Experts Technology Key to Advancing Arabic Language in Nigeria, Others

Share

Muslims in Nigeria and beyond have been urged to explore new technologies and the Artificial Intelligence (AI) to advance the cause of Arabic language in consonance with the fourth industrial revolution.

The experts, who spoke at the MAJMA’ Lagos Diploma and Post Graduate Diploma Award Ceremonies for 2023/2024 Graduands of Arabic and Sharia’h Studies, held in Lagos over the weekendl, said Arabic language needs to be further strengthened in Nigeria to create more job opportunities.

The graduates have been equipped with specialized Arabic and Islamic sciences, and foundational disciplines that contribute to the building of individuals and societies alike.

Special Guest of honour at the event, Pro-Chancellor, and Chairman of Council, Summit University, Offa, Kwara State, Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti, commended the organisers of the programme and applauded the graduands for the efforts at learning the language of the Quran.

“The language of the Quran is Arabic, and we need to understand that language, so we can understand more of the religion, the teachings of the Quran, and the words of Almighty Allah,” he stated.

He stressed the need to embrace technology in the learning and wider acquaintance with Arabic language. “As we know, technology is emerging nowadays. We have not done much, let me be honest with you. But, technology has made it very easy and fast to understand the language, even to be able to recite the Quran.

So, we must embrace technology, so that it can be easier for everybody. And the thing about technology is that it is available at all levels. Three-year-old children can play with tabs and androids and learn faster. So, we should encourage technology,” he stated. Ebiti said the Summit University is currently working with MAMJA’ to create an international school for the study of Arabic, Islamic, Northern and Oriental languages.

Also speaking at the event, the Secretary-General, Association of Arab Universities, and Egypt Former Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Amr Ezzat Salama, commended Dr. Saheed Ahmad Rufai-led MAJMA’ for their efforts in promoting the language of the Quran, saying their dedication to producing educators and advocates who contribute to the protection of their communities through sound Islamic culture is truly commendable.

To the graduands, he said: “Your academic degrees are the fruit of your hard work and dedication and will serve as keys to your next endeavors.

I urge you to remain steadfast in adhering to the values derived from the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah, adopting a balanced approach in faith, conduct, and service to your communities while spreading noble values”

He also encouraged them to equip themselves with Islamic knowledge while keeping pace with advancements in science and technology, particularly in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“This revolution has introduced a new reality, demanding advanced skills in fields like artificial intelligence, automation, and big data. “The Fourth Industrial Revolution and AI technologies have significantly transformed the nature of jobs, creating an urgent need to balance applied sciences and humanities. This ensures that technological progress becomes a tool for building societies, not a threat to them.

Share

Please follow and like us: