Experts to Discuss Infrastructure Funding For Rural Telephony at WATISE 2024

Telecoms players and stakeholders in the industry are set to find solution to the challenges facing infrastructure funding at the second edition of West Africa Telecoms Summit and Exhibition (WATISE), schedule to hold in Lagos in April.

The convener, Isaiah Erhi-awarien, said the theme of this edition is “Shaping the Future of the Telecoms Infrastructure Industry: Trends and Insights for a Digital Economy.” He said the focus this year would be on the digital economy, the challenges of funding for the industry with particular reference to rural telephony and the quest for the deployment of green energy to tackle power generation crisis.

According to him, the event, which holds on April 18 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, would bring together leading players in the industry including the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, who will deliver the keynote address and a major paper presentation from the Chairman of the Association Licensed Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr Gbenga Adebayo.

“The WATISE 2.0 has been endorsed by the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ALTON), while ICTLOCA, Nigeria’s local content advocacy group, is our technical partner. “The WATISE 2.0 will feature three panel discussion session with focus on Enhancing Rural Connectivity: Strategies for Expanding Telecom Infrastructure,