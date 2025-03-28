Experts Stress Need For Information Literacy 

Share

The Editor of Southern Operations at Human Angle, Kabiru Adejumo, has warned that fake news poses a significant threat to democracy in Nigeria if left unaddressed.

Adejumo made this cautionary statement during a recent fact-checking training session aimed at equipping operators of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and media practitioners with essential skills to combat misinformation.

The training was organised by the Oak Centre, a think tank dedicated to raising public awareness about media literacy, media regulations, and responsible media consumption.

The event, held at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, on March 21, brought together approximately 45 attendees, including media professionals and representatives from civil society organisations (CSOs).

The session focused on employing open-source intelligence (OSINT) techniques for effective fact-checking.

Adejumo emphasised the importance of accurate information and the collective responsibility of media practitioners in curbing the spread of fake news.

The Project Assistant for the Information Literacy Project in Lagos, Akoredele Isaac Ogundiminegha, echoed Adejumo’s sentiments.

“Information literacy is crucial, not just for media professionals but for our daily lives as citizens. We must understand the necessity of accurate information and learn how to fact-check,” he said.

Ogundiminegha reiterated the need to differentiate between misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation.

He urged participants to thoroughly verify information before sharing it, noting the potential harm that could result from spreading falsehoods.

He also clarified that the organisation’s mission is to educate citizens on the impact of media and mitigate the negative effects of misinformation.

On her part, the Programme Coordinator for the Lagos State Civil Society Participation for Development (LACSOP), Omolara Olushaye, emphasised the significance of the training for CSOs and Journalists.

“Information literacy is essential for everyone, whether in civil society, journalism, or media consulting,” she asserted.

Olushaye noted that LACSOP members represent a wide range of organisations, and the skills gained from the training would enhance their efforts in promoting transparency and accountability.

As misinformation continues to challenge Nigeria’s media landscape, fact-checking training represents a proactive approach to empowering media practitioners and civil society organisations.

