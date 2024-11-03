Experts Stress Need For Int’l Law Training To Elevate Nigeria’s Foreign Policy Impact

Share

In an era of complex global challenges, prominent Nigerian diplomats and international law experts have underscored the need for ongoing capacity development and training in international law and diplomacy to bolster Nigeria’s foreign policy influence on the global stage.

The call was made at the opening ceremony of the Certificate of Advanced Studies in International Law and Diplomacy course, a joint initiative by the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) and the International Law Association (ILA) Nigeria.

The one-week course, held in Lagos, aims to equip participants with specialized skills and knowledge essential for international law and diplomacy practice.

The event attracted high-ranking officials and esteemed experts in the field, including Professor Damilola S. Olawuyi (SAN), President of the International Law Association Nigeria; Professor Animi Sylvanus-Pepple, Acting Director General of NIALS; and Professor Olufemi Elias, Judge-ad-hoc at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

In his welcome address, Professor Sylvanus-Pepple, represented by the Institute’s Secretary, congratulated participants on joining the course.

He emphasized that the program offers a unique opportunity to tackle real-world diplomatic and legal challenges through a critical, interdisciplinary approach.

“This course bridges theory and practice, addressing some of the world’s most pressing issues and fostering a modern understanding of international legal systems,” he remarked.

Professor Elias, also President of the Administrative Tribunal of the OPEC Fund, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the role of international law in promoting global peace and sustainable development.

He praised the ILA’s dedication to nurturing the next generation of international law experts, describing the program as “timely and essential” for enhancing Nigeria’s global standing.

Reflecting on international law’s broader impact in addressing today’s complex challenges, Professor Olawuyi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a United Nations Independent Expert, emphasized that “international law is indispensable in solving our shared global problems.”

He urged participants to make the most of the course, stressing that Nigeria’s influence on the global stage relies on a well-prepared cadre of legal experts and diplomats capable of negotiating and advocating for national interests effectively.

Throughout the training, participants engaged with renowned experts on critical topics in modern international law and diplomacy.

The curriculum covered modules on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, international human rights and humanitarian law, international criminal law, international energy and petroleum transactions, climate change and sustainable development, and conflict resolution.

Sessions on ethics and skill development rounded out the program, preparing participants with the soft skills vital for effective diplomacy.

Professor Olawuyi reiterated that Nigeria’s capacity to secure advantageous international agreements hinges on skilled negotiators and diplomats who can represent and safeguard national interests.

He called for ongoing support for similar initiatives, stating, “Building and nurturing a steady stream of qualified experts is essential if Nigeria and Africa as a whole, are to advance our collective interests globally.”

He commended NIALS for creating a dynamic platform for advanced studies, empowering professionals to address global issues with confidence and insight.

