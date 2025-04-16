Experts Share Winning Sales Strategies At Lagos Conference

Share

Experts in sales, branding, and marketing have shared practical strategies for thriving in today’s highly competitive marketplace, offering attendees actionable tools and a clearer roadmap to achieving sales success.

Speaking at the Sales Pro Conference in Lagos, co-founders of Pertinence Group, Sunday Olorunsheyi and Wisdom Ezekiel, delivered powerful sessions that left participants inspired and better equipped to navigate the evolving sales landscape.

Now in its fourth edition, the conference, organised by Pertinence Group, is renowned for convening sales professionals and business owners to learn from seasoned experts who provide real-world strategies for converting leads and closing deals.

The 2025 event, themed ‘Ignite Your Sales,’ attracted a vibrant community of realtors, entrepreneurs, marketers, and business leaders who are all eager to sharpen their selling skills and gain insight into the art of sealing deals.

In his keynote address, Wisdom Ezekiel spoke on ‘10 Things Customers Will Never Stop Paying For,’ highlighting timeless traits that drive customer loyalty and sales conversions. He emphasized delivering quality service, ensuring fast delivery, building trust and reliability, and offering innovative solutions.

He said: “Every time you get into the game of selling, your primary goal is to help your customer take action, to buy from you. As the sales landscape evolves, you must keep up with the trends. Customers love to be rewarded, so offer them freebies when possible.

“Consistency is key. Your customers want to see unwavering commitment in your business. These values are essential across seasons and industries. Salespeople who understand and consistently deliver on them will always stand out.

“Above all, relationships are everything. Build meaningful connections with your stakeholders. A relational salesperson will always gain access where others face rejection. Never look down on people, they are the ladder you need to grow in this industry.”

Sunday Olorunsheyi, on his part, explored the mindset and strategies required to succeed in modern selling.

Speaking on ‘The Strategic Salesman – Talking Your Customer into Purchase,’ he explained that sales today go beyond product promotion; a successful salesperson must adapt, deliver value, and connect with diverse customer personas.

He noted: “A strategic salesman puts the customer’s needs first. He doesn’t just sell products—he sells solutions and opportunities. He operates with confidence, not desperation.

“Sales are strategic, and only those who make smart moves win. Don’t pitch products—sell value. Connect with your prospects on a human level. People buy from those they like and trust.

“Most importantly, understand that people rarely act without urgency. You must create a reason for them to make a buying decision. Follow-up is critical—over 80% of sales are closed during the follow-up stage.”

The event featured interactive sessions where participants asked tailored questions and received insightful answers from the facilitators.

Attendees left with renewed motivation, practical tools, and a well-defined strategy for achieving sales success as they head into the next quarter of the year.

