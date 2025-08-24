Experts: States Utilised N4.6trn In 2025 1st Half Poorly

•Caution RMAFC against increased allocation

State governments are having a ball over increased revenue from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee(FAAC) since President Bola Tinubu came to power. But there appears to be no strong trickle-down effect on Nigerians. Poverty is still rising. ABDULWAHAB ISA in Abuja, reports that many are worried by the proposal to allocate more funds to states, who have not shown capacity with their N4.6trillion earnings in the past six months

New attempt to redistribute revenue

The renewed attempt by the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to tweak the country’s revenue allocation formula—indices for sharing federation revenue to three tiers of governments- federal, state, and local government councils—in favour of states has ignited divergent opinions.

Specifically, those objecting to the RMAFC’s proposal ceding a higher percentage of the revenue to states queried the justification of the commission. Their grouses are rooted in the contrast between developments at the sub-national level and higher revenue allocation taken by states.

Most Nigerians believe development across states does not reflect homogenous revenue going to them from the Federation Allocation and Fiscal Committee (FAAC).

The exercise is a constitutional responsibility of the Commission. RMAFC is empowered by the constitution amongst others, to monitor accruals and disbursement of revenue from the Federation Account; review, from time to time the revenue allocation formulae and principles in operation to ensure conformity with changing realities; Provided that any revenue formula which had been accepted by an Act of the National Assembly shall remain in force for a period of not less than five years from the date of commencement of the Act; advise the Federal and State Governments on fiscal efficiency and methods by which their revenue can be increased and determine the remuneration appropriate for political office holders including the President, Vice President, Governors, Deputy Governors, Ministers, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Legislators and the holders of the offices mentioned in Sections 84 and 124 of the country’s constitution.

The subsisting formula was adopted in 1992 during the military regime. However, there have been several efforts, followed by many executive orders from 2002 till date, aimed at reviewing the revenue-sharing formula.

The current formula gives the federal government 52.68 per cent of shared revenue, 36 states 26.72 per cent, and the 774 local government areas in the country share 20.60 per cent every month. 13 per cent is paid to oil-producing states as derivation.

Failed efforts

Efforts to get new revenue indices by RMAFC were sustained. In 2022, the leadership of RMAFC was headed by Engr. Elias Mbam. He presented a report of the review of the vertical revenue allocation formula to the immediate past president, the late President Muhammadu Buhari, after the commission failed to meet the 2021 deadline.

The new formula gives states a higher revenue percentage. It proposes 45.17 per cent for FG, 29.79 per cent for states, and 21.04 per cent for LGAs.

Mbam had justified the adoption of the vertical formula by the commission, which advised 45.17 per cent for the Federal Government, 29.79 per cent for state governments, and 21.04 per cent for the local governments.

Under Special Funds, he said the report by the commission recommended 1.0 per cent for Ecology, 0.5 per cent for Stabilization, 1.3 per cent for Development of Natural Resources, and 1.2 per cent for the FCT.

New revenue sharing, new pay for office hoders

The commission submitted a report to the late President Buhari for consideration and onward submission to the National Assembly. The late president couldn’t submit it to the National Assembly before handing over.

Last Monday, the commission hinted at a plan to revisit the revenue formula. Speaking at the stakeholders’ meeting, RMAFC Chairman, Dr. Mohammed Shehu, argued that the recent Constitution amendment makes revenue formula rejigging imperative.

“The recent Constitutional amendments by the 9th National Assembly, which devolved certain responsibilities from the exclusive to the concurrent legislative list, such as generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; railways; and prisons (correctional centres), have placed financial and administrative burdens on sub-national governments. This situation has made it essential to reevaluate the structure of fiscal federalism in order to foster economic growth in individual states, enabling them to become independent from the central government and ensuring equity, responsiveness, and sustainability.”

“The aim of this review is to produce a fair, just, and equitable revenue-sharing formula that reflects the current responsibilities, needs and capacities of the three tiers of government—federal, state, and local—in line with the constitutional roles. The Commission will carefully assess the needs, service delivery obligations, fiscal performance, and developmental disparities,” Mohammed justified on Monday.

On a monthly basis, FAAC conducts a routine exercise of sharing federation revenue to three tiers of governments. The removal of fuel subsidy by the current administration substantially increased FAAC allocation due to each tier of the government.

Substantial rise in states Monthly allocation did not reflect volume of funds given to states when scaled up on key development in states. Poverty is still on steady rise across states.

Apparently reading citizens’ unpleasant mood about state governors not justifying improved allocation from the FAAC purse, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had recently, while addressing governors, urged them to “wet the ground.” In subtle language, Tinubu told governors that Nigerians across states were still complaining of hunger despite improvement in FAAC disbursement to states.

What states received

Data analysis of the states’ portion of FAAC in the first six months of 2025 showed Nigerian states collectively received N4.6 trillion from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). This distribution is part of the total revenue shared among the three tiers of government (federal, state, and local governments).

RMAFC hinted on Monday at a plan to resume nationwide stakeholder consultation to seek inputs for a new revenue formula and remuneration packages for political office holders in the country.

Decision to update states’ FAAC revenue slice is attracting reactions.

