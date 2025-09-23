Experts To Elevate Health Awareness At Wellness, Self-Care Summit In Lagos

Health and wellness experts are set to raise awareness on self-care and its role in achieving optimal health at the second edition of the D’Bio Wellness & Self-Care Summit, scheduled to hold on September 24–25, 2025, at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Conference & Exhibition Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

2025 summit, themed “Self-Care as a Driver of Optimal Health and Wellness,” will bring together leading voices in healthcare and wellness. Dr. Fidelis Akhagboso Ayebae, Chairman of Fidson Healthcare PLC, will serve as chairman of the event, while Dr. Victor ’Gbenga Afolabi, CEO of Hazon Holdings and Co-Founder of Wellness HMO, will deliver the keynote address.

Dr. Ayebae, a renowned entrepreneur and industrialist, is widely recognized for his contributions to Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry through Fidson Healthcare PLC, a leading manufacturing company. He is a fellow of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria and the Institute of Corporate Affairs Management (FICAM), and also plays active roles within the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

Dr. Afolabi, on his part, brings over 20 years of experience spanning healthcare, finance, technology, and marketing. As founder of the Eko Innovation Centre (EIC), he has championed entrepreneurship and innovation, while his leadership at Hazon Holdings and Wellness HMO underscores his influence in driving healthcare transformation.

Convener of the summit, Dr. Monica Hemben Eimunjeze, expressed excitement over the participation of both industry leaders.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Ayebae and Dr. Afolabi as pivotal figures in our quest to enhance health literacy and empower individuals to prioritize self-care,” she said. “This summit is not just about discussions; it is about actionable insights that inspire and transform lives.”

The two-day event is open to the public and expected to attract healthcare professionals, wellness advocates, and business leaders. Participants will engage in discussions on various aspects of self-care and its critical role in building healthier communities across Nigeria.

With its lineup of distinguished experts, the D’Bio Wellness & Self-Care Summit 2025 is positioned to be a landmark event, reinforcing the importance of self-care in promoting overall well-being and sustainable health outcomes.