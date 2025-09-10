Experts To African Media: Forge Unified Front To Reclaim Continental Narrative

Experts and academics have issued a compelling call for media professionals across Africa, particularly in Nigeria and South Africa, to collaborate and converge in order to tell the continent’s stories themselves, thereby countering persistent misrepresentation and hegemonic control by foreign media outlets.

The urgent appeal was made during the two-day MTN Media Innovation Summit, held at the Johannesburg Business School at the University of Johannesburg, which coincided with the institution’s 20thanniversary celebrations and featured the theme ‘Harnessing the Potential of Media Diplomacy in Africa’.

Head of the Department of Communication and Media, Professor Admire Mare, delivered a powerful critique, noting that a lack of cooperation has left Africans subjected to “White hegemony” and unable to set a common agenda. “While the rest of the world has an agenda for Africa, Africa has no agenda for the rest of the world,” Mare stated.

He expressed deep concern over the failure of African media to stand up against the dominance of major international networks like BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera, and others, a phenomenon he said has crippled effective media diplomacy and agenda-setting on the continent.

Mare charged media practitioners to “forge alliance and convergence to tell their own stories,” emphasising that in the social media era, “everybody is media” and the narrative about Africa must change.

Echoing this sentiment, Professor Rene Benecke, Head of the School of Communication at the University of Johannesburg, emphasised the profound responsibility of journalists, communicators, and academics to frame Africa’s narrative in a way that inspires hope and reflects its true diversity.