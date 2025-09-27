Experts Speak On How Digital Evolution Will Transform Nigeria’s Energy Sector

Leading oil and gas experts in Nigeria have called for the full adoption of digital technologies to overcome the complex challenges facing the country’s critical energy sector.

The experts delivered their insights during the 2025 Press Week Lecture and Symposium organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Chapel on Thursday in Lagos.

The event, themed; “Transforming Energy: The Digital Evolution of Oil and Gas”, brought together industry specialists, media professionals, traditional rulers, and students.

Engr. Wole Ogunsanya, Chairman of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), represented by Vice Chairman, Mr Obi Uzu, highlighted the role of digital solutions across exploration, drilling, production, and other oil services.

He noted that Nigeria’s oil production had risen to about 1.7 million barrels per day and was expected to reach two million barrels soon.

Ogunsanya emphasised that increased production would strengthen the naira and fund key infrastructure projects like railway networks connecting Lagos to northern, eastern, and southern Nigeria — without excessive borrowing.

Mr Clement Isong, CEO and Executive Secretary of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), represented by Ms Ogechi Nkwoji, highlighted the urgent need for the sector’s stakeholders and regulators to embrace digital technologies.

According to him, digital evolution can boost operational efficiency, reduce costs, enhance safety, and align with sustainability goals.

Isong pointed out that the downstream energy sector forms the backbone of Nigeria’s economy.

“When the downstream system functions well, commerce thrives, hospitals operate, and markets stay open.

“When it fails, chaos and hardship follow immediately,” he said.