes with underlying risks that require a more strategic and cautious investment approach. They stress that success in the current market cycle will depend on continuous learning and the ability to adapt to regulatory and economic changes.

Speaking ahead of the event, Chief Research Officer of Investdata Consulting, Ambrose Omordion, emphasized the importance of knowledge in navigating today’s complex financial landscape.

According to him, shifting global dynamics—ranging from trade tensions to geopolitical developments—continue to influence both international and domestic markets, making it critical for investors to understand capital flows and market behavior.

He added that the outlook for the next quarter appears to favour equities over fixed income instruments, as monetary policy rates moderate and yields adjust. This, he noted, created opportunities for investors to position in fundamentally strong stocks ahead of the peak earnings season in the second quarter.