Experts react

Prof. Uche Uwaleke is a former Commissioner of Finance at Imo State, teaches banking and finance at Nasarawa State University. He gives a condition for more allocation for states.

Uwaleke is of the view that, if more allocations are given to states, they should be fenced around projects, especially infrastructure.

“States are getting about 26 per cent, and now, it will be reviewed for, for instance, 30 or 40. Is it not better? The percentage increase is also tied to something, to say, an infrastructure fund? Today, the Sovereign Wealth Fund has a stabilisation fund. In the allocation formula, we also have a stabilisation fund, 0.5%. So, nothing stops us from also saying the extra money we want to push to states now, we can also reinvest those funds, so that when they go to those states, we are sure of what the money is going into.”

“So, now that states have to take care of electricity, for example. They also have that mandate to go into electricity; that’s infrastructure. We can say, for railways, we can say the extra money should be for infrastructure funds, so that states won’t spend the money carelessly,” Uwaleke said.

More importantly, the President of the Capital Market Academy, it is also important to benchmark what happens to similar federating units in other countries.

“We should also benchmark Canada, for example, Brazil, India, and similar federations. What is the situation there? So, with respect to the horizontal, since we are talking about evidence-based, data-driven, wouldn’t it make sense to, say, reduce population from 30 per cent to, say, whatever you are reducing from there, and you take it to social development effort? So, it speaks to the efforts of subnationals in the area of, let’s say, health and education.

“Let us also bear in mind that in view of the new tax laws that are going to be implemented, states are also going to have more money. The Federal Government, for example, in a particular case, will be relinquishing 5 per cent of its VAT share to states.

So, it’s important that when we push money to states, and in support of pushing more money to them, we find a way of ensuring that the monies we are pushing to them are tied to something for accountability’s sake. They can be targeted to specific things, particularly infrastructure,” he said.

Prof. Jibrin Ibrahim stated that due to the fact that states have overtime, been unaccountable, there was the need to ensure that any increase is monitored and accounted for.

“The First Republic was a federation where regional autonomy was extremely important, and therefore, the structure of fiscal relations represented that strength of regional governments over the Federal Government. Subsequently, with the arrival of the military and 29 years of military rule, the structure of fiscal relations transformed considerably, with the military being in charge of the Federal Government and clearly establishing a superiority of the federal level over the federating levels. And that is what is reflected in the current allocation formula, where the boss is clearly the Federal Government. But I think it also reflected the reality of the structure of the political economy because we ran a rent state, where petroleum resources were the central mainstay of the economy and the issue for politics was to distribute this rent from petrol.

“Now that rent has been disappearing fast over the past few years and we are in a critical phase of national development, we have the question of rethinking both revenue generation and revenue allocation on the basis of current transformations in the economy, and therefore, what is ongoing now is extremely important.

“And I think in the discussions that will follow this process, looking at the political economy and seeing what type of economy we are building and building a reward system around that, is what is most critical. And I think in doing that, we have to ensure that there is significant inclusiveness in terms of the discussion.”

“I think the reason why we are proposing ring fencing is because of the terrible level of accountability at the level of state governments. So, nobody is comfortable with the idea of giving more money to state governments without ring-fencing it. But I think that’s a deeper statement that has to enter into the debate more seriously. That, the precondition for a significant transformation of the structure of revenue allocation has to be a corresponding increase in the levels of accountability at the state level. And that has to be very central part of the debate. And for me, that’s the way forward,” he said.

Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, aligns with previous speakers.

He said that Nigerians need to suggest and recommend ways in which there can be a better revenue-sharing formula in the country.

“Since 1999, when democracy returned, civil society has been at the forefront of agitating and advocating for real discussion around the fiscal revenue allocation formula in this country. And I think a lot of Nigerians’ attention has been on the Commission, especially when it comes to issues of remuneration.

“Public officers, many Nigerians consider what they take as outrageous. A lot of members of the legislature and so many political appointees—Nigerians see them as just collecting money that they don’t deserve to really collect. The salary, in many instances, people believe is not even justifiable, even though what they say they earn is not what eventually they collect.”

“And there’s no justice in this collection. Because professors that have been in the university for 30 years, their salary is nothing compared to a councillor or local government chairman. I think there must be justice to address these imbalances in the earnings that public officials are taking, especially the politicians and the political appointees. If you look at the doctors, the professionals, what they earn is nothing to write about. There’s no motivation. And that is why many of them die in poverty.

“Many of them cannot even pay their children’s school fees. Police officers, they will retire. They cannot even feed themselves. So, I think there must be justice in the way and manner in which this sharing is done. Secondly, with the influx of money going to the local governments, and because of the autonomy given to the local governments, it is absolutely necessary that first, we need to ensure that the constitution is also amended to be in line with the Supreme Court judgment, because the state governors are still having some control on the local government. In fact, it is just on the paper, because even if they send the money to them, they’ve already given them what to do.

“So that’s why we have all these state-managed elections and appointments that they do for the so-called caretakers. So, that means that we need to strengthen the local government, because if the development cannot happen at the grassroots level, we will just not really see the dividend of democracy,” he added.

Meanwhile, the commission has held a retreat aimed at coming up with an enhanced remuneration package for political office holders.